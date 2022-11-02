Read full article on original website
WSDOT plows are out as snow continues to fall
WSDOT East plows on the move to clear roadways
WASHINGTON. - The Washington State Department of Transportation East (WSDOT) said snow plow crews were out and about this morning to tackle snow on the ground. If you're on the roads, WSDOT is asking you to give crews plenty of space and also leave prepared before you travel.
It's about to get real!
Today, is cool and quiet before a significant pacific storm moves in overnight!. Thursday night -Friday morning: Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, with winter storm watches in place for the norther cascades, NE mountains of Washington and the north and central panhandle mountains of Idaho. In addition, we are anticipating our first significant snowfall of the season for the valley floors as this system initially moves in. We could potentially see 1-3" snow in Spokane/CDA metro area, and higher totals across the norther mountains. Timing and temperatures will be everything early Friday if the leading warm front moves in a bit faster, giving temperatures a boost and allowing snow to transition to a messy rain/snow mix for your morning commute.
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
Winter weather hits Inland Northwest, a look at conditions Friday morning
Winter weather is officially hitting the Inland Northwest. This morning we're seeing snow, rain and wind causing roads to be slick. Use extra caution and allow yourself extra time for traveling.
Here's a first look at weather conditions in the Inland Northwest as snow moves in
Overnight slush and snow moved in for parts of the Inland Northwest. NonStop Local KHQ's Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe is breaking down a first look at road conditions this morning.
