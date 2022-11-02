Read full article on original website
Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
Astros defeat Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Dansby Swanson’s asking price, and if the Braves can afford it
The biggest free agent need for the Braves is, quite clearly, shortstop. Dansby Swanson is a free agent. Can they afford to keep him?. Dansby Swanson had his best offensive season when he needed to most. Atlanta lost Freddie Freeman this offseason, and Ronald Acuña’s return to normalcy was far from guaranteed.
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
Astros top Phillies 4-1 in Game 6, capturing franchises' second World Series title
Scoreless through five innings, the Phillies got on the board first in Game 6 after Kyle Schwarber smoked a 2-2 pitch from Framber Valdez for a solo home run, giving the Phillies a 1-0 advantage heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. The Astros responded in their half of...
Astros radio call of final out to win World Series is the new soundtrack of Houston
Astros radio call of final out to win World Series is the new soundtrack of Houston. The Houston Astros are World Series champions again. This time, there’s no controversy. On Saturday, in Game 6, the Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to secure the win and win back the hearts of much of baseball following their cheating scandal.
Watch Astros mob Dusty Baker after manager wins first World Series
Dusty Baker is finally a World Series champion, and the Houston Astros players and coaching staff all celebrated with him once the final out was recorded. The Houston Astros are World Series champions for the second time in franchise history after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night. After trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning, outfielder Yordan Alvarez hit a monstrous three-run homer to dead center field to take the lead, and never looked back. Ryan Pressly closed out the game in the ninth inning to clinch the World Series victory.
Watch Yordan Alvarez’s Game 6 home run from all angles (Video)
Yordan Alvarez launched a moonshot in Houston to give the Astros a massive lead in Game 6 of the World Series and it was a sight to behold. It seems as though the Houston Astros are inevitable. Despite blowing Game 1 of the World Series and falling behind in Game...
