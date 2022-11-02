Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
T.J. Finley Not Traveling With Auburn Ahead Of SEC Battle vs. Mississippi State, per Reports
A notable SEC quarterback will not be traveling with his team this weekend. That quarterback is Auburn's T.J. Finley. Finley, the transfer out of LSU, did not make the trip to Starkville with the Tigers ahead of Saturday's SEC game. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound quarterback out of the state ...
LSU vs. Alabama: What to watch for in key SEC West showdown
In 2021, LSU came close to pulling an improbable upset in Tuscaloosa. Now, with a better team and in front of its home crowd, LSU will get another shot at Alabama. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Brian Kelly and his Tigers, yet a win would put LSU in control of the SEC West. LSU will look to build on its performance against Ole Miss, where the offense dropped 45 and the defense pitched a second-half shutout.
LSU Not Tigers Team That Is Alabama’s No. 1 Rival
I had to be out of touch for a couple of days, and when I had the opportunity to listen to some talk radio this afternoon I was given something to think about. The host described Saturday’s Alabama game at LSU as a “rivalry game.”. Certainly, that case...
247Sports
LSU's Brian Kelly embraces Alabama matchup: 'This is why you come to the SEC'
The No. 10 LSU Tigers have a chance to flip the SEC West in their favor Saturday night when they host No. 6 Alabama at Tiger Stadium. According to LSU coach Brian Kelly, a chance to claim his first victory over Alabama's Nick Saban in front of a raucous home atmosphere is one of the main reasons he left Notre Dame last season.
Breaking: LSU Secures Commitment From 4-Star OL DJ Chester
Chester, one of the top uncommitted players left in the 2023 class, pledges to the Tigers and provides additional depth up front.
Live Updates: LSU 32, Alabama 31, Final
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 6-ranked Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will play No. 10 LSU (6-2, 4-1) tonight in its sixth SEC game of the 2022 season. The Crimson Tide and Tigers will square off inside Tiger Stadium, and the SEC West matchup will kick off at 6:10 p.m. CT on ESPN.
LSU coach says facing rival Alabama and Saban ‘a privilege’
If first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly had remained at Notre Dame, there was no guarantee he would get another shot to coach against Alabama’s Nick Saban. From now until one of them leaves his current post, they’ll be on opposite sidelines at least once a year. And odds are the stakes will be high — as they are this week.
thecomeback.com
RGIII says Auburn should hire SEC West rival OC
While the Auburn Tigers continue to look for a new head coach, ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III says the Tigers need to look to an SEC West rival for the Tigers’ next offensive coordinator. RGIII thinks that Auburn’s new head coach should give Kendal Briles a look....
Halftime Update: LSU defense has performance of the year as LSU holds 7-6 lead over Alabama
The first edition of Brian Kelly and Nick Saban in the LSU-Alabama saga has exceeded all expectations so far. The LSU Tigers started off the game with some momentum on their offensive drive, Daniels making some grown man throws from the pocket. A holding call after they got into Bama territory stalled it.
Prominent SEC Program Reportedly Battling Flu Outbreak
This nightmare of a season continues to get worse for Texas A&M. It was reported on Saturday morning that the program is dealing with a flu outbreak. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is one of several players who is questionable for this Saturday's game against Florida because of this outbreak.
Comments / 0