ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend

North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
WILSON, NC
carolinajournal.com

Why I love North Carolina

The first person that came to my door when I moved to North Carolina introduced himself as “Cornbread.” Now moving from Mississippi, that’s no culture shock like it might be for the Northeastern transplants, but it was a little something out of an Andy Griffith episode. “Cornbread” talked about everything he needed to fix and what he would do for us. My wife had just started a job at Campbell University, so we lived in campus housing. I’m pretty sure I never saw “Cornbread” again, but I’ve long since romanticized those early days in the state.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ

Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

North Carolina: What to expect on election night

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s statewide elections are generally closely divided affairs, but Democrats have failed to win a U.S Senate race since 2008. Party officials were encouraged that the streak could be broken this year when former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley got in the race last year. The primary field […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
MORRISVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

Shooting at NC GOP Congressional Candidate’s Home

Today we begin the Brett Winterble Show with a conversation with WBT reporter and host “Breaking” Brett Jensen to talk about the shooting at North Carolina congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s home in October. The Brett’s contextualize the the race between GOP candidate Harrigan and opponent Jeff Jackson before delving into the details of the incident […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Carolinas brace for fierce winds, rough surf and rain dump from Caribbean storm

A weather disturbance in the Caribbean Sea could bring “gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf and beach erosion” to much of the southeastern U.S. coast next week, National Hurricane Center officials warned Saturday. At 8 p.m. Saturday, the system was dumping disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northeastern...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy