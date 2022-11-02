Read full article on original website
Related
dailytrib.com
Auditions Nov. 14-15 for ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’
The Hill Country Community Theatre is casting its production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” a popular off-Broadway musical. Auditions are 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 15 at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores. The show hits the stage in February. Written by...
mycanyonlake.com
‘Oldest Dive Bar in Texas’ Hosts Backbone Chili Cook-Off
Fierce competition is expected Saturday as chili teams gather for the Backbone Chili Cook-Off at Devil’s Backbone Tavern, 4041 FM 32, Fischer. Teams will cook chili on-site and from scratch, and organizers hope the public will show up and cast ballots to decide which makes the best batch. The...
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls EDC approves grant funding for downtown art events
The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors approved $14,000 in community leverage grant funding for Highland Lakes Creative Arts during its regular meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2. Grant money will be used for popular events and productions, including the year-round Sculpture on Main exhibit, Paint the Town, Sculpture on...
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Hill Country photo contest winners announced
The Hill Country Alliance (HCA) announced Wednesday it had selected the winners of a photo contest recording the beauty of the area.
thedailytexan.com
What is going on with the Scientology building on Guadalupe?
For years, businesses have come and gone from The Drag. From food establishments to student housing, change is no surprise. But for many current students, there is one constant: the boarded up Church of Scientology. Large pieces of wood cloak the exterior of the building, which takes up the entire...
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
midwestliving.com
Find Small-Town Hospitality and a Thriving Food and Wine Scene Deep in the Heart of Texas
The sun rises over a ridge in Wimberley, Texas, light dropping into the valley like an egg cracked into a pan, the golden yolk spreading out over the ranch below. Peeking through the flaps of my mountaintop glamping tent, it's hard to believe I'm in Texas. But Hill Country is full of surprises.
Matthew McConaughey-inspired bourbon ranch opens in the Texas Hill Country
Sip some Longbranch bourbon.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
mycanyonlake.com
‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset’ by Jerry Sargent Places Third in HCA’s 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest
'Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset' by Jerry Sargent Photography. Canyon Lake photographer Jerry Sargent’s photograph, ‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset,’ placed third in the Hill Country Alliance’s (HCA) 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest. HCA announced the winners today. Sargent’s image will appear in HCA’s...
American to launch nonstop from Austin to Florida beach destination in March
American Airlines continues to expand service out of Austin's airport, with a new nonstop route to Panama City, Florida, launching in March.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
KSAT 12
Popular area of Canyon Lake to be closed for several weeks; Zoo sends critically endangered toad tadpoles to Puerto Rico
Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca Salinas here. Also, welcome to November. I hope you’re able to see some fall foliage where you’re at. If you’re trying to find time for a road trip to see some change in leaves, you can look at this fall foliage prediction map for guidance.
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
Warm sunshine for your Sunday
Cool, clear and calm overnight with temperatures falling into the low 50s. Beautiful and warm for your Sunday. -- Sean Kelly
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife closes 3 oyster harvesting bays; Some aren’t happy about it
The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife is closing some oyster harvesting areas along the gulf coast.
dailytrib.com
‘Mustang Power Packs’ daily free snack option for Marble Falls students
Mustang Power Packs, a free grab-and-go meal option, will be available at each campus in the Marble Falls Independent School District starting Monday, Nov. 7. The new program is part of the Child Nutrition Department’s ongoing campaign to promote positive eating habits, said Director of Child Nutrition Maria Manzo.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
Photos: Scenic storm clouds seen over Central Texas at sunset
As storms moved into Central Texas Friday night, sunsets colors could be seen bouncing off the clouds.
