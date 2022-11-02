ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Shores, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycanyonlake.com

‘Oldest Dive Bar in Texas’ Hosts Backbone Chili Cook-Off

Fierce competition is expected Saturday as chili teams gather for the Backbone Chili Cook-Off at Devil’s Backbone Tavern, 4041 FM 32, Fischer. Teams will cook chili on-site and from scratch, and organizers hope the public will show up and cast ballots to decide which makes the best batch. The...
FISCHER, TX
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls EDC approves grant funding for downtown art events

The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors approved $14,000 in community leverage grant funding for Highland Lakes Creative Arts during its regular meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2. Grant money will be used for popular events and productions, including the year-round Sculpture on Main exhibit, Paint the Town, Sculpture on...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
thedailytexan.com

What is going on with the Scientology building on Guadalupe?

For years, businesses have come and gone from The Drag. From food establishments to student housing, change is no surprise. But for many current students, there is one constant: the boarded up Church of Scientology. Large pieces of wood cloak the exterior of the building, which takes up the entire...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy