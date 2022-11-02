Read full article on original website
Carrots x Arvin Goods Collection Deliver Sustainable Accessories for Fall
Emerging apparel brand Arvin Goods joins forces with streetwear mainstay Anwar Carrots to release a collection of sustainable accessories. The Seattle-based label specializes in creating versatile basics crafted from recycled fabric scraps. Arvin Goods is one of the few brands in the market utilizing discarded fabrics for its garments. The...
Futuristic Elements Land on This Unreleased adidas BOOST Model
With putting all sales and production of YEEZY models on hold following its termination of the historic partnership with Ye, the brand is now shifting gears and focusing on promoting its existing line and future models. Falling under the latter category is this newly-surfaced lifestyle runner that is reportedly dubbed the AlphaBOOST V1 — but this still has yet to be confirmed by the German sportswear company.
The adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Launches in Two Fall-Ready Variations
The Supernova Cushion 7 is one of the brand’s most notable archival models and continues its journey through the modern-day sneaker-sphere. Originally debuted in the 2000s, the retro silhouette now receives two in-line colorways that boast a fall-ready feel. Arriving in “Brown” and “Magbei/Brown,” the latter sees its classic...
New Balance Adds "Steel" and "Phantom" Colorways to the 2002R
New Balance continues to thrive as a go-to in footwear, excelling at mixed material offerings that blend minimalist design with versatility. A key model backing this approach to sneakers has been New Balance’s 2002R. Taking on a variety of in-house colorways and collaborative projects, including the recent N.HOOLYWOOD x INVINCIBLE-designed pair, the 2002R keeps on shining.
Reebok Dresses Its Beanik Slip-on in "Classic Cobalt"
British-born footwear specialist Reebok has just presented its popular Beatnik silhouette in a smooth “Sahara,” “Classic Cobalt,” and “Classic Burgundy” colorway. As the colder season is gradually trickling in, the temperature is understandably dropping. And with this in mind, it’s important to have the proper footwear to keep yourself cozy. Despite it not being a fully-enclosed type of silhouette, the Reebok Beatnik is reinforced with quilted materials to help keep things warm and comfy for Fall/Winter 2022.
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Maybe Tomorrow's Saucony "Better Together" Collab Is Inspired by Aesop’s “The Tortoise and the Hare” Fable
Having built up a cult following for its snug-fitting, safety pin-adorned beanies as well as its playful trucker hats and graphic apparel pieces, streetwear brand Maybe Tomorrow is ready to expand its creative ventures and dive into its first footwear foray. The LA-based label — helmed by Mark Nguyen — has joined arms with Saucony to produce a two-pronged footwear capsule that’s inspired by Aesop’s classic fable “The Tortoise and the Hare.”
THE DROP Positions LOUIS XIII’s Iconic Cognac At the Intersection of Digital Nomadism and Conceptual Maximalism
LOUIS XIII unveils THE DROP, entrusting the essence of its iconic cognac in a set of five 10ml bottles, each emblematic of today’s contemporary style vanguard. Each bottle embodies the youthful mood and mindset (Loud, Glow, Bold, Smooth and Bright), inspired by today’s digital nomads and tastemakers. Enticing a new generation of cognac connoisseurs, THE DROP welcomes you to embark on life’s journeys as a creation of your own making, whenever and wherever.
PICANTE Steps Into the World of Knitwear
Jude Taylor and Saam Zonoozi‘s London-based imprint PICANTE has the secret sauce to success. Following up on its everyday essentials with a collaboration that honored the Persian cuisine served up at Berenjak and a new Fall/Winter 2022 collection centered around logos and nostalgia, the duo has worked tirelessly to put its stamp on the saturated market we call fashion. Today, PICANTE announces its latest effort, delving into luxurious knitwear for the first time.
The Air Jordan 1 Elevate High Receives a Fearless "Hyper Royal" Revamp
Since its unveiling earlier this year, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High has continued to take the classic Swoosh silhouette to unimaginable heights. Its concealed Wings logo and sky-high midsole have become its trademark, recently seen in two of the imprint’s most iconic palettes — the “Black/White” and “Varsity Red” colorways.
Awake NY FW22 Offers Gallant Graphics, Punchy Prints and Classic Cuts
Awake NY has been staying busy over the last few months. The brand collaborated with US Soccer, Nanamica, ASICS and even UPS since their SS22 collection dropped in May, and now they’re back with an expansive FW22 offering plus its accompanying lookbook. Founder Angelo Baque has a knack for bringing in influences from all over the fashion spectrum, mixing formalwear with streetwear and bright, bold patterns and prints with muted earth tones in seamless fashion to showcase the vibrance of New York City, and this new collection is a strong showing of the brand’s influences.
Explore the Depths of Birmingham With Bene Culture’s Second FW22 Release
Birmingham-based streetwear label Bene Culture is continuing to keep us covered throughout the breezy season with its second drop of Fall/Winter 2022. Last time around, Bene worked with functionality in mind as the label released a new technical skirt, designed with adjustable tags and Bene’s customary globe motif. Along with its previous release, the Brummy brand also unveiled a collection of new hoodies and T-shirts — all of which were designed with boxy silhouettes and dropped shoulders.
Galerie Philia is Presenting a Furniture Collection Designed by Children
In a bid to engage more children around the world with design, Galerie Philia has launched a new initiative named “Design Brut”, which sees school kids paired up with design studios to create gallery-worthy pieces. The project’s first iteration took place at a school in France, in a...
Louis Vuitton Collaborates With LEGO For Holiday Installations
Has announced a new collaboration with the master builders at LEGO Certified Professionals, erecting festive scenes at its windows and store displays around the world for the holiday season. The colorful three-dimensional scenes were conceived by the Louis Vuitton Visual Image Studio and realized by the LEGO Certified Professionals, continuing a creative exchange that began with a 31-700-brick birthday cake made for the fashion house’s bi-centennial Louis 200 Trunk series.
Crenshaw Skate Club Expands Its Catalog With FW22 Collection
Crenshaw Skate Club has been busy lately. Last month, the Los Angeles-based brand linked up with Pharrell’s BBC ICECREAM for a skateboarding-focused capsule collection. Now as temperatures have started to drop, Crenshaw Skate Club has revealed its new collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The latest offering from Tobey...
Tommy Bogo and His Saucony Butterfly for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
Tommy Bogo — a Bay Area native and founder of the fashion brand TOMBOGO — has captured the hearts of streetwear enthusiasts for his innovative and utilitarian products. Design is an avenue for him to communicate his life experiences and learnings to propel the dialogue around function and form. “I have these stories to tell and I actualize them through tangible garments and pieces,” Bogo tells Hypebeast. “And as my brand grows in streetwear and even elevates into high fashion, I want my experiences to continue to inform my work.”
J.Lindeberg's Holiday 2022 Collection Encourages a Wild Metropolitan Adventure
Stockholm-born fashion label J.Lindeberg has pulled back the curtain on its Winter Holiday 2022 collection, titled “Welcome Back to the Wild Life.” The line, which the imprint comically describes as a “post-hibernation” collection, intends to catapult its clientele out of slumber and into a downtown “neon-drenched” metropolis.
Isabel Marant Opens New Paris Menswear Store
As Isabel Marant continues to push forward her iconic retro-luxe aesthetic in the menswear space, her eponymous brand now celebrates the opening of its second men’s store in Paris – adding to its 60+ count of global boutique locations. Located within the Saint Germain des Prés region, the...
Balenciaga and adidas' SS23 Campaign Wants to Put You to Work
First seen on the runway in a Spring/Summer 2023 stock exchange-inspired showcase, Balenciaga and. now present their latest collaborative campaign, which sees global personalities storm bustling Manhattan offices. Set in lively NYC skyscrapers, actresses Isabelle Huppert and Han So Hee lay back and relax while boxer Jermell Charlo stands alongside...
Our Legacy WORK SHOP Creates Custom Dickies Workwear for Dover Street Market Ginza
Our Legacy is a collaborative powerhouse, using its mainline imprint to team up with Denim Tears and Stüssy most recently as well as Our Legacy WORK SHOP to create running gear with MAJO TECH and Satisfy, or now, a range of customized Dickies denim pieces designed at the hand of Hank Grüner exclusively for Dover Street Market Ginza.
