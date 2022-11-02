Inaugural gala to recognize DeKalb County residents, raise funds for local health center and farm

Read full article on original website
East Point city councilmember pitches hospital authority to bring emergency room back to south Fulton County
In April, Wellstar announced Atlanta Medical Center South would be converted into an urgent care and rehabilitation clinic, leaving residents across much of metro Atlanta’s southside without an emergency room. Since then, that East Point-based clinic is now expected to fully close while another AMC location in Atlanta’s Old...
Clayton County to demolish library, human services buildings this month
Clayton County says it will demolish two public buildings this month....
School in Clarkston collecting shoes for fundraiser
DeKalb County residents doing fall cleaning before the holidays can donate gently worn shoes to benefit students in Clarkston. The Atlanta Area School for the Deaf (AASD) is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser now through Nov. 14 to raise funds for the school library. The school will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, stated officials.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
Local nonprofit helping food insecure people during Thanksgiving
ATLANTA — An Atlanta nonprofit is asking for donations for several Thanksgiving food drives during the month of November. Hosea Helps is a local not-for-profit organization that helps those struggling financially. All year long, the nonprofit puts food on the table for families in need, and this holiday season, they need the public's help.
Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million
Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
Department of Community Affairs no longer accepting new applicants for rental assistance program
ATLANTA — The Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced it has stopped accepting new applications for its rental assistance program. The program, which was started in March 2020 due to the pandemic, was meant to help people pay their rent as costs soared, and as many lost their jobs.
Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says
A new report on Fulton County’s incarceration system found residents will actually be less safe if the county leases mor...
Abrupt closure of rental assistance program frustrates housing advocates
LISTEN: Attorney Lindsey Siegel, Director of Housing Advocacy for Atlanta Legal Aid, speaks with GPB's Orlando Montoya about the abrupt closure of Georgia's federally funded rental assistance program. Housing advocates fear homelessness could be in the immediate future for Georgians no longer able to get rental assistance funded by a...
She planned to stay in her family home. Then Fulton County multiplied her tax bill.
There’s a way for homeowners to reduce their property taxes and protect against swings in the real estate market. The tax break, known as a homestead exemption, can lower homeowners’ housing costs by thousands of dollars. But a legal aid firm says Fulton County has denied that benefit...
Local business association says crime is so bad customers, employees scared to come to their stores
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News gets real about crime. One business community in northwest Atlanta says they have an action plan to fight crime, but they need help. They talked to Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston about what needs to happen. The business association says recent shootings and...
Local nonprofit helps First Candle light the way to infant health
Georgia has the 11th highest rate of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The statistic includes sudden infant death syndrome—the unexpected death of a baby who appeared healthy when put to bed—accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed, and death by unknown causes before a child’s first birthday.
Two men threatening to sue Cartersville school district for $2 million for killing endangered fish
After their attorney sent a letter to the city school district in August, they did clean it up. But the men said they are killing an endangered 2-inch fish species.
East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
Cobb school board member stokes controversy with Catholic comments
Cobb school board member insults Catholics as fellow Republican faces heated reelection battle.
New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven
LOOK Dine-In Cinema opened at 1004 Town Boulevard on Nov. 3 replacing the similar CinéBistro, which closed after nearly 10 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “When the old place shut down, it really did leave a hole,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst at the opening ceremony for the theater. “Thank you so much for […] The post New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Zaxby’s in Gwinnett County fails inspection after employee working with uncovered injured finger
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A popular fast-food chicken franchise in Gwinnett County has failed a health inspection with a score of 64. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited the Zaxby’s on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville, where she found cars lined up at the drive-thru and people lined up at the counter.
DeKalb gets five new magistrate judges
DeKalb County has five new magistrate judges, a move that officials said “will further assist the court in continuing to...
‘What? Whoa!’ Family of Gwinnett coach killed in QT parking lot stunned by courtroom request
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Gwinnett County coach killed putting air in his tires is speaking for the first time, as the accused shooter faces a judge. Bradley Coleman’s mother told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that she was outraged that the accused shooter’s attorney tried to get bond for him on Thursday.
Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office holding 2nd Thanksgiving giveaway
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will hold their 2nd annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Nov. 10....
