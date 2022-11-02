Read full article on original website
THE DROP Positions LOUIS XIII’s Iconic Cognac At the Intersection of Digital Nomadism and Conceptual Maximalism
LOUIS XIII unveils THE DROP, entrusting the essence of its iconic cognac in a set of five 10ml bottles, each emblematic of today’s contemporary style vanguard. Each bottle embodies the youthful mood and mindset (Loud, Glow, Bold, Smooth and Bright), inspired by today’s digital nomads and tastemakers. Enticing a new generation of cognac connoisseurs, THE DROP welcomes you to embark on life’s journeys as a creation of your own making, whenever and wherever.
Maybe Tomorrow's Saucony "Better Together" Collab Is Inspired by Aesop’s “The Tortoise and the Hare” Fable
Having built up a cult following for its snug-fitting, safety pin-adorned beanies as well as its playful trucker hats and graphic apparel pieces, streetwear brand Maybe Tomorrow is ready to expand its creative ventures and dive into its first footwear foray. The LA-based label — helmed by Mark Nguyen — has joined arms with Saucony to produce a two-pronged footwear capsule that’s inspired by Aesop’s classic fable “The Tortoise and the Hare.”
Unsound Rags Readies Faded Black Vintage Raglan Sweatshirt Drop
Focused on the unique design elements of vintage clothing, Unsound Rags, founded by Fernando Rangel, has carved out its place in fashion through thoughtfully sourced garments that show signs of aging and wear. Unsound Rags notes, “We like to showcase clothes that others would see as imperfect or, in some cases, unwearable. We take pride in selling garments with these characteristics.”
Futuristic Elements Land on This Unreleased adidas BOOST Model
With putting all sales and production of YEEZY models on hold following its termination of the historic partnership with Ye, the brand is now shifting gears and focusing on promoting its existing line and future models. Falling under the latter category is this newly-surfaced lifestyle runner that is reportedly dubbed the AlphaBOOST V1 — but this still has yet to be confirmed by the German sportswear company.
The North Face Reimagines Signature Silhouettes With Icons RMST Line
Since its 1968 founding, The North Face has remained an apparel mainstay for outdoor expeditions – procuring a catalog of functional yet attractive outerwear garments. Now, the San Francisco-born brand is reimagining some of its signature silhouettes with its new Icons RMST line. The new offering marks the first...
PICANTE Steps Into the World of Knitwear
Jude Taylor and Saam Zonoozi‘s London-based imprint PICANTE has the secret sauce to success. Following up on its everyday essentials with a collaboration that honored the Persian cuisine served up at Berenjak and a new Fall/Winter 2022 collection centered around logos and nostalgia, the duo has worked tirelessly to put its stamp on the saturated market we call fashion. Today, PICANTE announces its latest effort, delving into luxurious knitwear for the first time.
The Nike Air Pegasus 89 Returns in Three Colorways
Each year, balances the introduction of new colorways and silhouettes with the return of classic ones. While 2022 has seen the release of countless debut looks, the American sportswear giant turns to its archives once more with the reintroduction of the Nike Air Pegasus 89. The fifth sneaker in one of Nike’s longest running model series in footwear, the Air Pegasus 89 was last spotted in an updated build in 2019. Now, it hits shelves once again in its original form.
Crep Protect Is Boxing Up Your Sneakers With Its Crate 2.0
Sneaker care brand Crep Protect has just introduced the latest evolution of its popular sneaker crate and it will be available at Crepe City in London, one of the U.K.’s most immersive sneaker events. The new sneaker crate has undergone a sleek redesign and features a side-loading and dust-free...
Carrots x Arvin Goods Collection Deliver Sustainable Accessories for Fall
Emerging apparel brand Arvin Goods joins forces with streetwear mainstay Anwar Carrots to release a collection of sustainable accessories. The Seattle-based label specializes in creating versatile basics crafted from recycled fabric scraps. Arvin Goods is one of the few brands in the market utilizing discarded fabrics for its garments. The...
Awake NY Readies Two Outerwear Silhouettes for FW22 Drop 1
After dropping a collaborative capsule with US Soccer last month, Awake NY is pushing forth its mainline Fall/Winter 2022 collection with an initial delivery of two jacket designs. The first iteration, called the Corazón Varsity Jacket, arrives in one of two color combinations: blue-orange-cream or black-red-yellow. On both, leather sleeves...
The adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Launches in Two Fall-Ready Variations
The Supernova Cushion 7 is one of the brand’s most notable archival models and continues its journey through the modern-day sneaker-sphere. Originally debuted in the 2000s, the retro silhouette now receives two in-line colorways that boast a fall-ready feel. Arriving in “Brown” and “Magbei/Brown,” the latter sees its classic...
Louis Vuitton Collaborates With LEGO For Holiday Installations
Has announced a new collaboration with the master builders at LEGO Certified Professionals, erecting festive scenes at its windows and store displays around the world for the holiday season. The colorful three-dimensional scenes were conceived by the Louis Vuitton Visual Image Studio and realized by the LEGO Certified Professionals, continuing a creative exchange that began with a 31-700-brick birthday cake made for the fashion house’s bi-centennial Louis 200 Trunk series.
Rowing Blazers x Luke Edward Hall Is Filled With Ancient Wonder
New York City-based brand Rowing Blazers has reunited with British artist and designer Luke Edward Hall for a new collaboration. Marking their second collection, the new effort is filled with ancient wonder. In conceptualizing their latest collaboration, the two entities combined their experience in archaeology and art. In its celebration...
The Air Jordan 1 Elevate High Receives a Fearless "Hyper Royal" Revamp
Since its unveiling earlier this year, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High has continued to take the classic Swoosh silhouette to unimaginable heights. Its concealed Wings logo and sky-high midsole have become its trademark, recently seen in two of the imprint’s most iconic palettes — the “Black/White” and “Varsity Red” colorways.
See and Watch Harry Styles Front His Own Campaign for Gucci HA HA HA
From One Direction to solo artist, songwriter, bearded merman, and now actor, Harry Styles has become a worldwide phenomenon — and that’s not just because of his golden voice. Styles’ penchant for fashion is as his name suggests, incredibly stylish, and with thanks to a helping hand from Harry Lambert the multifaceted creative has gone on to become somewhat of a Gucci muse, donning many a custom piece on his Love On Tour world trip. Now, Gucci has unveiled the HA HA HA campaign, offering a closer look at what’s to come as Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele lock their creative heads together for a partnership and capsule like no other.
New Balance Adds "Steel" and "Phantom" Colorways to the 2002R
New Balance continues to thrive as a go-to in footwear, excelling at mixed material offerings that blend minimalist design with versatility. A key model backing this approach to sneakers has been New Balance’s 2002R. Taking on a variety of in-house colorways and collaborative projects, including the recent N.HOOLYWOOD x INVINCIBLE-designed pair, the 2002R keeps on shining.
This is How You Could Make Your Own Balenciaga x adidas Stan Smiths
After learning how to make your own “BOOTLENCIAGA” Balenciaga Defender Sneakers, we now have a new instructional meme centered around the Balenciaga x. Stan Smith collaboration. Releasing as part of the Balenciaga x adidas collection that arrived this week, the shoes feature a striking “destroyed” aesthetic.
Larry Bell Set to Release a Smaller ‘Light Knot’ Sculpture via Avant Arte
‘Little 3DVD’ will release on December 1 at 9am ET. Since its inception in 2015, Avant Arte has made it a mission to make art more accessible to the masses. Over this span, the group has collaborated with some of the leading creative figures of the day, including recent releases with Tom Sachs and DRIFT to a new sculptural edition with acclaimed American artist, Larry Bell.
Bottega Veneta Enriches Its Lug Boot With All-Over Intreccio Leather Netting
Matthieu Blazy — creative director of Bottega Veneta — is already generating excitement for the brand’s fans thanks to the recent unveiling of its Pre-Spring 2023 collection. However, for fans yearning for new pieces from the Italian luxury house this season, you’re in luck because the brand just dropped a new variation of its Lug Boot. This latest installment comes reworked with a flashy new construction, and as a result, its price tag has been noticeably jacked up.
Our Legacy WORK SHOP Creates Custom Dickies Workwear for Dover Street Market Ginza
Our Legacy is a collaborative powerhouse, using its mainline imprint to team up with Denim Tears and Stüssy most recently as well as Our Legacy WORK SHOP to create running gear with MAJO TECH and Satisfy, or now, a range of customized Dickies denim pieces designed at the hand of Hank Grüner exclusively for Dover Street Market Ginza.
