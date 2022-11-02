ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

residentnews.net

Demolition ahead for old Ford Motor Company plant

The days of the old Ford Motor Co. factory are numbered and demolition is in its future. Located at 1900 Wambolt Street, the building sits near the Mathews Bridge along the St. Johns River. The factory was designed by renowned industrial architect Albert Kahn. According to the Jacksonville Historical Society...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Women’s Board readies to Flaunt the First Coast

Posted on November 3, 2022 By Editor Social Events,. It’s a big year for the Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital, one that holds special importance for many reasons, chief among them is 50 Years of service to community during its Golden Jubilee year. This year also happens to be a step in an entirely new direction, with the new branding of the Winter Design Show replacing the Art & Antiques Show of generations past.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Jacksonville

Most people envision beautiful beaches and gloriously warm weather when they think of Florida. Little do they know that this state also has ghostly tales to chill you to the bone! The city of Jacksonville, in particular, has more than its fair share of paranormal occurrences and spooky stories. Read on to discover the seven most haunted places near Jacksonville!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

A spooktacular success

Community Hospice and Palliative Care hosts 18th annual Halloween Doors & More. Community Hospice and Palliative Care hosted its 18th annual Halloween Doors & More at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct 15. According to the event’s Facebook page, the annual fundraiser is a “an event bursting with magic, fantasy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

GMJ goes indoor skydiving at iFly Jacksonville during visit for 'Kids Free November'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Want to fly and save money? iFly Jacksonville is one of the businesses taking part in "Kids Free November." With the purchase of an adult ticket, a child can try indoor skydiving for free this month. First Coast News's Renata Di Gregorio had to try it to compare it to her recent skydiving experience. General Manager Bob Ash says skydivers use the indoor skydiving to train.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Historic Jacksonville Sheriff election is truly special this year

Lakesha Burton could make history, but faces institutional obstacles. The Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff has been one of the most compelling races for that office in years, despite it happening ahead of schedule. The snap election was set up this summer, when Mike Williams resigned after a residency violation...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Duval County crash ends fatal: Charges pending

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Friday night, FHP responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Beach Boulevard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The collision involved two sedans and a motorcycle. Reports...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Jacksonville 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Jacksonville, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Jacksonville as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

More than 400 transports in August for overdoses in Jacksonville, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the many calls Jacksonville Fire and Rescue paramedics receive, they are seeing hundreds of overdose cases every month. There were 435 overdose transports in August of this year, according to data from JFRD. In 2020, there were 491 transports for drug overdoses in the whole year. In 2021, there were 523 transports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO sergeant 'administratively reassigned' during investigation into tweets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office gang unit sergeant has been reassigned pending an investigation into his questionable social media posts. In a statement late Friday, a JSO spokesman told First Coast News that Sgt. Doug Howell has been placed in the agency's Tele-Serve unit, which handles calls and inquiries for JSO that don't require law enforcement powers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Missing Child Alert canceled after teenage girl found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE:. Dayjja Jones has been found safe. The Missing Child Alert has been canceled. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Jacksonville. Dayjja Jones was last seen on Saturday on Shangri La Drive in the Mayport area. Jones is 5-foot 5...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

