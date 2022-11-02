Read full article on original website
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
NECN
Diehl, Healey Sit Down for Interviews Ahead of Election for Governor
In the waning days before Massachusetts' gubernatorial election, both candidates sat down for interviews with NBC10 Boston. Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts' top executive office, spoke with political reporter Alison King at Brewer's Fork in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood; Republican Geoff Diehl, the former state representative running against Healey, spoke with King at his home in Whitman.
WCVB
Boston attorney files lawsuit on behalf of Twitter employees facing layoffs
BOSTON — Boston attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan is filing a class action lawsuit on behalf of several Twitter employees who allege layoffs set for Friday are in violation of labor laws. Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told employees they'd receive an email by noon informing them of their job status.
WCVB
'Janet Wu Day' declared in Boston to celebrate retiring On The Record co-host
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring Sunday to be "Janet Wu Day" in the city, in honor of theupcoming retirement of the award-winning political journalist and On The Record co-host. Janet Wu's remarkable career spans 50 years as a reporter in Boston, including nearly four decades...
WBUR
My daily walk through Boston’s suffering and wealth
I’d heard before I moved to Boston that the city had a segregated past. I knew the Red Sox were the last team to integrate, 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier. I heard that fans yelled racial slurs at Bill Russell, even though he led the Celtics to 10 championships. I read about the riots and protests of the 1970s and 1980s in response to the desegregation of public schools.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: November edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Rents may have slipped 1.6% since September in Boston, but that dip wasn’t enough to dethrone the city as the second-most expensive metro in the country, according to reports Apartment Advisor released Wednesday. The median...
WCVB
JANET WU ANNOUNCES PLAN TO RETIRE FROM WCVB CHANNEL 5
BOSTON — Janet Wu, Emmy-award winning political and investigative reporter and longtime co-host of WCVB Channel 5’sOn The Record (OTR), has announced her plan to retire from WCVB effective at the end of the year. Wu’s remarkable career spans fifty years as a reporter in Boston, with nearly four decades covering politics for WCVB. She was the first Asian American and first woman to serve as a Massachusetts State House television reporter, and is a trailblazer in Boston for women, and women of color, in media and broadcast journalism. In recognition of the significant contributions Wu has made throughout her career as a journalist and to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will declare Sunday, November 6th “Janet Wu Day” during the Mayor’s guest appearance on Sunday’s OTR.
Harvard Crimson
With Harvard Square Darwin’s Location Set to Close, Workers Gather at Owners’ House
Darwin's workers gathered at Cambridge City Hall Sunday to protest the closure of the coffee shop chain's Harvard Square location. By Brandon L. Kingdollar. The popular Boston-area coffee chain Darwin’s Ltd. announced plans to close the store’s original Harvard Square location at the end of the month, prompting some workers to stage a protest at Cambridge City Hall on Sunday denouncing the move.
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
WBUR
How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?
Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
bcgavel.com
New Plans for an Old Park: Boston Common Receiving Remodel
The country’s oldest public park is finally getting a revamp. Officially established in the 1830s, the Boston Common has long been a public gathering place. Having seen everything from the execution of a suspected witch to a visit from MLK, the park certainly has a storied past. However, the Common also has not changed much in recent years, raising questions about park safety, quality, and long-term sustainability.
Boston Globe
Here are the TV political ads driving Boston.com readers crazy
"Here I thought I knew how the government worked, but apparently, the U.S. government is run totally by the N.H. rep, N.H. senator, Nancy Pelosi and then Joe Biden." So in case you thought there was a sizable portion of the local electorate just waiting for the right political ad to come along before making up their mind about this year’s election … Yeah, that’s not happening.
WCVB
Tuesday, November 8: Cheap Eats
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
These are the best dive bars in New England, according to Yelp
BOSTON — Yelp recently announced its top 100 places to eat in New England. They have now named the best dive bars in the region. In putting together its ranking, Yelp says it identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
whdh.com
Oprah ‘gloves’ them: a West Roxbury business is featured on the media icons Favorite Things list
BOSTON (WHDH) - A local business making and selling women’s accessories has been recognized by Oprah Winfrey. Top It Off’s $22-a-pair gloves come in an array of patterns and colors, and feature touchscreen-compatible fingertip padding. They are the latest Bay State feature on Oprah’s list. The West...
WCVB
Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
vanyaland.com
‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene
Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
Gov. Baker updates on progress of Massachusetts police reform
LYNNFIELD – Inside the new police academy in Lynnfield, recruits are learning firearm safety, taking classes on implicit bias and practicing de-escalation techniques in tense, simulated scenarios. The facility is one example of a dramatic improvement in the quality of resources we make available to train people.Gov. Charlie Baker sat down for a one-on-one interview with WBZ-TV to talk about the progress on the police reform bill he signed into law nearly two years ago. Baker said the training happening in Lynnfield is in line with that law.Recruits go through 800 hours of training, while thousands of current officers must...
WCVB
Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
