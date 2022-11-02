Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage might be over, but their commitment to co-parenting is still as strong as ever. On Oct. 28, the couple announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage, but they made it clear that their children’s interests will always come first. In both of their public statements, Brady and Bündchen emphasized that they would continue “co-parenting” to give their children “the love and attention they deserve.” So, what does Brady and Bündchen’s custody agreement look like? According to reports, it seems pretty lax.

