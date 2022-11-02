ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KLEWTV

Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a

The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Chestnut Park Restrooms Reopened After Temporary Closure Due to Vandalism

CLARKSTON - Lower Granite Natural Resource Management staff have reopened the Chestnut Park restrooms after issuing a temporary closure last month due to repeated vandalism. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, over the course of several weeks leading up to the closure there was a significant increase in vandalism at the restrooms where people had been peeling off the wallpaper and attempted to remove the sinks.
CLARKSTON, WA
pullmanradio.com

Break-In Reported At Pullman Depot Heritage Center Caboose

Someone broke into the caboose at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center over the weekend. The Pullman Police Department responded to the center on Tuesday afternoon for a report of a busted window on the caboose. Officers say someone took a metal pipe and broke the window, entered the caboose, and moved items around. Police don’t know if anything was taken. Officers have no leads in the case.
PULLMAN, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Tuesday, November 1, 2022. ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3091 Citizen Assist. 00:13:22. Incident Address: 331 N MADISON ST; Tekoa Care center; TEKOA, WA 99033. Sheriff’s Office received a question from a citizen. ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3092 Other Law Enforcement Calls.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- on the Southside door of building. no address, has x's and os on it and wrapped in blue plastic bag and red tape. it’s a package. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-L16959 Animal At Large. Incident...
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

2023 Landmarks of the Past Calendar

The Landmarks of the Past of Whitman County 2023 calendars are now on sale featuring regional historical backdrops from a variety of local photographers. The calendars are just $11 and available at any branch of Whitman County Library, Tick Klock Drug and Rosauers in Colfax, and the Pullman Chamber of Commerce. They are also available to order online at the link for 14 dollars.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

MURA Board Asked To Scrap 3 Year Old Proposal For Moscow Flatiron Building Near Downtown

Plans for a five-story flatiron building near downtown Moscow featuring luxury apartments and high-end officers appear to be dead. In February of 2019, the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency Board selected a project called the Moscow Flatiron to be developed South of downtown. The proposal involved the agency’s property at 6th and Jackson Streets. In March of 2019, the local government entity signed a deal with the private development company called Moscow Flatiron LLC. The deal called for the property to be sold to the developer for the project. Construction never began and the deal expired in August. The developer had until October 24th to provide MURA with an update. The firm missed that deadline. According to the agenda for Thursday’s MURA meeting, agency staff is asking the board to end talks with Moscow Flatiron LLC and seek new ideas for the property.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Continued Federal Suspension of Work Permits Involving 'Wetlands' Causes US95 Safety Improvements South of Moscow to Run Behind Schedule

MOSCOW - Delays on the long-planned safety improvements for U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow are continuing. Work finally began last spring to widen, flatten, straighten and realign US95 South of Moscow. In March the environmental group Palouse Ridge Defense Coalition filed another federal lawsuit against the Idaho Transportation Department to stop the highway safety improvements. The latest suit claims that permitting work for the project underestimated the amount of wetlands impacted by the new section of highway. That suit is still pending in federal court with a status report deadline set for February 11, 2023. In the meantime, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporarily suspend its permits allowing construction at 13 wetland sites. The fed agency made that decision in late August giving the corps at least 60 days to reexamine the wetlands at one site.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Snow And High Winds In The Forecast For Later This Week

Snow and high winds are in the forecast for later this week and into the weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of snow on Thursday night in Pullman. That’s followed by possible high winds on Friday night into Saturday. Forecasters say gusts could reach over 50 MPH on the Palouse.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase

The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy