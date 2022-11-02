Las Vegas man pleads guilty to multiple child sexual exploitation crimes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty this week to multiple counts of child sexual exploitation crimes one day before the start of his federal jury trial.

Stephen “Kiwi” Thomas Parshall, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of coercion and enticement, and one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Police learned in May 2020 of Parshall’s membership in the “Boogaloo” movement, an ideological network that believes in the second coming of a U.S. civil war and espouses anti-government rhetoric. They said he was also involved in a conspiracy to destroy government property in Las Vegas.

Officers found images of child sexual abuse material and child erotica on Parshall’s phone after he was arrested. One victim, they said, was photographed while being forced to perform sex acts upon Parshall.

Parshall also traded child pornography material with other people on social media.

Parshall will be sentenced on Feb. 6, when he will face:

A mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for each count of sexual exploitation

A mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison for coercion and enticement

A mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years in prison for receipt and distribution of child pornography

A $250,000 fine for each criminal count

A $5,000 assessment under the Justice for Victims Trafficking Act for each count

Parshall will also be required to register as a sex offender.

