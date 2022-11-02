ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
Dansby Swanson’s asking price, and if the Braves can afford it

The biggest free agent need for the Braves is, quite clearly, shortstop. Dansby Swanson is a free agent. Can they afford to keep him?. Dansby Swanson had his best offensive season when he needed to most. Atlanta lost Freddie Freeman this offseason, and Ronald Acuña’s return to normalcy was far from guaranteed.
Watch Astros mob Dusty Baker after manager wins first World Series

Dusty Baker is finally a World Series champion, and the Houston Astros players and coaching staff all celebrated with him once the final out was recorded. The Houston Astros are World Series champions for the second time in franchise history after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night. After trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning, outfielder Yordan Alvarez hit a monstrous three-run homer to dead center field to take the lead, and never looked back. Ryan Pressly closed out the game in the ninth inning to clinch the World Series victory.
