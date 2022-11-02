ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Todd Snyder to Open Three Stores This Month, Expand to West Coast

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

NEW YORK Todd Snyder is going national.

During a walk-through of his spring men’s collection, the designer revealed he is planning to open three stores this month — including his first outside of the New York City area — followed by another handful next spring.

More from WWD

Snyder operates six units: the original in Madison Park, as well as Rockefeller Center and TriBeCa (the Liquor Store) in Manhattan; Williamsburg in Brooklyn and East Hampton, New York, and Greenwich, Connecticut.

On Friday, he will open his first West Coast store in San Francisco, a 2,300-square-foot shop in the city’s Hayes Valley neighborhood. That will be followed next week by a 2,800-square-foot store at the Superette at Boston Seaport. On Nov. 18, the designer will open a permanent store in Los Angeles, a 3,300-square-foot flagship that will be located at The Grove.

Snyder said New York represents 40 percent of the brand’s business but Los Angeles is the company’s second-largest market, accounting for 20 percent of overall sales. He opened a pop-up in L.A. about a month ago, and “the customer welcomed us. It was a real eye-opener and it showed us what we needed to do.”

All of the new units will offer the breadth of the Todd Snyder men’s collection as well as an assortment of third-party brands and exclusive collaborations such as those with Champion and D.S. & Durga along with Assouline books, mules and bags by King Kennedy Rugs and a shoe shop with brands including New Balance, Converse and Alden. Snyder will also use the stores to highlight his long-standing partnership with New York eyewear brand Moscot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0LON_0iwJBi6b00
Todd Snyder

The L.A. and San Francisco stores will offer vintage watches and jewelry from Foundwell and the L.A. store will include an Aesop in-store shop featuring the company’s grooming and fragrance products as well as an installation from Mr. Goodboy Records of an in-store vinyl record bar where customers can buy new and vintage records.

“We’ve taken our time with expanding outside the New York metro market and have been very strategic when choosing new locations by carefully assessing each city and where our key demographic is more apt to shop,” Snyder said. “We’ve spent a lot of time growing Los Angeles metro to be our second largest e-commerce market, so when it was time to map out our expansion, this was the most important market to begin planting physical roots for our customer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07RaUk_0iwJBi6b00
A rendering of the interior of the Los Angeles store.

Beyond that, Snyder revealed that in the spring he will open stores in Dallas, Bal Harbor, Florida, and Chicago.

Overall, he envisions the brand having 10 to 15 total stores in major markets across the U.S.

He said the existing stores are performing quite well and the oldest units — Madison Park and the Liquor Store, which were the only ones that were in operation before the pandemic — are showing 30 percent sales increases over 2019.

But that’s part and parcel of the strength the brand has been experiencing overall, he said.

“We’ve seen an amazing growth spurt with sales up 60 percent year-over-year since 2011 when we launched. The pandemic actually helped us because it helped differentiate us from the masses and we’ve been able to capture a lot of customers. Not to sound boastful, but a lot of guys are coming to us because there’s nowhere else to go that offers the same assortment of tailored to sportswear to collaborations with Champion and others at both high and low prices.”

Snyder hopes to continue to capitalize on this success with his retail rollout.

“As we expand into key growth markets like Los Angeles, the design of our stores and how they support our sales goals are extremely important,” he said. “A Todd Snyder store will bring consumers into the world of Todd Snyder, showcasing our product but also in-house tailors or made-to-measure services, adding in hospitality aspects or partnering with brands like Moscot to open shops-in-shop within our stores. We are strategic about using our shops as a hub for services that will naturally bring people through the door and then convert them into a Todd Snyder customer.”

Despite the focus on retail, Snyder said 90 percent of the company’s sales continue to come from online, a figure he hopes will drop to 80 percent once the stores in major markets open this year and next. “That’s my goal,” he said, “to have retail represent 20 percent of our sales.”

When Snyder launched his brand 11 years ago, he followed a more traditional path of selling through wholesale channels. But that has changed and he no longer sells outside his own stores and e-commerce site.

It doesn’t hurt that his brand is owned by a major U.S. retailer, American Eagle Outfitters , which purchased Todd Snyder for $11 million in 2015. The first store opened in Madison Park the next year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store After Several Years of Pop-up Outposts

Since launching her company eight years ago out of her San Francisco apartment, Lisa Bühler has relied on e-commerce, social media and pop-up stores to spread the word about her sustainable clothing brand. But that just changed. After finding a cool and hip location, she opened her first Lisa Says Gah store on Friday in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles where many indie stores and restaurants cater to a Gen Z and Millennial crowd.More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event Since the very beginning, Bühler has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Road to Awe Takes a New Direction, Hires Former Tom Ford Designer

For years, RtA, which stands for Road to Awe, has been a brand that adopted a Los Angeles, California, rocker aesthetic for its men’s and women’s collections. Think urban rock ‘n’ roll with an edgy vibe, rooted in dark colors.  More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event But during the pandemic, cofounder and chief executive officer David Rimokh took stock of his L.A.-based label and decided it was time to update and elevate what the nine-year-old company had to offer. “The pandemic hit us really hard as a company,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Hayden Panettiere Gets Vibrant in Red Saint Laurent Blazer Dress at amfAR Gala Los Angeles

Hayden Panettiere arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday wearing a red power blazer. In support of the annual event, which raises money for AIDS and HIV research, the actress donned a bold red double-breasted blazer dress by Saint Laurent. More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals She coordinated the look with a pair of black platform pumps and a crystal-embellished evening bag with a chain strap. She also adorned herself with a pair of gold drop...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kelly Rowland Gets Whimsical and Feathered in Christian Siriano Dress for amfAR Gala 2022 Los Angeles

Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet for the amfAR gala in Los Angeles on Thursday wearing a striking all-black ensemble. In support of the organization, which raises money for AIDS and HIV research, Rowland wore a black strapless dress by Christian Siriano with a sheer skirt and feather trim paired with a black feather coat around the shoulder. More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Rowland accessorized the look with diamond jewelry, including two diamond bracelets, a diamond necklace and a pair of statement...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Hedi Heads West, Jacquemus Stays in Paris, Lanvin Taps Raquel Zimmermann

BACK TO THE WEST: Hedi Slimane is a tad late unveiling Celine’s spring 2023 collection, but he will be early — way early — with the one he’s designing for the following season. WWD has learned that Slimane and Celine are plotting a fashion show in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 8 to unveil the fall 2023 collection — more than two months before fashion weeks for that season kick off in New York, London, Milan and Paris.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021The 10 Top Searched Oscars Red Carpet Stars Meanwhile, the spring 2023 collection will be showcased...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains

The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Lemon Bowl

Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa

Located in the San Bernardino mountains in California, the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa is serene, peaceful, and the ultimate stop for relaxation. I recently had the absolute pleasure of visiting the San Bernardino mountains in southern California and staying in the beautiful little resort town of Lake Arrowhead. This trip was all about rejuvination, and the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa did not disappoint. Not even two hours from Los Angeles, it feels like a completely different world from the surrounding area, and transports you to a place of relaxation. Despite it’s proximity to LA, I’d recommend flying in and out of Ontario International Airport for the best access.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Winter storms bears down on California

A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Temperatures To Nosedive, Snow Possible With Arrival Of Storm

(CNS) – Temperatures will plunge and dustings of snow around Idyllwild and other mountain locations are possible midweek as a storm system rolls in from the north, with the tail end of it sweeping across the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service. “This incoming system will bring...
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
cityofcalimesa.net

First Time Home Buyer Program

The County of Riverside Housing and Workforce Solutions has partnered with the Department of Housing and Urban Development to offer the First Time Home Buyer Program to Riverside County residents who are eligible. First Time Home Buyer Brochure:. English (PDF) Spanish (PDF)
CALIMESA, CA
onscene.tv

Garbage Truck Rolls Down Embankment Off The Freeway | Riverside

11.01.2022 | 11:20 AM | RIVERSIDE – California Highway Patrol, Riverside responded to a reported overturned trash truck that had left the freeway and rolled down the embankment, landing on the Market Street Off ramp. When they arrived, they found garbage truck from Burrtec Waste Management that had rolled...
RIVERSIDE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Inland manufacturing stumbles

For the second time in three months, manufacturing in the Inland Empire has hit a bump in the road. The region’s purchasing managers index in October was 49.6, just under the 50 baseline that determines growth or reduction, according to data released this week by the Institute of Applied Research and Policy Analysis at Cal State San Bernardino.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two students arrested after gun incident at local middle school

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it has arrested and booked two 13-year-olds at Indio Juvenile Detention Center after a gun incident at Toro Canyon Middle School. The two were students at the middle school. During a press conference on Wednesday, deputies reported a student brought a gun on campus. Related Story: 2 students detained, The post Two students arrested after gun incident at local middle school appeared first on KESQ.
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy