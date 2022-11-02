ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 2

heals up Harris
3d ago

before he tells us his policies like thinking letting Criminal out of jail because it's sexy how did you pay for that condo did one of your Rich donors give you the down payment also when are you going to pay your property taxes also when are you going to pay your fines and get your driver's license back

Reply
2
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Senate race: Wisconsin's Johnson, Barnes down to the wire

MILWAUKEE - With Election Day less than three days away, Wisconsin's candidates for U.S. Senate are using the time left to fight for your vote. The most recent Marquette University Law School poll found incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson neck and neck with Democratic challenger Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. It found Johnson two points ahead of Barnes, which is within the margin of error.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Legal Battles Over Ballots in Wisconsin Continue

(AP) A Wisconsin appeals court and a circuit judge this week shot down attempts backed by liberals seeking orders that local election clerks must accept absentee ballots that contain partial addresses of witnesses. The rulings come within days of Tuesday's election and as more than 503,000 absentee ballots have already...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

New Marquette poll shows tightened Wisconsin Governor, U.S. Senate race

A new Marquette Law School Poll shows a tightened race for the two major Wisconsin elections. Of likely voters polled between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, Marquette finds the gubernatorial race between incumbent Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and newcomer Republican Tim Michels to be a dead heat — each with 48% support. Independent Joan Beglinger and undecided voters capture the remaining individuals polled.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul shares his policies and hopes for a second term

You might not have heard as much about Wisconsin's attorney general’s race as you have about the U.S. Senate or gubernatorial races, but there are big stakes here too. The attorney general is the top authority for enforcing state laws, and they have a lot of discretion when it comes to choosing which cases and issues they prioritize. The winner will shape how the state prosecutes cases related to everything from public safety abortion to the environment.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Why full results in Wisconsin after Election Day may take some time

As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on Tuesday, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. Under Wisconsin law, clerks can’t start processing and counting absentee ballots until polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day. If...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey

MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

IN-DEPTH: The Wisconsin attorney general’s race

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - In the race for Wisconsin attorney general, incumbent Josh Kaul, a Democrat, is facing a challenge from Eric Toney, a Republican. Despite having opposing views on a number of issues, they share some common ground -- literally. The one common denominator? Fond du Lac....
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Thursday 11/03/22: Attorney General Josh Kaul, parole & truth in sentencing, OBGYN training

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from Attorney General Josh Kaul on what he plans to do if re-elected. Plus, look at some of his opponent District Attorney Eric Toney’s proposals and stances on issues impacting the state. We break down Wisconsin’s parole system. Plus, look at how Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban could impact the ability to attract and train physicians in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin residents gather at polling locations for early voting

The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election. Early voters took to the polls in Wisconsin and in some areas it's the last day to vote in-person absentee. Playoffs Week 3 Friday Football Blitz. Updated: 10...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin GOP flyer warns voters: Your neighbors are watching

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is distributing a mailer warning recipients that whether or not they voted is a matter of public record, and their neighbors will know if they don’t. “URGENT” declares the mailer sent to a resident in an independent living facility in Madison last week, and presumably to many others. “Don’t Let […] The post Wisconsin GOP flyer warns voters: Your neighbors are watching appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Veterans’ ‘lives are at risk’, Gov. Evers

MADISON — Nearly a half year has passed since Gov. Tony Evers ended the Wisconsin National Guard’s mission assisting overworked staff at the state-run Veterans Home at Union Grove. Things have only gotten worse for the dwindling numbers of veterans still at the troubled facility. Two lawmakers whose...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Profile of Tim Michels

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night. A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor. Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy