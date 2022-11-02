ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County fundraiser

TROY—Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is inviting the community to support its mission by participating in a dine-in or to-go fundraising event on Thursday, Nov. 17, 3-9:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1809 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of diners’ total food purchases to Ohio’s...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County marriage licenses

Information provided by Miami County Probate Court. Jayde Belinda Anderson, 27, to Tyler David Guenin, 27, both of Piqua. Jaqueline Ontiveros Godinez, 22, to Dylan Steven Gentry, 24, both of Tipp City. Patrisha Ann Dill, 53, to Joseph Allan Crotinger, 54, both of Casstown. Sonja Emmy Rom, 59, to William...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
OHIO STATE
miamivalleytoday.com

Home Energy Assistance Program in Miami County

TROY — The Ohio Department of Development and Miami County Community Action Council (CAC) want to remind Ohioans assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay a portion of...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Bankowitz serves 33 years as U.S. Marine

When John Bankowitz, of Tipp City, Ohio, dropped out of Hastings High School – where he ran track and where students were generally anti-war and were frequently protesting- and announced to his parents that he intended to join the U.S Marines, his parents were opposed. His father had served in that branch in World War II and would only talk about his time in basic training and not the horrors he had witnessed. His mother had come from Bergen, Norway, to the U.S. after the war and spoke of the invasion of the Germans of her town and of their confiscation of all dairy and meat products and private homes. Additionally, she spoke of her fear of being raped.
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Center Stage Academy of Troy celebrates 25th anniversary

TROY — Center Stage Academy of Dance in Troy recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. “It’s so hard to put all my feelings into words,” said Jenell Krites, founder and owner, “but I keep going back to grateful and blessed. I feel so grateful to be able to share my love of dance with literally thousands of dancers that have passed through my program.”
TROY, OH
WDTN

Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is experiencing a diesel shortage which has local trucking companies worried about the future. Tom Milby is the Vice President of Safety at Home Run, Inc., a trucking company based in Xenia. The company has been around for decades, surviving the many ups and downs of the U.S. economy, […]
XENIA, OH
WCPO

Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton.com

Mz. Pickles Sandwich Shop to close this month in Miamisburg

Mz. Pickles, a sandwich shop in downtown Miamisburg, is closing after 11 years in business, according to a Facebook post. “We want to thank you all for your support over the past 11 years,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday said. “This has been a difficult decision to make but, due to health issues, it is the best choice for us at this time.”
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

2 detained after loaded firearms found at school in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two students have been detained after loaded guns were found at Horizon Science Academy High School. According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a student reported there was a firearm on school grounds to school staff. School staff immediately named and found two students, both with a single […]
DAYTON, OH

