Read full article on original website
Related
Astros top Phillies 4-1 in Game 6, capturing franchises' second World Series title
Scoreless through five innings, the Phillies got on the board first in Game 6 after Kyle Schwarber smoked a 2-2 pitch from Framber Valdez for a solo home run, giving the Phillies a 1-0 advantage heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. The Astros responded in their half of...
World Series: Philadelphia becomes 1st city to ever lose 2 championships in 1 day with Phillies, Union loss
Philadelphia has never been what you would call the most cheerful sports town, but its misery reached new heights on Saturday. The city lost both the MLS Cup and the World Series in the span of about five hours, going from the Philadelphia Union's heartbreaking loss to LAFC to another dramatic loss for the Philadelphia Phillies that clinched the World Series for the Houston Astros.
Booker, Paul lead Suns to blowout win over Blazers 102-82
Devin Booker scored 24 points, Chris Paul added 15 and the Phoenix Suns cruised to a 102-82 win over the Portland Trail Blazers
2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds, picks and predictions
The NASCAR Cup Series is at Phoenix Raceway Sunday for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Green flag is scheduled to drop shortly after 3 p.m. ET (NBC). Below we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds, and make our NASCAR picks and predictions.
Rattler, South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 38-27, bowl eligible
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw three touchdown passes and South Carolina became bowl-eligible with its sixth win of the season, a 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. “I think it’s a huge accomplishment, I really do,” Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said of his team’s bowl eligibility. “For this team to have two wins two years ago and now we just got bowl eligible with three games to go for the second year in a row is a testament to the leadership that we have in this room and the resiliency.” Rattler threw a 29-yard TD pass to Xavier Legette, a 19-yard TD to Josh Vann and a 17-yard TD to Antwane Wells. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) won their 14th straight game over the Commodores (3-6, 0-5).
Comments / 0