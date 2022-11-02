Read full article on original website
Children at Grangeville Elementary and Culdesac School to Receive New Pair of Warm Boots and Socks Through Optum Idaho's 'Give Cold Feet the Boot' Campaign
GRANGEVILLE - Optum Idaho’s ‘Give Cold Feet the Boot’ campaign is back for its fourth year! In partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters and CAL Ranch, Optum Idaho is providing students at 10 Idaho elementary schools with a FREE pair of warm boots and socks ahead of the Holidays.
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
Two Transported to Hospital Following Three Vehicle Crash on US12 at Michigan Avenue in Orofino
OROFINO - On Thursday, November 3 at approximately 12:00 p.m., law enforcement and medical crews were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of US Highway 12 and Michigan Avenue in Orofino. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 19-year-old woman in a...
Wind Gusts Friday Night Into Saturday Morning Could Reach 60 MPH
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for the Palouse. The watch runs from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning. The winds are expected to be sustained around 30 MPH with possible gusts up to 60 MPH.
Chestnut Park Restrooms Reopened After Temporary Closure Due to Vandalism
CLARKSTON - Lower Granite Natural Resource Management staff have reopened the Chestnut Park restrooms after issuing a temporary closure last month due to repeated vandalism. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, over the course of several weeks leading up to the closure there was a significant increase in vandalism at the restrooms where people had been peeling off the wallpaper and attempted to remove the sinks.
Break-In Reported At Pullman Depot Heritage Center Caboose
Someone broke into the caboose at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center over the weekend. The Pullman Police Department responded to the center on Tuesday afternoon for a report of a busted window on the caboose. Officers say someone took a metal pipe and broke the window, entered the caboose, and moved items around. Police don’t know if anything was taken. Officers have no leads in the case.
Crews Knock Down Fully Involved Shop Fire in Clarkston Monday Night
CLARKSTON - Asotin County Fire District #1 firefighters attacked a fully involved shop fire Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire call just after 10 p.m., in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue in Clarkston. Lewiston Firefighters and an aid truck from Clearwater Paper also responded to help battle the blaze.
Lewiston Among Idaho's Seven Most Beautiful Cities, According to WorldAtlas
LEWISTON - The city of Lewiston has been named one of the seven most beautiful cities in Idaho, according to Worldatlas.com. The website compiled a list of the seven most beautiful Idaho cities that are "must see." Lewiston was joined on the list by Garden City, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Pocatello,...
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Tuesday, November 1, 2022. ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3091 Citizen Assist. 00:13:22. Incident Address: 331 N MADISON ST; Tekoa Care center; TEKOA, WA 99033. Sheriff’s Office received a question from a citizen. ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3092 Other Law Enforcement Calls.
Moscow Fire Crews Rescue Unconscious Male From Smoke Filled Apartment
MOSCOW - On Thursday at approximately 6:17 p.m., the Moscow Fire Department was dispatched to a reported smoke alarm sounding in the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive. According to the Moscow Fire Department, crews arrived in less than 2 minutes of dispatch and Engine 20 located the apartment and the neighbor advised that someone was in the apartment.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- on the Southside door of building. no address, has x's and os on it and wrapped in blue plastic bag and red tape. it’s a package. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-L16959 Animal At Large. Incident...
2023 Landmarks of the Past Calendar
The Landmarks of the Past of Whitman County 2023 calendars are now on sale featuring regional historical backdrops from a variety of local photographers. The calendars are just $11 and available at any branch of Whitman County Library, Tick Klock Drug and Rosauers in Colfax, and the Pullman Chamber of Commerce. They are also available to order online at the link for 14 dollars.
US95 Construction Near Culdesac to Shut Down for Winter as 'Environmental Challenges' Delay Completion
LEWISTON - After the next two weeks, drivers will no longer be slowed by construction to build a passing lane on U.S. Highway 95 between Culdesac and Winchester as the project shuts down for winter. The Idaho Transportation Department says the original schedule included the opening of a new passing...
MURA Board Asked To Scrap 3 Year Old Proposal For Moscow Flatiron Building Near Downtown
Plans for a five-story flatiron building near downtown Moscow featuring luxury apartments and high-end officers appear to be dead. In February of 2019, the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency Board selected a project called the Moscow Flatiron to be developed South of downtown. The proposal involved the agency’s property at 6th and Jackson Streets. In March of 2019, the local government entity signed a deal with the private development company called Moscow Flatiron LLC. The deal called for the property to be sold to the developer for the project. Construction never began and the deal expired in August. The developer had until October 24th to provide MURA with an update. The firm missed that deadline. According to the agenda for Thursday’s MURA meeting, agency staff is asking the board to end talks with Moscow Flatiron LLC and seek new ideas for the property.
Continued Federal Suspension of Work Permits Involving 'Wetlands' Causes US95 Safety Improvements South of Moscow to Run Behind Schedule
MOSCOW - Delays on the long-planned safety improvements for U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow are continuing. Work finally began last spring to widen, flatten, straighten and realign US95 South of Moscow. In March the environmental group Palouse Ridge Defense Coalition filed another federal lawsuit against the Idaho Transportation Department to stop the highway safety improvements. The latest suit claims that permitting work for the project underestimated the amount of wetlands impacted by the new section of highway. That suit is still pending in federal court with a status report deadline set for February 11, 2023. In the meantime, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporarily suspend its permits allowing construction at 13 wetland sites. The fed agency made that decision in late August giving the corps at least 60 days to reexamine the wetlands at one site.
Snow And High Winds In The Forecast For Later This Week
Snow and high winds are in the forecast for later this week and into the weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of snow on Thursday night in Pullman. That’s followed by possible high winds on Friday night into Saturday. Forecasters say gusts could reach over 50 MPH on the Palouse.
Police Find Body in Clearwater River Early Monday Morning
LEWISTON - Early Monday morning, deputies from Nez Perce County, Idaho State Troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to an abandon vehicle on Highway 12, near milepost 22. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says an animal was located inside the vehicle along with fishing gear. It appeared the...
Lewiston Native Takes Over as CEO at Pullman Regional Hostpital
PULLMAN - Matt Forge, MHA, was officially made Pullman Regional Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer during the monthly public Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners meeting, on November 2, 2022. “It’s an honor to accept this responsibility,” said Forge. “I’m so grateful to be back home and join a regionally...
Arizona Wrong-Way Driver Charged With Murder for Crash That Killed two Recent CHS Graduates
PHOENIX - The man who is accused of driving the wrong way on an Arizona interstate, causing a crash with multiple fatalities, has been arrested and charged with three counts of second degree murder. Three freshman students at Grand Canyon University, two of whom were recent graduates of Clarkston High...
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
