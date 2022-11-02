Read full article on original website
Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
WBTV
North Carolina voters surpass 2 million ballots cast during early voting period
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Voters in North Carolina surpassed the two million ballot mark on Saturday afternoon, officials posted on social media. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), voters had cast about 2,072,000 ballots across the state as of 1:30 p.m. NCSBE expects that number to...
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
Shots fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. — A recent shooting at the home of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but has placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said. The firearms manufacturer and U.S....
carolinajournal.com
Why I love North Carolina
The first person that came to my door when I moved to North Carolina introduced himself as “Cornbread.” Now moving from Mississippi, that’s no culture shock like it might be for the Northeastern transplants, but it was a little something out of an Andy Griffith episode. “Cornbread” talked about everything he needed to fix and what he would do for us. My wife had just started a job at Campbell University, so we lived in campus housing. I’m pretty sure I never saw “Cornbread” again, but I’ve long since romanticized those early days in the state.
counton2.com
North Carolina AG Josh Stein is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina’s Attorney General, Josh Stein, is trying to get rid of a nearly 100-year-old election law, that almost left him with a class two misdemeanor. In his most recent brief filed with a Federal Court of Appeals, Stein is arguing that...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
North Carolina: What to expect on election night
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s statewide elections are generally closely divided affairs, but Democrats have failed to win a U.S Senate race since 2008. Party officials were encouraged that the streak could be broken this year when former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley got in the race last year. The primary field […]
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
wpde.com
Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
Coronavirus updates for Nov. 3: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
More than 8,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state.
Shooting at NC GOP Congressional Candidate’s Home
Today we begin the Brett Winterble Show with a conversation with WBT reporter and host “Breaking” Brett Jensen to talk about the shooting at North Carolina congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s home in October. The Brett’s contextualize the the race between GOP candidate Harrigan and opponent Jeff Jackson before delving into the details of the incident […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More than 445k pounds of litter picked-up along Cape Fear area roadways this year
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Litter costs millions to clean up and it can have a negative impact on tourism. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a mess along highways could push them to pick another place to visit in the future. According to the DOT, the first...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
As early voting winds down in N.C., Democrats, Black voters are lagging compared to 2018
An analysis of who has voted so far in North Carolina shows there are more Republicans and more white voters than in 2018, the previous mid-term election, when Democrats broke Republican supermajorities in the General Assembly. Four years ago, 42% of all early votes cast were by Democrats. Through Wednesday...
Raleigh News & Observer
Carolinas brace for fierce winds, rough surf and rain dump from Caribbean storm
A weather disturbance in the Caribbean Sea could bring “gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf and beach erosion” to much of the southeastern U.S. coast next week, National Hurricane Center officials warned Saturday. At 8 p.m. Saturday, the system was dumping disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northeastern...
This Is The Best Sandwich In North Carolina
Food and Wine found the best sandwiches around the country, including this ever-popular bite in North Carolina.
islandfreepress.org
Insurance companies seek massive rate increase for mobile homes in northeastern North Carolina, Outer Banks
The North Carolina Rate Bureau has filed a request with the N.C. Department of Insurance to increase insurance rates for mobile home policies over the next two years, with the biggest rate hikes in the state again along coastal areas. The NCRB, which represents insurance companies and is not a...
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study
North Carolina is remote work-friendlyCody Scott Milewski on Unsplash. So your company is now enabling employees to work remotely. Congratulations, you have the ultimate freedom! But the million-dollar question is, where should you move to?
In North Carolina, you can buy lottery tickets online. Here’s how.
You don’t necessarily need to buy a ticket in person at a physical store. Here’s info on how to buy them online.
