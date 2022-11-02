Dusty Baker is finally a World Series champion, and the Houston Astros players and coaching staff all celebrated with him once the final out was recorded. The Houston Astros are World Series champions for the second time in franchise history after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night. After trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning, outfielder Yordan Alvarez hit a monstrous three-run homer to dead center field to take the lead, and never looked back. Ryan Pressly closed out the game in the ninth inning to clinch the World Series victory.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 56 MINUTES AGO