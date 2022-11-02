For two weeks LSU prepared and worked to be at its best when the team that’s given it the most, well documented trouble over the last decade came to town. It had been 12 years since the Tigers beat the Crimson Tide on their home turf and on Saturday night, the Tigers and Crimson Tide but on an instant classic, with the purple and gold winning in overtime 32-31. The win makes it the first one LSU has won over Alabama in 12 years and marks a significant turning point in the Kelly era.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 58 MINUTES AGO