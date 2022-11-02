Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County fundraiser
TROY—Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is inviting the community to support its mission by participating in a dine-in or to-go fundraising event on Thursday, Nov. 17, 3-9:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1809 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of diners’ total food purchases to Ohio’s...
New life in store for former Dayton hotel
The Radisson Hotel at 33 E. Fifth St. in Dayton closed its doors on Monday, Oct. 31, forcing many events and guests to make new plans.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: How Square One Salon and Spa became a dominant winner this year
Long before Square One Salon and Spa became synonymous with high end spa services in the Miami Valley, its three founders, Doug Henderson, Josh Stucky and Brent Johnson, began to talk about opening a business. “Doug was a stylist at O’neys Salon in Dayton,” Johnson said. “The salon had five...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County marriage licenses
Information provided by Miami County Probate Court. Jayde Belinda Anderson, 27, to Tyler David Guenin, 27, both of Piqua. Jaqueline Ontiveros Godinez, 22, to Dylan Steven Gentry, 24, both of Tipp City. Patrisha Ann Dill, 53, to Joseph Allan Crotinger, 54, both of Casstown. Sonja Emmy Rom, 59, to William...
wktn.com
Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
miamivalleytoday.com
Home Energy Assistance Program in Miami County
TROY — The Ohio Department of Development and Miami County Community Action Council (CAC) want to remind Ohioans assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay a portion of...
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
Your restaurant guide for Veterans Day deals across the Miami Valley
If you or someone you know is a veteran and are looking for food discounts for the federal holiday, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of discounts and freebies for your service.
Daily Advocate
Bankowitz serves 33 years as U.S. Marine
When John Bankowitz, of Tipp City, Ohio, dropped out of Hastings High School – where he ran track and where students were generally anti-war and were frequently protesting- and announced to his parents that he intended to join the U.S Marines, his parents were opposed. His father had served in that branch in World War II and would only talk about his time in basic training and not the horrors he had witnessed. His mother had come from Bergen, Norway, to the U.S. after the war and spoke of the invasion of the Germans of her town and of their confiscation of all dairy and meat products and private homes. Additionally, she spoke of her fear of being raped.
Gettysburg officials hope to change Norcold decision to leave Darke, Shelby counties
GETTYSBURG, Darke County — UPDATE @ 10:35 p.m. Elected officials in the Village of Gettysburg have asked for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, officials in Darke County and those representing Norcold, the RV refrigerator maker that will close its facility in the village and another in Shelby County because of economic conditions and labor constraints.
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-thru plans opening
FAIRBORN — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant expected to open in Fairborn next week. The business at 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is an investment of more than $2.5 million with a planned opening Tuesday or Wednesday, said Keith Chambers, the franchisee. It will include...
miamivalleytoday.com
Center Stage Academy of Troy celebrates 25th anniversary
TROY — Center Stage Academy of Dance in Troy recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. “It’s so hard to put all my feelings into words,” said Jenell Krites, founder and owner, “but I keep going back to grateful and blessed. I feel so grateful to be able to share my love of dance with literally thousands of dancers that have passed through my program.”
Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is experiencing a diesel shortage which has local trucking companies worried about the future. Tom Milby is the Vice President of Safety at Home Run, Inc., a trucking company based in Xenia. The company has been around for decades, surviving the many ups and downs of the U.S. economy, […]
WCPO
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
Two major Miami Valley hotels close down
The Raddison Hotel is the largest in Dayton and is conveniently located next to the Dayton Convention Center.
Kettering Health CEO Manchur to step down; National search begins to replace him
KETTERING — Kettering Health Chief Executive Officer Fred Manchur has decided to retire effective Dec. 31, bringing an end to 21 years of service, the medical network announced. The Kettering Health Board will use the next few weeks to identify a qualified executive search firm to lead a national...
Alex Bell roundabout to close for more construction
The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said. During this time, the engineer’s office recommends the following detours:
dayton.com
Mz. Pickles Sandwich Shop to close this month in Miamisburg
Mz. Pickles, a sandwich shop in downtown Miamisburg, is closing after 11 years in business, according to a Facebook post. “We want to thank you all for your support over the past 11 years,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday said. “This has been a difficult decision to make but, due to health issues, it is the best choice for us at this time.”
UPDATE: Worker killed in overnight industrial accident at Moraine business identified as Dayton man
MORAINE — A Dayton man died from his injuries after an industrial accident during the early morning hours Thursday at a Moraine business, according to police. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Terrance Harper, 39, of Dayton. >> New low-cost airline, nonstop route coming to...
2 detained after loaded firearms found at school in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two students have been detained after loaded guns were found at Horizon Science Academy High School. According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a student reported there was a firearm on school grounds to school staff. School staff immediately named and found two students, both with a single […]
Comments / 0