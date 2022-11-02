Read full article on original website
Editorial: Ryan for U.S. Senate
Ohio needs politicians in Washington who put America first, Ohio second, and their political party third, at best. A vote for a U.S. senator on Nov. 8 should be for a senator who has made Ohio his or her focus, even if that has meant diverging from the party pack. Between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance, Mr. Ryan most closely fits that paradigm. Read more Blade editorials
Burris: What is disqualifying?
Is John Fetterman’s disability disqualifying? His speech has been impaired by a stroke, and he struggled in his one debate with rival U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz. The media reacted melodramatically, if predictably: Oh my God, this guy can’t talk very well. And the Republican propaganda machine reacted even more predictably: His impairment is disqualifying. He is unfit to serve.
Walton: Don’t be ‘wreckless’ with your vote
MAYBE IT’S the old editor in me, but I don’t watch television commercials for political candidates quite the same way other people do. You might watch them for some glimpse into what the candidate stands for. After all, like the saying says, “if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.” But there’s a problem. Your quest will often be pointless because a glimpse into what really beats in the heart of a candidate seeking your vote could actually be the last thing he or she wants. So I watch for other tell-tale signs in political commercials that might help me determine who gets my nod on Election Day. Exhibit A: One candidate running for public office hereabouts has a TV commercial that spells out his disgust with “wreckless spending.” In one sense, of course, who could argue with that? Nobody wants to see government so out of control that its spending amounts to a train wreck. So “wreckless” is definitely the way to go.
COP27 summit racing against the climate clock
The COP27 summit kicks off Sunday in Egypt with nearly 200 countries struggling to outpace increasingly dire climate impacts in a world upended by war and economic turmoil. After front-line negotiators set COP27 in motion on Sunday, more than 120 world leaders will put in appearances on Monday and Tuesday.
