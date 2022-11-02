WASHINGTON, D.C – A man was stabbed on Friday morning in Northeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect. This incident happened on the 900 Block of 21st Street. Shortly after 8:30 am police from the 5th District responded to a call for the report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they discovered an adult man suffering from a single stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, or of you can identify this The post D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 HOURS AGO