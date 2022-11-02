ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

News 8 WROC

Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
LA PLATA, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C – A man was stabbed on Friday morning in Northeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect. This incident happened on the 900 Block of 21st Street. Shortly after 8:30 am police from the 5th District responded to a call for the report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they discovered an adult man suffering from a single stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, or of you can identify this The post D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead and 3 injured from 3 separate overnight shootings, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said one person died and three were injured in three separate overnight shootings. Police said the first shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Garrison Boulevard. When officers got to the scene, police said they found a 31-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night

One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Shore News Network

35-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 35-year-old Thomas Washington was stabbed multiple times in Northwest, D.C. yesterday morning. He did not survive. This incident happened on the 2700 Block of F Street. Shortly after 7:30 am the Washington, D.C. Metro Police detectives responded to a call of a shooting. When they arrived they found Washington, of D.C. suffering from multiple sharp force injuries. He was pronounced at the scene. At this time no arrests have been made. If you have information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 35-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

One Killed Crashing Into Back Of Disabled Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Beltsville: State Police

The driver of a Toyota Camry that struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 in Maryland has died, state police announced. In Prince George’s County, a motorist - whose name or age has not been released - was traveling on I-95 near Route 212 in Beltsville at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the Toyota struck the back of a tractor-trailer, according to investigators.
BELTSVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Boy shot in Northwest DC dies at hospital

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for someone with two guns who shot a 15-year-old boy in Northwest Friday afternoon. MPD tweeted about the shooting in the 1200 block of 7th St. NW at 5:42 p.m. The tweet said that the person responsible for the shooting the area […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An adult man was shot early Halloween morning, and yesterday The D.C. Metro Police made an arrest. Shortly before 3:30 am on Monday police received a call about hearing gunshots. When they arrived at the 1700 Block of 7th Street in Northwest, D.C. they discovered the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His identity and his condition are unknown at this time. 39-year-old Michael Medley of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with the shooting. The post 39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Two Killed At Oxon Hill Grocery Store

Two people are dead after being shot at an Oxon Hill grocery store, authorities say. A man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds at the grocery store in the 20 block of Audrey Lane around 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4, according to Prince George's County police. The male...
OXON HILL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police ID men possibly connected to multiple ATM thefts across Baltimore, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Three men have been arrested after a string of ATM burglaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.The arrests come after police say there have been at least two dozen reported cases of ATM thefts across city and county lines.The smash and grabs happening at gas stations, corner stores and liquor stores stretching from Baltimore City all the way up to Baltimore County.Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged  with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.They are facing charges for a string...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police release photos of those wanted for shooting near Northwest DC school

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help to find four people thought to have opened fire in the parking lot of a middle school in Northwest D.C. while classes were in session. MacFarland Middle School, Theodore Roosevelt High School and Dorothy Heights Elementary School were all briefly placed on lockdown because of the shooting that was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Iowa Avenue Northwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Amber Alert: 12-year-old reported missing in Baltimore

by Baltimore Police Dept BALTIMORE, MD – On November 3, 2022, at approximately 12 noon, 12- year-old Seth Porter was reported missing from the 400 block of E. 41st Street. Seth Porter is 5’6” tall, weighs 145 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a yellow smiley face on the front, and black and gray sweat pants with a white stripe. He was walking a small white dog at the time he went missing. Anyone who has seen and or knows of Seth Porter’s whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911. The post Amber Alert: 12-year-old reported missing in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

