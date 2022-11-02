Read full article on original website
Despite the six wins, the Dolphins loss may have been the game that showed the Bills character
One of the most interesting things Brandon Beane said Wednesday during a 20-minute interaction with reporters at One Bills Drive was how he felt about his team following its lone loss of the season in Miami. The Bills are 6-0 in their other games this season, and Beane acknowledged, “I...
Bradley Chubb, fresh off trade to Dolphins and massive extension, has high expectations in Miami
General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it happened. The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the team later announced. According to ESPN and multiple ...
Von Miller added to Bills injury report
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing seemed out of the ordinary when Von Miller skipped practice on Wednesday. Veteran rest days have been the norm for him with the Bills. That changed Thursday when Miller was added to the Bills' injury report with an ankle injury. That is significant in...
3 Roquan Smith replacements for the Chicago Bears in 2023
While there is still half of the 2022 season remaining, there is much reason to be looking forward to the coming offseason. These Chicago Bears are developing more and more of a plan and vision as the days go by, and fans should feel hopeful. The trade deadline has passed...
Eagles remain unbeaten, but their one big flaw continues to show
The Philadelphia Eagles are still undefeated. But they're definitely not perfect. Yes, it's nitpicking to try to find anything wrong with a team that's 8-0 and often looks dominant and maybe even unbeatable. And "wrong" is a relative term anyway for a team that's ranked near the top in nearly every conceivable category in the league.
Chubb Ready to Become 'Key Focal Piece' for Dolphins
Linebacker Bradley Chubb described his whirlwind week that featured his trade to the Miami Dolphins and new contract extension
Reliving Tyler Herro’s game-winner for Heat that NBA ruled should have been called a travel
With Jimmy Butler out because of a hip issue, the Miami Heat put the ball in Tyler Herro’s hands down the stretch Wednesday.
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
Chubb relishes fresh start in Miami: "Sky's the limit"
MIAMI GARDENS - The No. 2 on Bradley Chubb's new Miami Dolphins jersey has multiple meanings. Yes, that is how fans, teammates and coaches will identify him on the field, but Chubb wants that number to symbolize a new outlook. "At first, it was the coolest looking number available," said...
How Bradley Chubb Will Impact Dolphins Defense
Breaking down the different aspects of Bradley Chubb's game
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Miami Dolphins’ game vs. Chicago Bears
The Miami Dolphins (5-3) travel to Chicago to play the Bears (3-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Week 9 of the season; here are some keys to the game to watch for: Dolphins being hunted instead of the hunter Some people are mentioning the Dolphins and the Super Bowl in the same breath. You know what that means. Teams are going to come at the Dolphins even harder now that they’ve made the trades to ...
Bills Receive Rough Injury Update Regarding Defensive Star
The Buffalo Bills came off their bye week and handled business on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. They are now heading into a matchup against the New York Jets in Week 9, but their secondary could be short-handed in the game. Starting safety Jordan Poyer was...
Watch: OBJ Heading to the Bills? #shorts
Von Miller mentioned the possibility of OBJ joining the Bills on The Voncast with Josh Allen. Today, he posted an Instagram Story with a picture of him and OBJ with the clock emoji. Comment if you think OBJ should go to the Bills. Watch the full interview with Josh Allen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW9eMVL-uSg&t=1505s Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
Kings coach ‘flabbergasted’ Herro’s game-winning 3-pointer not called travel; NBA says he was right (but Heat still win)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was too busy celebrating to consider that he might have been out of step with the moment. Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown wasn’t. So while the Heat headed off into the night reveling in the Herro 3-point basket with 2.5 seconds left that gave them Wednesday’s 110-107 victory at FTX Arena, Brown took his complaints to the postgame podium, insisting the teams ...
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler
Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
Murray's dad shares harsh truth on son's game in loss to Heat
They say you are your own worst critic. But for Keegan Murray, that happens to be his father, Kenyon Murray. After the Kings lost their matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at FTX Arena, the NBA determined in its Last Two Minute Reports that Tyler Herro traveled before his game-winner with 1.8 seconds left in the game.
2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3
The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3. The big problem for the Lions is on defense, but they can’t pass up the chance at getting a franchise signal-caller. Stroud has nice touch and accuracy, which he has shown throughout the last two seasons.
What has Heat rookie Nikola Jovic learned in his limited minutes? ‘I need to work a lot more’
Earlier this week, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra brought up the possibility of sending rookie forward Nikola Jovic to the G League at some point this season as part of his development.
Theories for fixing the Eagles run defense in Jordan Davis’ absence
They’re 8-0, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing to improve upon. In fact, the opposite is true. There are questions surrounding this Philadelphia Eagles team, one being how they intend to replace Jordan Davis. Philly escaped Thursday Night Football with a win despite being tested, but one of the takeaways from that game is familiar, one involving their inability to stop the run.
