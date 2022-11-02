Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
NBC Sports
Sweeney sheds light on reasoning behind Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins signed controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday. Miller in 2016 was convicted in juvenile court of bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old. The Arizona Coyotes drafted Miller in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, but renounced his draft rights after an Arizona Republic investigation shed more light on the specifics of how Miller and a classmate bullied and mistreated another classmate, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Multiple fights break out after massive hit in Bruins vs. Rangers
The rivalry between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers is alive and well, and there was plenty of physicality in the second period of Thursday night's game at Madison Square Garden. Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider absolutely leveled Bruins center Trent Frederic with a huge, but clean hit. The Bruins...
Bruins Injuries: Discouraging Jeremy Swayman, Derek Forbort Updates
The Bruins are on a torrid stretch to begin the season but were delivered two big blows Tuesday night. Boston made the improbable comeback and beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime at PPG Paints Arena, but it didn’t come without cost. Derek Forbort registered just 5:03 of ice time...
Sporting News
Why did the Bruins sign Mitchell Miller? Boston gives former Coyotes draft pick second chance despite bullying history
Mitchell Miller is getting a second chance at potentially playing in the NHL, as the Bruins announced on Friday that they signed the former Coyotes draft pick to an AHL contract. Miller came into the spotlight around the 2020 NHL Draft, and for all the wrong reasons. The fourth-round selection...
NBC Sports
Ranking the 10 Bruins players most responsible for team's record start
The Boston Bruins are off to the best start in franchise history with a 9-1-0 record through the first 10 games of the 2022-23 NHL season. This impressive stretch isn't the work of just a few players. Pretty much the whole team is playing a part, evidenced by the fact that 16 different guys have scored at least one goal so far. The goaltending, led by Linus Ullmark, has been top-tier as well.
NBC Sports
How Al Horford wants Celtics to handle Ime Udoka-to-Nets rumors
A report that the Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach has been a lot for Boston Celtics players to process. But Al Horford is ready to turn the page. After Marcus Smart suggested he was surprised and confused by the idea that Udoka could be coaching Boston's rival despite being suspended by the Celtics for violating team policies, Horford was asked for his take on the situation Friday.
NBC Sports
Bettman: Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller 'not eligible' for NHL at this point
The Boston Bruins didn't consult with the NHL before signing controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller on Friday, according to league commissioner Gary Bettman. Bettman spoke with reporters Saturday at the Global Series in Finland and was asked about the Bruins signing Miller. Miller in 2016 was convicted in juvenile court...
Berkeley Beacon
Bruins on Boylston: It’s early, but the Bruins have all the pieces of a championship contender
The last time the Boston Bruins lifted the Stanley Cup was 2011. It’s been just over a decade—not long compared to franchises that have been in limbo for half a century—but in the City of Champions, Bostonians have been spoiled enough to enjoy five more titles in that time, impatiently waiting for the Bruins to display a Patriots-like level of success.
Zetterlund scores 2, Devils beat Flames 4-3 in OT
Fabian Zetterlund scored his second goal of the game 2:38 into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 for their sixth straight win
Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4
Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4
Red Wings try to break road losing streak, take on the Rangers
Detroit Red Wings (6-3-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (6-4-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -248, Red Wings +201; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to end their three-game road slide in a matchup against the...
NHL commissioner says Bruins signee Mitchell Miller, who was involved in bullying scandal, is ineligible to play in league
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday said Mitchell Miller, who was previously involved in a bullying scandal, is not currently eligible to play in the league, and added league officials were not consulted by the Boston Bruins before the team signed Miller.
NBC Sports
Murray's dad shares harsh truth on son's game in loss to Heat
They say you are your own worst critic. But for Keegan Murray, that happens to be his father, Kenyon Murray. After the Kings lost their matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at FTX Arena, the NBA determined in its Last Two Minute Reports that Tyler Herro traveled before his game-winner with 1.8 seconds left in the game.
ESPN
Reinhart scores in SO as Panthers beat Sharks 4-3
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- — Sam Reinhart scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Radko Gudas also scored for Florida. Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and Anton Lundell had two. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots.
NHL
Guenther's family reveals he is staying with Coyotes in sweet video
Rookie forward makes NHL after call up, parents deliver the news. Dylan Guenther had multiple reasons to smile on Saturday. The Coyotes surprised the rookie forward with a special video message from his family during a team meeting that delivered the news he was staying with the team for the rest of the season.
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Donovan Mitchell looks like signing of summer, Cavs win sixth straight
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Donovan Mitchell looks like signing of summer, Cavs...
Thompson-Robinson's 4 TDs lead No. 10 UCLA past ASU 50-36
Dorian Thompson-Robinson hurdled a defender on a 33-yard touchdown run, one of his two rushing scores, and also passed for two TDs as No. 10 UCLA held off Arizona State 50-36 on Saturday night.Thompson-Robinson threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage, and the Sun Devils turned it into a field goal. But then he led drives of 75, 77, 91 and 90 yards to give UCLA (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) a 28-10 halftime lead that grew to 35-10 on his 4-yard run in the third quarter.Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns, and the...
NBC Sports
What we learned as shorthanded Warriors lose fifth straight
The Warriors don't believe in moral victories. Nor should the defending champions. However, they have been searching for positives and Friday night certainly was one in their 114-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Resting Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on the...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage
The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
