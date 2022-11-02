ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Declares Donald Trump & Other Banned Twitter Users Will Not Be Reinstated Before Midterm Elections

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Source: mega

Despite garnering a new set of rules since entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout last week, it seems the social giant will not be welcoming back former President and notably banned user, Donald Trump, any time soon — especially not ahead of next week's midterm elections, according to the SpaceX mogul.

On Wednesday, November 2, the entrepreneur took to his newly-acquired social media platform, explaining that previously-booted users — 45 seemingly included — will seemingly not regain access to their accounts until a proper protocol is developed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ovXmJ_0iwJCqsy00
Source: mega

“Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks,” Musk wrote, noting he had discussed topics like combatting “hate & harassment” and the app’s “election integrity policies” with “civil society leaders.”

Musk’s clarifying post surrounding Trump’s status on the platform comes nearly half a year after he avowed to reinstate the former Commander-in-Chief’s page following his permanent ban in early 2021, a decision the Neuralink mogul has publicly condemned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yIj2_0iwJCqsy00
Source: mega

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake,” Musk explained while attending Financial Times’ Future of the Car conference, adding that if he were to purchase the platform, he “would reverse the perma-ban."

“But my opinion, and Jack Dorsey, I want to be clear, shares this opinion, is that we should not have perma-bans,” he added, referencing Twitter’s controversial co-founder and longtime CEO, who stepped down from his role last November.

CONTROVERSIAL BILLIONAIRE TWITTER CO-FOUNDER JACK DORSEY OUT AT SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT: 'COMPANY IS READY TO MOVE ON'

The former POTUS was initially given the Twitter boot shortly after the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, an official statement from the platform citing "the risk of further incitement of violence" as the catalyst behind their decision.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the platform explained of the permanent suspension on January 8.

Comments / 245

riff raff
1d ago

lol yesterday all you Trumper bozos we're saying " thank you Elon " and today y'all saying " who cares nobody uses Twitter anyway " lol 🤣

Reply(28)
49
Dennis C
1d ago

why is this even a story. Trump himself said he would never go back to Twitter and his Truth Social is way better ! move on

Reply(24)
48
Sherry Gray
1d ago

Another Control Opportunity for the rich....SO MORE LESS SCREW YOUR 2ND AMENDMENT RIGHT..they are in control and they will tell you when to speak... so be thier puppet on a string

Reply(3)
17
