Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest
Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
Number of transitional beds for Delaware youth leaving foster care more than doubled during pandemic
The only designated transitional housing provider for Delaware youth leaving foster care has more than doubled its available bed space, but demand remains high. The Elizabeth Murphey School in Dover recently added an eleventh bed — a small number when compared to the more than 500 Delaware children in foster care, but a substantial increase from the four beds available before the pandemic. School Director Michael Kopp says a surge in demand for transitional housing during the pandemic was in part an unintended consequence of the eviction moratorium.
One winning ticket sold on record Powerball drawing
There’s a single winning ticket for last night’s massive $2.04-billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers were announced earlier today after a security problem delayed them being revealed for about 9 hours. The winning ticket for largest jackpot in U.S. history was purchased in Los Angeles County, California. The...
Steady stream of Delawareans head to the polls on General Election day
A steady stream of voters were casting ballots in Dover Tuesday. Alison Parkes and her husband Herbert from Highland Acres voted at Caesar Rodney High School in Camden. “This is very convenient to where we live and we picked a time when there was nobody here; very convenient,” said Alison Parkes when asked why they opted to vote on Election day rather than vote early.
Delaware Democrats sweep statewide races with all-female ticket
Delaware Democrats swept all this year’s statewide races with four female candidates. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester topped GOP candidate Lee Murphy for the second election in a row. She received 55% of the vote, to Murphy’s 43%. Blunt-Rochester touted her work on abortion rights and criminal justice reform...
The battleground state of Pennsylvania had closely watched Midterm races
In the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman beat Trump-backed Dr. Oz. In the race for governor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro beat Trump-backed state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Laura Benshoff. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate on a temporary basis for NPR's National desk. Prior to...
Delaware’s Democratic Party celebrate big wins in Tuesday's election
Democrats were able to maintain the strong majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly following Tuesday’s election. In the Senate, Democrats added a seat to give them 15 out of 21. In the House, they maintain their 26-15 majority. Senate majority whip Senator Elizabeth Lockman says Democrats aimed...
Early voting in Georgia shattered previous records
Votes from several states are still coming in — control of the U.S. House and Senate is up in the air. Georgia is one of the states we're waiting on. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won reelection. Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he...
