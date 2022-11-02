Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: Brooks Houck Arrested On Warrant Issued For His ArrestNelson County News-SentinelNelson County, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Heavy Voter Turnout At Bardstown Central Polling Early VotingNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Kentucky man lands role on 'CSI' as a corpse after playing dead on TikTok for nearly a yearAmarie M.Elizabethtown, KY
Road-tripping to Bardstown? Here's what we suggest.Rachelle WrightBardstown, KY
Wave 3
LMPD data shows lowest number of monthly homicides for Oct.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist tracking gun violence through Louisville Metro Police data confirmed Oct. showed the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least three years. There have been 137 homicides so far this year, six of them happened in Oct., LMPD homicide data showed. Christopher...
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
WLKY.com
WATCH: LMPD officers rescue woman standing on highway overpass ledge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are being praised for saving a woman standing on the ledge of a highway overpass and taking her to get help. Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Cody Woolston responded to the overpass on Halloween after someone saw the woman and called...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man killed in stabbing on National Turnpike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died Friday night in a stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police confirmed. Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Southside Drive at National Turnpike on reports of a stabbing in the area, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Wave 3
Bicyclist struck on Preston Highway dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run in Okolona has been released. Christopher W. Ward, 43, of Louisville, died November 3 at UofL Hospital from his injuries. Ward was injured around 8:15 p.m. November 1 in the 8000 block of Preston Highway by a...
Wave 3
No excuse early voting begins in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The midterm elections are now less than a week away. The last day for excused absentee voting in Kentucky was Wednesday. This means no excuse early voting begins. No excuse early voting is happening at seven locations across Jefferson County. Those polling locations will open from...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana school returns to mask mandate after rise in illnesses
Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7. Updated: 4 hours ago. In this East End district, a Democratic incumbent...
Oakland City University bus catches fire outside of Louisville
(WEHT) - An Oakland City University bus carrying the men's soccer team to a game caught fire just north of Louisville on Friday.
Wave 3
Lawmakers press case for Louisville juvenile detention center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lawmakers are trying to find a way to solve rampant juvenile crime in Louisville. One of the issues they’re focusing on is a lack of beds in the juvenile justice system for serious offenders. The Jefferson County Youth Detention Center was closed in 2020...
Wave 3
UPDATE: Missing 26-year-old Louisville woman found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have located a missing woman last seen on Friday afternoon in the Buechel neighborhood. Shontelle Haskins, 26, was reported missing on Friday afternoon according to LMPD. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., officials confirmed Haskins was found.
LMPD: Man dies after being stabbed in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after being stabbed in south Louisville Friday night. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Southside Drive at National Turnpike near Iroquois Park. When police arrived, LMPD said they found a man who had been stabbed.
wdrb.com
After spending millions, TARC's downtown Louisville electric bus fleet sits idle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From his TARC stop at Broadway and 10th street to GE Building No. 5, Lanice Malone Jr. said it takes 45 minutes to get to work each day on the bus. Friday was even worse. "This bus is already late, so I'm probably going to get...
wdrb.com
Texas man recovering after throat slit in downtown Louisville speaks about attack, strangers who helped him
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who survived a random, violent attack in downtown Louisville, is speaking out about the stranger who slashed his throat from ear to ear and the strangers who helped save his life. Oscar Sanchez lives in El Paso, Texas, but was in Louisville last month...
wdrb.com
Brooks Houck briefly arrested over $353 fine in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine. Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7
Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls. Updated: 7 hours ago. Compared to Election Day, many voters share shorter...
Wave 3
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit in Louisville Friday morning. Louisville Metro police said the man was hit before 7 a.m. near Breckenridge Lane and Landside Drive. He was taken to UofL Hospital and everyone involved stayed at the scene. LMPD Traffic Unit...
Wave 3
Man dies at hospital after being shot in Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night. Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. An adult man was found shot at the location....
wdrb.com
Kentucky man facing charges in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol attack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A LaRue County man is facing charges in connection to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. According to the Department of Justice, Joseph Howe, 40, of Magnolia, was arrested Friday in Elizabethtown. Court documents say Howe left a rally in Washington, D.C. at the...
wvih.com
Two Charged In Storage Sheds Burgarly
Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
