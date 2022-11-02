Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders
When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia
No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee ahead of matchup with Georgia
It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin abruptly resigned as the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but he still has UT on his mind every day it seems. Kiffin routinely tweets about the Vols. And at this point, I don’t know if he’s trying to troll Tennessee or if he genuinely regrets leaving Knoxville. Either way, he thinks about the Vols a lot.
Nick Saban "Anxious" To See 1 Thing During Alabama-LSU Game
Alabama has another massive game on tap for this Saturday. Nick Saban's squad is set to take on arch-rival LSU down in Baton Rogue as both try to stay in contention to win the SEC West. The Crimson Tide are coming off their bye week from last week after they...
247Sports
Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud face criticism after Buckeyes' ugly upset survival
Ohio State’s defense adopted a bend-don’t-break philosophy in the second half. The Buckeyes allowed Northwestern to rush for a season-high 200 yards. However, the Wildcats’ seven points scored were the fewest Ohio State has given up all season. The Buckeyes’ ground attack came alive in the second...
LSU vs. Alabama: What to watch for in key SEC West showdown
In 2021, LSU came close to pulling an improbable upset in Tuscaloosa. Now, with a better team and in front of its home crowd, LSU will get another shot at Alabama. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Brian Kelly and his Tigers, yet a win would put LSU in control of the SEC West. LSU will look to build on its performance against Ole Miss, where the offense dropped 45 and the defense pitched a second-half shutout.
Sen. Ben Sasse: SEC isn’t ‘trash’ -- just Georgia, Alabama and LSU
University of Florida presidential hopeful and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse apologized Tuesday for what he said was “the single ugliest, most scandalous thing” about his record: calling the SEC trash. “I should confess that it is true that in 1981, as a 9-year-old, I did regularly decree that...
247Sports
Four straight losses still hurt but here is one reason BYU's skid might not be as bad as it seems... yet
LOSING FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES HURTS NO MATTER HOW YOU TRY TO EXPLAIN IT AWAY! THERE IS NO SPINNING THE WAY OCTOBER COLLAPSED ON THIS BYU TEAM AND THE WAY THAT BYU LOST THOSE GAMES! THINGS AREN'T PRETTY IN PROVO!. That had to be the first paragraph written in this article...
LSU Not Tigers Team That Is Alabama’s No. 1 Rival
I had to be out of touch for a couple of days, and when I had the opportunity to listen to some talk radio this afternoon I was given something to think about. The host described Saturday’s Alabama game at LSU as a “rivalry game.”. Certainly, that case...
247Sports
Five-star CB Desmond Ricks has his commitment date and will sign early
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback and Virginia native Desmond Ricks locked in his commitment date for Dec. 23, the last day of the Early Signing Period. Ricks will decide between Alabama, Florida and LSU. All three programs will get officials in December with the Gators coming the first weekend, the Crimson Tide the second and the Tigers the third.
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M draw criticism as Florida QB Anthony Richardson leads Gators win
The bleeding did not stop for Texas A&M, as Jimbo Fisher and company saw the Aggies' defense get shredded by Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in a 41-24 loss. It was the Aggies' fifth-straight loss, as the Gators (5-4) went for 291 rushing yards against an Aggies (3-6) defense that was depleted by a flu outbreak.
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of November 4th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as nine of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play record as they travel, for the second straight week, to Boulder, CO, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4). Week nine saw Colorado put together its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32...
College Football Odds: Alabama vs. LSU prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to take on the LSU Tigers in a Saturday night SEC college football matchup at Death Valley in Baton Rouge. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes an Alabama-LSU prediction and pick, laid out below.
Live Updates: LSU 32, Alabama 31, Final
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 6-ranked Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will play No. 10 LSU (6-2, 4-1) tonight in its sixth SEC game of the 2022 season. The Crimson Tide and Tigers will square off inside Tiger Stadium, and the SEC West matchup will kick off at 6:10 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Alabama Is Likely Out Of Playoff Conversation With Stunning Loss To LSU
No team with two losses has ever received an invite to the exclusive four-team College Football Playoff. Uh oh, Alabama. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide fell to No. 10 LSU 32-31 in Death Valley this Saturday evening. It hands Alabama its second loss of the season. To make matters...
Quick Recap: Kansas defeats No. 18 Oklahoma State, 37-16
No. 18 Oklahoma State likely needs to win out in order to have a shot at getting into the Big 12 Championship Game again. The Cowboys (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) start their final stretch of the regular season with a trip back to the Sunflower State to face Kansas on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) also have plenty to play for as they try to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.
Rutgers starts strong but falls to Michigan
Heading into its nighttime matchup with the nation’s No. 5 team, even the most optimistic fans were simply hoping to keep it close. They got more than they bargained for with a 17-14 halftime lead, but in a true “tale of two halves,” the Michigan Wolverines rode a 3rd quarter momentum swing to a 52-17 victory. Michigan improved to 9-0, while the Scarlet Knights fell to 4-5.
Five-star forward Carter Bryant making official visit to Louisville
Newport Coast, Calif., Sage Hill High School five-star prospect Carter Bryant was supposed to visit Louisville for the Louisville Live event a few weeks back. Bryant was unable to make that visit but rescheduled the trip and is on campus this weekend at U of L. The Class of 2024...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0