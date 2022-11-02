Read full article on original website
Related
San Angelo Police find meth, heroin, cocaine in motel drug bust
On Tuesday, detectives with the San Angelo Police Department's Street Crimes Division conducted an investigation and determined that Juan Lira, 45, was in possession of narcotics. According to an SAPD press release, a traffic stop was conducted on Lira after he was observed operating a vehicle near the intersection of...
San Angelo Police Find 2.5lbs of Meth in a Motel After Arresting Drug Dealer in Traffic Stop
SAN ANGELO, TX – A drug trafficker was captured in San Angelo on Tuesday. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Nov. 1, 2022, Detectives with SAPD’s Street Crimes Division conducted an investigation and determined that Juan Lira, 45, was in possession of narcotics. A traffic stop was conducted on Lira after he was observed operating a vehicle near the intersection of West 1st and N. Bryant. Lira was taken into custody for a parole violation warrant and was found to be in possession of narcotics as well as narcotic paraphernalia. At the conclusion of the traffic stop, a search…
Assault Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 16 arrests including the following: Susanne Durham was arrested for…
Child Endangerment and Drug Charges Top the Halloween Weekend Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 40 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 38 arrests including the following: Christy Jackson was arrested for RPR…
Mass Casualty Crash Kills Many Cows
SAN ANGELO, TX —A truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer full of live cattle overturned near an onramp to Loop 306 sending several cows to their death. According to police, the 18-wheeler was headed south on the US 67 service road that meets up with the east Loop 306 southbound. The driver almost missed his desired turn and slammed on the brakes and swerved to make it. Unfortunately, the high center of gravity of the semi and the shifting load sent the 18-wheeler out of control and it rolled over with the livestock trapped inside the livestock semi-trailer. Moans of cattle could be heard as…
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian. When the troopers arrived on scene it was discovered that a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by 75-year-old Larry Bryant, 75, of Cisco had struck two pedestrians who were…
SAPD & SAISD to investigate social media threat
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department released a statement in the late hours of Tuesday, Nov. 1 regarding a recent social media threat towards Lake View High School. Police state that they are working in conjunction with San Angelo Independent School District to investigate the incident and further state that officers will be […]
Trespassing, Drug Possession & Warrant Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 14 arrests including the following: Rodolfo Mendoza was arrested for…
San Angelo LIVE!
Judge Sends Perv to Prison After He Continuously Violated Probation
SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man convicted of sex crimes against children is being sent to prison after failing to complete his probation. According to court documents, on Jan. 22, 2019, Thomas Renteria, 20, of San Angelo, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The three times the assaults occurred was in Jul. 2011, Jul. 2014, and Jul. 2016. At the time of the conviction Renteria was a juvenile.
San Angelo Animal Shelter Closed Monday
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is closed Monday for training and so is the Concho Valley PAWS facility. According to information from COSA, the City Animal Services Division will be closed Monday, Oct. 31, for staff training. An Animal Services officer will be available for emergency calls. Animal intake at the shelter will be closed Monday, Oct. 31, as well. Concho Valley PAWS, which handles adoptions for the animal shelter, will also be closed Monday. Both Animal Services and Concho Valley PAWS will be open for business as usual Tuesday.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Woman Sentenced to Nearly a Decade for Violent B&E
SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo woman was sentenced to seven years in prison on Wednesday for breaking into a man's home and threatening to kill him. According to court documents, on Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:45 a.m., Angela Hogeda, 42, of San Angelo, pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation with intent to commit separate felony and aggravate assault with a deadly weapon.
San Angelo McNease Convention Center Closed til Mid January 2023
SAN ANGELO – The McNease Convention Center in San Angelo will be closed for renovations until late January 2023. According to information from the City of San Angelo Friday, the McNease Convention Center will be closed Nov. 7, 2022 to Jan. 23, 2023 as the building undergoes various improvements, including the replacement of the existing sewer line. The renovations will also include replacing tile, carpet, and wall vinyl. Additional upgrades include window tinting, the replacement of LED lighting in the hallways and foyer, and landscaping. The City Council will still meet at the McNease…
Kohl's Officially Opens in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's newest department store is officially open for business. As previously reported, Kohl's announced that they would be bringing a store to San Angelo in January of this year. This building would eventually be the staple to the new shopping center called the Shops at Sherwood. To find out other businesses going in the shopping center click here. After just a short 11 months of construction and training the store opened its doors on Nov. 4. According to the Kohl's public relations department, the 55k square foot store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized…
And There Will Be Blood
SAN ANGELO, TX — John Bariou has served the city in economic development for years. Tuesday, the City of San Angelo is going to pay him back in spades. There will be blood! On the agenda for tomorrow’s city council meeting, in secret executive session, the council will consider the “evaluation, discipline, or dismissal of John Bariou from the COSA-DC Board.” Bariou is a volunteer. He serves on the City of San Angelo Development Board at the pleasure of the City Council. He was nominated to the board by former City Councilman Lane Carter. Carter stepped down to successfully run for county…
San Angelo LIVE!
City Backs Down
SAN ANGELO, TX — City Councilman Tommy Heibert singlehandedly called off the public shaming of a longtime City volunteer Tuesday morning. The regularly scheduled meeting of the San Angelo City Council called for the “evaluation, discipline, or dismissal” of City of San Angelo Development Corporation vice chairman John Bariou. The punitive action was to be conducted in executive session behind closed doors but Bariou’s name and range of his pending punishment was prominently printed on the public agenda.
Comments / 0