San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Whataburger gets festive with its 2022 holiday retail collection

SAN ANTONIO – Get cozy this winter with Whataburger’s new holiday apparel line. The fast-food giant is releasing limited edition holiday apparel and seasonal collectibles through November, according to a news release. The sweaters feature the iconic Whataburger signature script with seasonal graphics and iconic Whataburger meal favorites.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Diwali Festival set for Saturday in San Antonio

Diwali may have been last week, but the celebration is this weekend here in San Antonio. A local group is celebrating the Indian Festival of Lights. The festival begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arneson Theater and Hemisfair in Downtown San Antonio. Here to tell us me is Asha...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 3, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re getting ready national donut day this weekend! Celebrate in a big way with mini donuts from Alamo Mini Donuts. We’re Texas Trippin’ with Jen out to The Bentley Hotel on 290. It’s national sandwich day and we’re observing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

8 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

This 14th annual Diwali festival celebrates the triumph of light over darkness. Watch 2,000 floating diyas as they’re released into the river, enjoy live entertainment and Bollywood tunes plus food, a craft fair and more. A fireworks show caps off the night. Saturday, 4:30 p.m-midnight. 434 S. Alamo St.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Meet the Cutest Pet in San Antonio

Alex and Stephen Adams had agreed they were a two-dog family. But as Alex was driving down Eisenhauer Road one day in 2019, she noticed a little dog with big ears running alongside the street. “It was busy, so I pulled over and he just jumped right in my car,”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Christmas Showcase set for Freeman Coliseum in November

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 43rd Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is now set for November 19-20 at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. This year’s event will feature more than 300 craft shops, small businesses, food, decoration experts, entertainment, and more. “As the largest event of its kind...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio

We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

