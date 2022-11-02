COVID-19 transmission still low in Cobb: CDC

COVID-19 transmission in Cobb County remains low according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Janet Memark, the district health director for Cobb and Douglas counties, recently warned that COVID transmission is likely to increase in the winter months, and encouraged residents to get the new bivalent COVID booster.

Memark said the combined effects of COVID-19, RSV (a respiratory virus that has been affecting kids recently), and flu have the potential to overwhelm hospitals this winter. Flu season has already started, she added.

Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, Oct. 2, and how they compare to the week before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As of Monday, Oct. 31, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 99 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 52% of them unvaccinated. The system had 13 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 69% of them unvaccinated, and 4 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 75% of them unvaccinated.

A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027 .

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report .

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov .