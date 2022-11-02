Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Why Selena Considers Taylor Her Only Famous Friend
Despite being one of the biggest stars in the world, Selena Gomez admitted to having a hard time making friends in Hollywood over the years. “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” Gomez told Rolling Stone in a Nov. 3 cover story. That doesn’t mean she is without any industry friends. She considers Taylor Swift to be one of her closest confidants.
Elite Daily
The Story Behind Selena’s New Song Is Heartbreaking But Hopeful
Selena Gomez is baring her soul. On Nov. 3, the singer released her moving ballad, “My Mind & Me,” which accompanies her documentary of the same name. The film premiered on AppleTV+ on Nov. 4 and offered an intimate glimpse into Gomez’s mental and physical health struggles over the last six years. Lyrically, this new track expands upon those themes, and it’s one of her most stunning releases to date.
Elite Daily
The Grey's Fall Finale Promo Hints A Main Cast Member May Not Make It
Hello, my name is stressed. After a fairly easy go of it in the first few episodes, the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 9 promo promises to ramp up the intensity in a big, scary way. Start prepping the tissues now, because if the dramatic voiceover is anything to be believed, a classic fall finale tragedy is coming to Grey Sloan Memorial.
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: November 2, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on November 2, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. All 10 Of Taylor Swift’s Style Eras Described In 1 Word. When it comes to style...
Elite Daily
Selena Said Her & Justin’s Breakup Was The “Worst Possible Heartbreak”
Selena Gomez got very vulnerable in her documentary, My Mind & Me, even discussing her breakup with Justin Bieber. In the film, which was released on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4, Gomez’s quotes about her breakup with Bieber are hard to hear — especially because she calls their split “the worst possible heartbreak.”
Elite Daily
How T-Pain & Carole King Influenced Meghan Trainor’s Sound
In Elite Daily's series Early Influences, musicians reflect on the songs and albums that left a lasting impression on them in their formative years. Here, Meghan Trainor shares the artists who inspired her songwriting and her latest album, Takin’ It Back. Meghan Trainor is a songwriter first and vocalist...
Living review – Kazuo Ishiguro elegantly adapts 1950s mortality tale
Bill Nighy and Aimee Lou Wood give deeply affecting performances in this melancholy, understated tale of mortality and lost youth based on Kurosawa’s classic film, Ikiru. Sentiment and understatement meet in this beautifully melancholy (end-of-) life drama, based on Akira Kurosawa’s low-key 1952 gem, Ikiru. Elegantly directed by South African film-maker Oliver Hermanus (who helmed the 2019 adaptation of André Carl van der Merwe’s autobiographical Moffie) and boasting deeply affecting performances from national treasure Bill Nighy and rising star Aimee Lou Wood (regular of the hit Netflix series Sex Education), this deceptively gentle 50s-set film addresses weighty matters of life and death with a winning simplicity that is hard to resist.
Elite Daily
Tom & Gisele’s Reported Custody Agreement Sounds Lax
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage might be over, but their commitment to co-parenting is still as strong as ever. On Oct. 28, the couple announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage, but they made it clear that their children’s interests will always come first. In both of their public statements, Brady and Bündchen emphasized that they would continue “co-parenting” to give their children “the love and attention they deserve.” So, what does Brady and Bündchen’s custody agreement look like? According to reports, it seems pretty lax.
Elite Daily
Sophie Turner's New Blunt Bangs Mean Winter (Beauty) Is Coming
Sophie Turner has joined Megan Fox, Lily Collins, and Dakota Johnson in the bang gang, thanks to a new hairstyle. Debuted on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, the Game of Thrones actor’s slightly wispy ‘do was nothing short of modern and edgy. Rather than maintaining the same thick volume across her forehead, Turner’s new blunt bangs thinned slightly between her brows. You definitely can’t find anything like this look across any of the seven kingdoms.
Elite Daily
Bryce Hall Confirmed His Ex Addison Rae Blocked Him By Crying On TikTok
Former flames Bryce Hall and Addison Rae can’t seem to stop beefing. You thought the drama was over when they broke up last year? Think again. The on-again, off-again couple split back in March 2021, but they are still stirring the pot in their latest social media feud. On Nov. 3, Hall posted a TikTok calling Rae out for blocking him on Twitter and paired it with a hilarious sound from Kim Kardashian.
Elite Daily
Kim & Pete’s Current Relationship Status Is Confusing
So, um, does anyone know what is going on with Kete these days? On Nov. 2, an E! insider suggested that this duo was very much over. But just one week prior to that report, sources for The Sun and Entertainment Tonight claimed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were still “in touch” — and were maybe even having “secret” sleepovers. In other words, Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship status right now is majorly confusing, so let’s unpack it.
Elite Daily
Selena Gomez's Daily Screen Time Is Probably Lower Than Yours
Like many people, Selena Gomez has admitted to having an unhealthy relationship with social media in the past. The singer even stepped away from Instagram nearly four years ago to prioritize her mental health. Having de-emphasized social media in her day-to-day life, it’s no surprise Gomez’s daily screen time is pretty low. How low? Well, it’s certainly lower than the average phone user.
Elite Daily
Kendall & Devin Might Be The World’s Most Photogenic Couple
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker keep their romance extremely private, but they’ve been connected for over two years. ICYMI, In April 2020, rumors that Jenner was dating the Phoenix Suns basketball player hit the internet. For nearly a year, fans wondered if the pair were actually together. In February 2021, the two finally confirmed their relationship.
Looking Out: Fatherly feud ended in predictable way
“They’re winning. It’s everywhere. In elevators, in stores, on the streets. In airports, sports stadiums — everywhere!” I grumble as we walk down the aisle of a shopping mall. “Who’s winning?” says my beloved wife, Marsha. “Those grievously misguided people that enjoy that music...
Elite Daily
Serena's Husband Alexis Had The Perfect Response After Drake Called Him A "Groupie"
Drake and 21 Savage’s new album Her Loss dropped on Nov. 4, and it has definitely been making some waves due to all its brutal diss tracks. The Canadian rapper took aim at Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, DRAM, and Ice Spice on the release. But that wasn’t all. He also fired shots at tennis queen Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. In the track "Middle of the Ocean," Drake called Ohanian a “groupie.” Instead of taking offense to the diss, Ohanian flipped the narrative and had the perfect response to Drake’s “groupie” lyric.
Elite Daily
Selena Gomez May Not Be Able To Have Children Due To Bipolar Meds
In her documentary, My Mind & Me, which was released on Nov. 4 on Apple TV+, Selena Gomez opened up about her bipolar disorder. Before the film’s release, the Only Murders In The Building star shared insight into her mental health struggles during a Nov. 3 interview with Rolling Stone. Apparently, Gomez may not be able to have children due to her bipolar medication.
Elite Daily
AHS: NYC Brought Back A Season 2 Character, But With A Twist
AHS: NYC started out looking as if it was destined to be an AIDS parable, but as each double set of episodes has arrived, it has veered into a far more conspiracy-minded tale of guilt and horror. Still, fans probably weren’t prepared for the sudden twist into the occult or the arrival of the Angel of Death in Episode 5. AHS: NYC’s inclusion of the character is a Season 2 callback, though perhaps not the one fans wanted.
Comments / 0