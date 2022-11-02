The only designated transitional housing provider for Delaware youth leaving foster care has more than doubled its available bed space, but demand remains high. The Elizabeth Murphey School in Dover recently added an eleventh bed — a small number when compared to the more than 500 Delaware children in foster care, but a substantial increase from the four beds available before the pandemic. School Director Michael Kopp says a surge in demand for transitional housing during the pandemic was in part an unintended consequence of the eviction moratorium.

