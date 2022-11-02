When John Bankowitz, of Tipp City, Ohio, dropped out of Hastings High School – where he ran track and where students were generally anti-war and were frequently protesting- and announced to his parents that he intended to join the U.S Marines, his parents were opposed. His father had served in that branch in World War II and would only talk about his time in basic training and not the horrors he had witnessed. His mother had come from Bergen, Norway, to the U.S. after the war and spoke of the invasion of the Germans of her town and of their confiscation of all dairy and meat products and private homes. Additionally, she spoke of her fear of being raped.

TIPP CITY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO