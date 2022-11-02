ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker

The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
NEDERLAND, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County firefighter injured in crash

A Liberty County firefighter was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash around 4:20 p.m. Thursday on SH 146 north near Rye. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County DPS office, Trevor Hickman, of Livingston, and a volunteer firefighter for North Liberty County VFD, was traveling southbound on SH 146 in a Chevrolet HHR when he veered into the path of a northbound Ford F350 driven by Darral Whisenhunt, also of Livingston.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

ESD #1 accepting bids for new ambulance provider

Jasper County Emergency Services District #1, which covers the Buna area, is currently accepting bids for a new EMS provider. According to Emergency Management Coordinator Billy Ted Smith, who is also the Secretary for ESD #1, Acadian EMS is currently under contract to cover ESD #1. “It’s not because were...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

No injuries after SUV overturns in wreck involving 18-wheeler Thursday morning along IH-10 west of Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured Thursday morning after an SUV overturned after striking and 18-wheeler that left the scene of the wreck. State troopers and other first responders responded to the scene of a wreck Thursday morning west of Beaumont along Interstate 10 westbound near the 844 mile marker according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died

Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died. The Warren resident, who was 70, passed away on Monday at his home. A 1970 graduate of Kirby High School in Woodville, he was the owner of McClure Furniture in Woodville, as well as a licensed real estate broker. McClure was also a former...
WOODVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Sabine County deputies searching for wanted burglary suspect

The Sabine County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in locating a wanted person. According to the department, they’re searching for 38-year-old Charla Sowell, who is named in an arrest warrant for Burglary. The woman’s social media says that she is a native of Pineland who currently lives in the Black Ankle Community, about 5 miles east of San Augustine.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Thousands stolen from Tyler County churches in "Hell-bound burglary"

TYLER COUNTY — A string of church burglaries in Tyler County has been reported and is being investigated. The suspect, who is seen without a mask, stole guitars and electronics, as well as took thousands in cash and debit cards from Fellowship Church, Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and the Woodville Pentecostal Church.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

UPDATE - POWER RESTORED IN SOUTH JASPER

Power was restored in south Jasper at 5:55pm, which includes the Jasper High School football stadium. It appears that the Jasper/Silsbee game will begin on time at 6:30pm. A power outage which occurred on the south side of Jasper late Friday afternoon may possibly effect the start of the Jasper/Silsbee football game. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6:30, but as of 5:45pm the lights are still out.
JASPER, TX
kogt.com

Crime Stoppers Hands Out Awards

Orange County was well represented at the Annual Crime Stoppers Award Dinner held in Beaumont on Nov. 1. Many Departments around the three county area recognized an individual or group for a variety of reasons. Orange Mayor Larry Spears, Jr. (above) was recognized by the Orange Police Department for his...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

