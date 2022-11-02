ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coraopolis, PA

Riverhounds, AHN unveil new practice facility and sports medicine complex in Coraopolis

By CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

Eye On Health: AHN Exercise Oncology 04:29

CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) -- A state-of-the-art medical facility and athletic complex in Coraopolis is the home of a new practice facility for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

The 20,000-square-foot AHN Montour Health + Sports Medicine Center, unveiled Wednesday, is one of the largest sports complexes of its kind in the U.S., according to Highmark Health.

The 78-acre development includes three turfed, FIFA regulation-sized soccer and multi-purpose fields. One of them is an indoor field, Highmark officials said.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

In addition, officials said seven more outdoor fields are under construction and expected to be ready for use next year.

The Riverhounds will use the facility for practices and for their Development Academy, which trains more than 5,000 young athletes.

The sports medicine side of the building will specialize in physical/occupational therapy, sports performance training, a physician-led concussion diagnosis and management program, and more, Highmark said.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

It will also be home to a Sports Science Lab. Highmark said it will be the first of its kind in our region and use advanced technology "to identify restrictions or areas of weakness within an athlete's body by capturing in-depth metrics and analytics."

Allegheny Health Network and the Riverhounds have been partners since 2008.

