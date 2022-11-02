ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KIRO 7 Seattle

World Series: Philadelphia becomes 1st city to ever lose 2 championships in 1 day with Phillies, Union loss

Philadelphia has never been what you would call the most cheerful sports town, but its misery reached new heights on Saturday. The city lost both the MLS Cup and the World Series in the span of about five hours, going from the Philadelphia Union's heartbreaking loss to LAFC to another dramatic loss for the Philadelphia Phillies that clinched the World Series for the Houston Astros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Rattler, South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 38-27, bowl eligible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw three touchdown passes and South Carolina became bowl-eligible with its sixth win of the season, a 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. “I think it’s a huge accomplishment, I really do,” Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said of his team’s bowl eligibility. “For this team to have two wins two years ago and now we just got bowl eligible with three games to go for the second year in a row is a testament to the leadership that we have in this room and the resiliency.” Rattler threw a 29-yard TD pass to Xavier Legette, a 19-yard TD to Josh Vann and a 17-yard TD to Antwane Wells. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) won their 14th straight game over the Commodores (3-6, 0-5).
COLUMBIA, SC

