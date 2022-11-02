I’ve been floating the idea of getting a mountain bike and hitting the trails for some quality outdoors time, but after watching this I may have to throw that out the window. A cyclist in Hoge Veluwe National Park in the Netherlands got the scare of a lifetime while out for what was a leisurely afternoon ride turned all out terrifying sprint. While heading down a popular path, he starts noticing some sounds in the treeline to his left. Those […] The post Lone Wolf Bursts Out Of The Woods, Chases Cyclist Down The Path In Frightening Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

