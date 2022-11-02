Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
Woman describes shock, fear, anger after another drive-by shooting targeting her home
BEAUMONT — A woman says a man injured in a drive-by shooting at her home was alone at the time and helping the family move out after a previous drive-by left her 8-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter injured. The 26-year-old man was shot at about 10 a.m. Friday in...
Mom now says investigators 'evaluating bullet wound' in body of Lumberton man who died in 2018
LUMBERTON, Texas — The mother of a Lumberton man, whose 2018 death was ruled a drowning, is now saying forensic investigators are currently investigating a possible bullet wound on his body. Kolby Kulhanek's mother, Susan Kulhanek and other family members watched Tuesday morning at Old Hardin Cemetery near Kountze...
kjas.com
Young people learned about public service at 2nd Annual First Responders Career Day
Organizers say there was a very good turnout of young people on Thursday at the 2nd Annual First Responders Career Day. According to Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter, about 700-800 students from seven different school districts attended. Gunter said those school districts were Jasper, Newton, Burkeville, Brookeland, Woodville, Spurger, and Kirbyville.
Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
fox4beaumont.com
BREAKING: Shooting victim on Fonville at same home where two children were struck
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a Friday morning drive-by shooting on Fonville Avenue in South Park, injuring a 26-year-old man inside the same home where two children were struck last Saturday, October 29, according to information Chief Jim Singletary and Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
Beaumont man charged in death of missing woman after leading investigators to body of ex-girlfriend
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 37-year-old Beaumont man is charged with murder after leading police to the body of his missing ex-girlfriend. Jose Wil Lopez admitted to his involvement in the death of Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39, of Beaumont, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. On Friday, officials issued a...
KFDM-TV
Judge sets bond at $750,000 for man awaiting retrial in killing of mother and daughter
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A visiting judge has set bond at $750,000 for a man facing retrial after a court overturned his capital murder conviction for the shooting deaths of a mother and daughter in Beaumont. The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirms to KFDM/Fox 4 that the judge from...
kjas.com
Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker
The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County firefighter injured in crash
A Liberty County firefighter was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash around 4:20 p.m. Thursday on SH 146 north near Rye. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County DPS office, Trevor Hickman, of Livingston, and a volunteer firefighter for North Liberty County VFD, was traveling southbound on SH 146 in a Chevrolet HHR when he veered into the path of a northbound Ford F350 driven by Darral Whisenhunt, also of Livingston.
KFDM-TV
Police release image of car they believe may be linked to drive-by shooting on Fonville
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are releasing images of a vehicle they say may be linked to a drive-by shooting Friday morning on Fonville, injuring a man in the same home where two children were struck in a drive-by a week ago. Police responded to a shots fire call at...
Body of Lumberton man who died in 2018 exhumed Tuesday, officials to determine if foul play was involved
LUMBERTON, Texas — The family and friends of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 gathered early Tuesday morning as his body was exhumed. Kolby Kulhanek's body was found in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton on October 21, 2018. He had last been seen on October 14, 2018 wearing black shorts and a black shirt.
kjas.com
ESD #1 accepting bids for new ambulance provider
Jasper County Emergency Services District #1, which covers the Buna area, is currently accepting bids for a new EMS provider. According to Emergency Management Coordinator Billy Ted Smith, who is also the Secretary for ESD #1, Acadian EMS is currently under contract to cover ESD #1. “It’s not because were...
Beaumont lawyer reaches settlements with alcohol providers following deadly 2020 wrecks
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont lawyer has reached confidential settlements with several alcohol providers after separate wrecks in 2020 claimed the lives of three people, including a Beaumont Police Officer. Lawyer Zona Jones represents the families of Jillian Blanchard, Officer Sheena-Yarbrough Powell, and Officer Gabriel Fells. Officer Fells is...
No injuries after SUV overturns in wreck involving 18-wheeler Thursday morning along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured Thursday morning after an SUV overturned after striking and 18-wheeler that left the scene of the wreck. State troopers and other first responders responded to the scene of a wreck Thursday morning west of Beaumont along Interstate 10 westbound near the 844 mile marker according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
kjas.com
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died. The Warren resident, who was 70, passed away on Monday at his home. A 1970 graduate of Kirby High School in Woodville, he was the owner of McClure Furniture in Woodville, as well as a licensed real estate broker. McClure was also a former...
kjas.com
Sabine County deputies searching for wanted burglary suspect
The Sabine County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in locating a wanted person. According to the department, they’re searching for 38-year-old Charla Sowell, who is named in an arrest warrant for Burglary. The woman’s social media says that she is a native of Pineland who currently lives in the Black Ankle Community, about 5 miles east of San Augustine.
KFDM-TV
Thousands stolen from Tyler County churches in "Hell-bound burglary"
TYLER COUNTY — A string of church burglaries in Tyler County has been reported and is being investigated. The suspect, who is seen without a mask, stole guitars and electronics, as well as took thousands in cash and debit cards from Fellowship Church, Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and the Woodville Pentecostal Church.
Attorney representing family of Vidor man killed in I-10 wreck planning to file lawsuit
BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney representing the family of a 32-year-old Vidor man killed in a wreck last week is planning to file a lawsuit. Johnathan Allen Droddy, 32, of Vidor, died at the scene of the wreck in Beaumont just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
kjas.com
UPDATE - POWER RESTORED IN SOUTH JASPER
Power was restored in south Jasper at 5:55pm, which includes the Jasper High School football stadium. It appears that the Jasper/Silsbee game will begin on time at 6:30pm. A power outage which occurred on the south side of Jasper late Friday afternoon may possibly effect the start of the Jasper/Silsbee football game. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6:30, but as of 5:45pm the lights are still out.
kogt.com
Crime Stoppers Hands Out Awards
Orange County was well represented at the Annual Crime Stoppers Award Dinner held in Beaumont on Nov. 1. Many Departments around the three county area recognized an individual or group for a variety of reasons. Orange Mayor Larry Spears, Jr. (above) was recognized by the Orange Police Department for his...
Comments / 0