Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
Teen arrested, charged for deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old was sitting on his great-grandmother's porch in Northeast D.C. when he was fatally shot on Oct. 13, now police say they have arrested another teen for the incident. An investigation into the shooting sparked when officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 48th Place...
D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C – A man was stabbed on Friday morning in Northeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect. This incident happened on the 900 Block of 21st Street. Shortly after 8:30 am police from the 5th District responded to a call for the report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they discovered an adult man suffering from a single stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, or of you can identify this The post D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead and 3 injured from 3 separate overnight shootings, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said one person died and three were injured in three separate overnight shootings. Police said the first shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Garrison Boulevard. When officers got to the scene, police said they found a 31-year-old man...
mocoshow.com
Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night
One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
35-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 35-year-old Thomas Washington was stabbed multiple times in Northwest, D.C. yesterday morning. He did not survive. This incident happened on the 2700 Block of F Street. Shortly after 7:30 am the Washington, D.C. Metro Police detectives responded to a call of a shooting. When they arrived they found Washington, of D.C. suffering from multiple sharp force injuries. He was pronounced at the scene. At this time no arrests have been made. If you have information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 35-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
DC police investigate homicide after shooting on F Street
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a homicide in northwest D.C. Police say a shooting was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
One Killed Crashing Into Back Of Disabled Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Beltsville: State Police
The driver of a Toyota Camry that struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 in Maryland has died, state police announced. In Prince George’s County, a motorist - whose name or age has not been released - was traveling on I-95 near Route 212 in Beltsville at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the Toyota struck the back of a tractor-trailer, according to investigators.
Boy shot in Northwest DC dies at hospital
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for someone with two guns who shot a 15-year-old boy in Northwest Friday afternoon. MPD tweeted about the shooting in the 1200 block of 7th St. NW at 5:42 p.m. The tweet said that the person responsible for the shooting the area […]
39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An adult man was shot early Halloween morning, and yesterday The D.C. Metro Police made an arrest. Shortly before 3:30 am on Monday police received a call about hearing gunshots. When they arrived at the 1700 Block of 7th Street in Northwest, D.C. they discovered the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His identity and his condition are unknown at this time. 39-year-old Michael Medley of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with the shooting. The post 39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Killed At Oxon Hill Grocery Store
Two people are dead after being shot at an Oxon Hill grocery store, authorities say. A man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds at the grocery store in the 20 block of Audrey Lane around 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4, according to Prince George's County police. The male...
Police ID men possibly connected to multiple ATM thefts across Baltimore, Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- Three men have been arrested after a string of ATM burglaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.The arrests come after police say there have been at least two dozen reported cases of ATM thefts across city and county lines.The smash and grabs happening at gas stations, corner stores and liquor stores stretching from Baltimore City all the way up to Baltimore County.Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.They are facing charges for a string...
Police release photos of those wanted for shooting near Northwest DC school
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help to find four people thought to have opened fire in the parking lot of a middle school in Northwest D.C. while classes were in session. MacFarland Middle School, Theodore Roosevelt High School and Dorothy Heights Elementary School were all briefly placed on lockdown because of the shooting that was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Iowa Avenue Northwest.
fox5dc.com
Former lover accused of killing ex-girlfriend, 3 others before shooting self in La Plata home
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Police say a former lover is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend before killing three other people and himself inside a Charles County home. According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the scene in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata around 4 p.m. on Friday.
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince George's County, Maryland
Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting that took place inside a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 4, 2022. Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince …. Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police offer $2000 reward for info on robbery suspect seen "squeegeeing'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is offering a $2000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an unarmed robbery suspect that was frequently seen squeegeeing' in the area of downtown. Police say, On October 18th at around 2:20 pm officers were sent to the intersection of...
WTOP
Judge rules DNA collected in Potomac River Rapist case can be used as evidence
For decades, no one knew who the man eventually dubbed by law enforcement as “The Potomac River Rapist” really was. Eventually, police say genealogy and the scouring of all family trees narrowed it down to a man who was never on investigators’ radar, and who seemingly has no connection at all to any of the victims in those cases.
Amber Alert: 12-year-old reported missing in Baltimore
by Baltimore Police Dept BALTIMORE, MD – On November 3, 2022, at approximately 12 noon, 12- year-old Seth Porter was reported missing from the 400 block of E. 41st Street. Seth Porter is 5’6” tall, weighs 145 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a yellow smiley face on the front, and black and gray sweat pants with a white stripe. He was walking a small white dog at the time he went missing. Anyone who has seen and or knows of Seth Porter’s whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911. The post Amber Alert: 12-year-old reported missing in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shell casings, gun found on Northwest DC rooftop after reports of shots fired, police say
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers have detained two people after they received multiple reports of shots being fired in Northwest D.C. early Thursday morning. Officers with MPD's Third district began investigating after they received at least five witness calls and Shotspotter reports of gunfire around 3:20 a.m. Third...
Silver Spring Man Convicted On Drug, Weapon Charges Days Afer Co-Conspirator Pleads Guilty: DOJ
Federal authorities announced that a convicted felon from Silver Spring has been convicted for his role in a gun and drug conspiracy days after his co-conspirator pleaded guilty to similar charges. Montgomery County resident Darryl Colton Frazer, 34, was convicted following a three-day trial on charges that include participating in...
