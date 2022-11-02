Veterans Day is right around the corner. I normally write about how important it is for Nebraskans to take a moment to honor and remember our veterans on this special day. Today I would like to use the occasion of Veterans Day to emphasize the terrific injustice being done to our service members over the Department of Defense’s vaccine mandate. It is destroying morale and combat readiness, to say nothing of what it is doing to countless military families. Our commander-in-chief, the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are deliberately weakening the national defense of the United States with this horribly failed policy.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO