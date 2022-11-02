NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw three touchdown passes and South Carolina became bowl-eligible with its sixth win of the season, a 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. “I think it’s a huge accomplishment, I really do,” Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said of his team’s bowl eligibility. “For this team to have two wins two years ago and now we just got bowl eligible with three games to go for the second year in a row is a testament to the leadership that we have in this room and the resiliency.” Rattler threw a 29-yard TD pass to Xavier Legette, a 19-yard TD to Josh Vann and a 17-yard TD to Antwane Wells. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) won their 14th straight game over the Commodores (3-6, 0-5).

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO