Iowa State

AFP

Key US Senate race in Georgia goes to December runoff: networks

The US Senate contest in Georgia that could determine which party controls the upper chamber of Congress is headed for a December runoff, media projections showed on Wednesday. The 53-year-old Warnock is seeking a full term after winning the seat in a runoff in January 2021 -- a one-two punch with fellow Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff that helped secure the party's control of the Senate for the first two years of President Joe Biden's term.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GOP fights to retake House; Senate control too early to call

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republicans were fighting Wednesday retake the House while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in midterm elections that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden's leadership. In the most heartening...
GEORGIA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Bacon beats Vargas to bring home 2nd District U.S. House win for fourth time

OMAHA — U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., appears poised to win a fourth term. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, he was leading State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha by 3.5 percentage points in Nebraska’s most competitive congressional district. Bacon overcame voter anger over the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Sen. Tom Brewer: Vaccine policy unjust to service members

Veterans Day is right around the corner. I normally write about how important it is for Nebraskans to take a moment to honor and remember our veterans on this special day. Today I would like to use the occasion of Veterans Day to emphasize the terrific injustice being done to our service members over the Department of Defense’s vaccine mandate. It is destroying morale and combat readiness, to say nothing of what it is doing to countless military families. Our commander-in-chief, the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are deliberately weakening the national defense of the United States with this horribly failed policy.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kobach claims victory in Kansas AG race, vows to fight Biden administration

TOPEKA — Kris Kobach is set to take the Kansas attorney general seat, becoming the state’s top law enforcement officer and chief legal advisor after a series of political failures. Kobach said he will use the position to sue President Joe Biden’s administration.  At midnight on Election Day, Kobach had carried the vote by a […] The post Kobach claims victory in Kansas AG race, vows to fight Biden administration appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

