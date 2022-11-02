ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

LSU vs. Alabama: What to watch for in key SEC West showdown

In 2021, LSU came close to pulling an improbable upset in Tuscaloosa. Now, with a better team and in front of its home crowd, LSU will get another shot at Alabama. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Brian Kelly and his Tigers, yet a win would put LSU in control of the SEC West. LSU will look to build on its performance against Ole Miss, where the offense dropped 45 and the defense pitched a second-half shutout.
Live Updates: LSU 32, Alabama 31, Final

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 6-ranked Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will play No. 10 LSU (6-2, 4-1) tonight in its sixth SEC game of the 2022 season. The Crimson Tide and Tigers will square off inside Tiger Stadium, and the SEC West matchup will kick off at 6:10 p.m. CT on ESPN.
RGIII says Auburn should hire SEC West rival OC

While the Auburn Tigers continue to look for a new head coach, ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III says the Tigers need to look to an SEC West rival for the Tigers’ next offensive coordinator. RGIII thinks that Auburn’s new head coach should give Kendal Briles a look....
Prominent SEC Program Reportedly Battling Flu Outbreak

This nightmare of a season continues to get worse for Texas A&M. It was reported on Saturday morning that the program is dealing with a flu outbreak. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is one of several players who is questionable for this Saturday's game against Florida because of this outbreak.
