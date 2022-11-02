ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia

No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee ahead of matchup with Georgia

It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin abruptly resigned as the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but he still has UT on his mind every day it seems. Kiffin routinely tweets about the Vols. And at this point, I don’t know if he’s trying to troll Tennessee or if he genuinely regrets leaving Knoxville. Either way, he thinks about the Vols a lot.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU vs. Alabama: What to watch for in key SEC West showdown

In 2021, LSU came close to pulling an improbable upset in Tuscaloosa. Now, with a better team and in front of its home crowd, LSU will get another shot at Alabama. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Brian Kelly and his Tigers, yet a win would put LSU in control of the SEC West. LSU will look to build on its performance against Ole Miss, where the offense dropped 45 and the defense pitched a second-half shutout.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Five-star CB Desmond Ricks has his commitment date and will sign early

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback and Virginia native Desmond Ricks locked in his commitment date for Dec. 23, the last day of the Early Signing Period. Ricks will decide between Alabama, Florida and LSU. All three programs will get officials in December with the Gators coming the first weekend, the Crimson Tide the second and the Tigers the third.
BRADENTON, FL
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of November 4th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as nine of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play record as they travel, for the second straight week, to Boulder, CO, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4). Week nine saw Colorado put together its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Live Updates: LSU 32, Alabama 31, Final

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 6-ranked Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will play No. 10 LSU (6-2, 4-1) tonight in its sixth SEC game of the 2022 season. The Crimson Tide and Tigers will square off inside Tiger Stadium, and the SEC West matchup will kick off at 6:10 p.m. CT on ESPN.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Quick Recap: Kansas defeats No. 18 Oklahoma State, 37-16

No. 18 Oklahoma State likely needs to win out in order to have a shot at getting into the Big 12 Championship Game again. The Cowboys (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) start their final stretch of the regular season with a trip back to the Sunflower State to face Kansas on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) also have plenty to play for as they try to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Rutgers starts strong but falls to Michigan

Heading into its nighttime matchup with the nation’s No. 5 team, even the most optimistic fans were simply hoping to keep it close. They got more than they bargained for with a 17-14 halftime lead, but in a true “tale of two halves,” the Michigan Wolverines rode a 3rd quarter momentum swing to a 52-17 victory. Michigan improved to 9-0, while the Scarlet Knights fell to 4-5.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy