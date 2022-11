In August, local officials announced the end of a massive, COVID-19 housing relief program as if it were inevitable. The federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance program, which covered back rent and overdue utility bills for low-income renters, would no longer accept applications because the local portion of funds was running out, said Ashley Cash, director for the Division of Housing and Community Development for the City of Memphis.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO