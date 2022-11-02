Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The 76ers’ proposed arena could give Market East the lifeline it needs
Philadelphia sports teams — the best sports fans in the world — are on fire. The Phillies are in the World Series. The Eagles are 7-0, matching their record best start ever from 2004, the Philadelphia Union is going to the MLS Cup final for the first time, the 76ers are pulling things together, and the Flyers are off to a good start as well. I can’t remember when all of our teams had so much success and have generated so much excitement at the same time. All five major professional sports teams are poised for great success in the 2022-2023 seasons.
PHILLY TO INTRODUCE NIL YOUTH PROTECTION, FIRST-IN-THE-NATION BILL
Coach and Councilmember, Isaiah Thomas, will put financial literacy and consumer protection at the forefront of Student Athlete NIL deals. PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (At Large) will introduce the Philly NIL Youth Protection Act to provide financial literacy and consumer protection for youth athletes with prospective NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals. These deals are already at the collegiate level and are already on their way to high school athletes. With the Philly NIL Youth Protection Act, Philadelphia will lead the nation with this first-in-the-nation set of protections with a proactive approach.
Delco Man Runs Onto Field During World Series Game 5
A Delaware County man was charged with trespassing after he ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park during game five of the 2022 World Series on Thursday, Nov. 3, police said. Luke Lulevitch, 20, of Nether Providence Township, was arrested by Philadelphia police after a brief jaunt through the...
Philly Today: Chuck Peruto Steps In to Defend Pole-Climbing Phillies Fan
And they have some interesting theories about why Larry Krasner's office charged said fan with felonies. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
The Man, The Myth, The Legend Mattress Mack Shares His Philly Experience
The Man, The Myth, The Legend Mattress Mack Shares His Philly Experience
Will Smith returns to his West Philadelphia alma mater to surprise students
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students at Philadelphia's Overbrook High School got a huge surprise from one of its most famous alums. Philly's own Will Smith stopped in to speak with digital media students on Thursday. The school district posted a video online. He even shared his high school yearbook photo and snapped a few pictures with some of the students.
Philly Restaurants Accused Of Refusing To Serve Astros Was Simple Misunderstanding, Reports Say
No — two south Philadelphia restaurants did not refuse to serve the Houston Astros while they are in town for the World Series. The rumor originated when social media users misinterpreted two posts by the restaurants in question — Mike's BBQ on South 11th Street and Angelo's Pizzeria on South 9th Street — to mean that the eateries declined to cater for the 'Stros.
WEEKLY REPORT: COUNCIL TO CONSIDER INNOVATIVE BILL TO PROTECT INTERESTS OF STUDENT ATHLETES
COUNCILMEMBER THOMAS INTRODUCES BILL TO PROTECT THE FINANCIAL INTERESTS OF STUDENT ATHLETES. If passed by Council and signed by the Mayor, the Philly NIL Youth Protection Act would provide educational materials on NIL deals to students and their families, including information on the likelihood of acquiring a NIL, the benefits and risks of a deal, and guidance on various kinds of NIL deals. The bill would establish the creation of the Philly NIL Youth Protection Fund which would equip families of students with prospective NIL deals with a city-vetted lawyer and/or accountant, to assist in navigating and negotiating these deals.
Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
5 Old-School Philly Bars Still Going Strong
Because sometimes, all you want is the usual. It’ll always feel exciting to hear about the city’s newly opened bars, especially when those places are indeed enjoyable to visit. But that doesn’t make Philly’s longstanding drinking institutions boring by comparison. Despite the total dip in bar culture in 2020, these stalwarts made it through to the other side. These days, they’re busy and still so much fun.
$3 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One lucky lottery customer is a new millionaire after winning $3 million on a scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday. The winning "$3 Million Diamonds and Gold" ticket was sold at the L&P Express store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue, in Northeast Philly.The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?
With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
West Philly's Will Smith surprises students at Overbrook High School
Actor Will Smith returned to his former high school - and surprised some Philadelphia students.
Thousands line up for hours in North Philadelphia for rally featuring Democratic heavy hitters
Thousands of people stood in a line that wrapped around Temple University’s Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia for blocks, waiting for hours to attend a rally there in support of Democrats on the ballot in Pennsylvania ahead of Election Day.
What do you think of Philly’s first urban agriculture plan? The city wants to know
A public seed library, a network of community kitchens, and more agricultural programming in Philly public schools. These are some of the recommendations from Philly’s first plan on urban agriculture — released in draft form Thursday after three years of development and several public meetings. The draft plan...
23 Best Italian Restaurants in Philly: Nonna-Approved Eateries
Everyone likes Italian food! Think of all the mouthwatering Italian classics like gooey lasagne, fluffy ravioli, or creamy, mocha-infused Tiramisu. Philadelphia is renowned for its Italian cuisine whether it’s a fancy date-night place of elegance or a neighborhood red sauce joint. These are the 23 best Italian restaurants in Philly!
Philly pizzeria owner responds to viral video after he declined to cater for Astros
HOUSTON — "If you think that I've cooked for the Astros, you're outta your mind. We said no to them." That's the viral video circling social media that shows the owner of a famous Philadelphia pizzeria declining to serve the Houston Astros pizza while the team is in town for the World Series.
‘A sisterhood built on healing and nature’: How a Philly hiking group is improving women’s wellness
Three years ago, Brandi Aulston got to thinking about her 2017 trip to Colorado. She had purchased a pair of hiking boots for the trip and, despite her best intentions to start hiking when she returned to Philadelphia, the boots sat collecting dust for two years. When Aulston finally tried...
JOB OPPORTUNITY: PART TIME CONSTITUENT SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE FOR COUNCILMEMBER GAUTHIER
Councilmember Jamie R. Gauthier has represented Philadelphia’s 3rd Council District since January 6, 2020. Since then, Councilmember Gauthier and her team have worked hard to build a 3rd District Council office that prioritizes direct engagement with residents, transparency, accountability, responsiveness, shared decision-making with our constituents, the centering of the most vulnerable among us, passion for our work, and fun. Internally, we’ve strived to foster an environment of empowerment, where each team member provides ideas and input, enabling us to make decisions with our constituents’ best interests in mind. We now invite interested individuals to apply for the integral role of our team’s Constituent Services Representative.
Paulsboro upsets top-seeded Woodstown to reach sectional final
The 0-3 start was the program’s worst in almost 50 years, and at that point, a winless season seemed almost as likely as a trip to the sectional championship game for the Paulsboro football team. Yet there the Red Raiders were on Friday, flying to the ball on defense,...
