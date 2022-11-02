ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

The 76ers’ proposed arena could give Market East the lifeline it needs

Philadelphia sports teams — the best sports fans in the world — are on fire. The Phillies are in the World Series. The Eagles are 7-0, matching their record best start ever from 2004, the Philadelphia Union is going to the MLS Cup final for the first time, the 76ers are pulling things together, and the Flyers are off to a good start as well. I can’t remember when all of our teams had so much success and have generated so much excitement at the same time. All five major professional sports teams are poised for great success in the 2022-2023 seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

PHILLY TO INTRODUCE NIL YOUTH PROTECTION, FIRST-IN-THE-NATION BILL

Coach and Councilmember, Isaiah Thomas, will put financial literacy and consumer protection at the forefront of Student Athlete NIL deals. PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (At Large) will introduce the Philly NIL Youth Protection Act to provide financial literacy and consumer protection for youth athletes with prospective NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals. These deals are already at the collegiate level and are already on their way to high school athletes. With the Philly NIL Youth Protection Act, Philadelphia will lead the nation with this first-in-the-nation set of protections with a proactive approach.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Delco Man Runs Onto Field During World Series Game 5

A Delaware County man was charged with trespassing after he ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park during game five of the 2022 World Series on Thursday, Nov. 3, police said. Luke Lulevitch, 20, of Nether Providence Township, was arrested by Philadelphia police after a brief jaunt through the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Restaurants Accused Of Refusing To Serve Astros Was Simple Misunderstanding, Reports Say

No — two south Philadelphia restaurants did not refuse to serve the Houston Astros while they are in town for the World Series. The rumor originated when social media users misinterpreted two posts by the restaurants in question — Mike's BBQ on South 11th Street and Angelo's Pizzeria on South 9th Street — to mean that the eateries declined to cater for the 'Stros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

WEEKLY REPORT: COUNCIL TO CONSIDER INNOVATIVE BILL TO PROTECT INTERESTS OF STUDENT ATHLETES

COUNCILMEMBER THOMAS INTRODUCES BILL TO PROTECT THE FINANCIAL INTERESTS OF STUDENT ATHLETES. If passed by Council and signed by the Mayor, the Philly NIL Youth Protection Act would provide educational materials on NIL deals to students and their families, including information on the likelihood of acquiring a NIL, the benefits and risks of a deal, and guidance on various kinds of NIL deals. The bill would establish the creation of the Philly NIL Youth Protection Fund which would equip families of students with prospective NIL deals with a city-vetted lawyer and/or accountant, to assist in navigating and negotiating these deals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem

The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Phillymag.com

5 Old-School Philly Bars Still Going Strong

Because sometimes, all you want is the usual. It’ll always feel exciting to hear about the city’s newly opened bars, especially when those places are indeed enjoyable to visit. But that doesn’t make Philly’s longstanding drinking institutions boring by comparison. Despite the total dip in bar culture in 2020, these stalwarts made it through to the other side. These days, they’re busy and still so much fun.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$3 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One lucky lottery customer is a new millionaire after winning $3 million on a scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday. The winning "$3 Million Diamonds and Gold" ticket was sold at the L&P Express store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue, in Northeast Philly.The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?

With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

23 Best Italian Restaurants in Philly: Nonna-Approved Eateries

Everyone likes Italian food! Think of all the mouthwatering Italian classics like gooey lasagne, fluffy ravioli, or creamy, mocha-infused Tiramisu. Philadelphia is renowned for its Italian cuisine whether it’s a fancy date-night place of elegance or a neighborhood red sauce joint. These are the 23 best Italian restaurants in Philly!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

JOB OPPORTUNITY: PART TIME CONSTITUENT SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE FOR COUNCILMEMBER GAUTHIER

Councilmember Jamie R. Gauthier has represented Philadelphia’s 3rd Council District since January 6, 2020. Since then, Councilmember Gauthier and her team have worked hard to build a 3rd District Council office that prioritizes direct engagement with residents, transparency, accountability, responsiveness, shared decision-making with our constituents, the centering of the most vulnerable among us, passion for our work, and fun. Internally, we’ve strived to foster an environment of empowerment, where each team member provides ideas and input, enabling us to make decisions with our constituents’ best interests in mind. We now invite interested individuals to apply for the integral role of our team’s Constituent Services Representative.
