Elizabethtown, KY

Wave 3

LMPD data shows lowest number of monthly homicides for Oct.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist tracking gun violence through Louisville Metro Police data confirmed Oct. showed the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least three years. There have been 137 homicides so far this year, six of them happened in Oct., LMPD homicide data showed. Christopher...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WATCH: LMPD officers rescue woman standing on highway overpass ledge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers are being praised for saving a woman standing on the ledge of a highway overpass and taking her to get help. Officers Eric Goldschmidt and Cody Woolston responded to the overpass on Halloween after someone saw the woman and called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man killed in stabbing on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died Friday night in a stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police confirmed. Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Southside Drive at National Turnpike on reports of a stabbing in the area, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bicyclist struck on Preston Highway dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run in Okolona has been released. Christopher W. Ward, 43, of Louisville, died November 3 at UofL Hospital from his injuries. Ward was injured around 8:15 p.m. November 1 in the 8000 block of Preston Highway by a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

No excuse early voting begins in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The midterm elections are now less than a week away. The last day for excused absentee voting in Kentucky was Wednesday. This means no excuse early voting begins. No excuse early voting is happening at seven locations across Jefferson County. Those polling locations will open from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana school returns to mask mandate after rise in illnesses

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Lawmakers press case for Louisville juvenile detention center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lawmakers are trying to find a way to solve rampant juvenile crime in Louisville. One of the issues they’re focusing on is a lack of beds in the juvenile justice system for serious offenders. The Jefferson County Youth Detention Center was closed in 2020...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Missing 26-year-old Louisville woman found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have located a missing woman last seen on Friday afternoon in the Buechel neighborhood. Shontelle Haskins, 26, was reported missing on Friday afternoon according to LMPD. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., officials confirmed Haskins was found.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man dies after being stabbed in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after being stabbed in south Louisville Friday night. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Southside Drive at National Turnpike near Iroquois Park. When police arrived, LMPD said they found a man who had been stabbed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Brooks Houck briefly arrested over $353 fine in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine. Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit in Louisville Friday morning. Louisville Metro police said the man was hit before 7 a.m. near Breckenridge Lane and Landside Drive. He was taken to UofL Hospital and everyone involved stayed at the scene. LMPD Traffic Unit...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies at hospital after being shot in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night. Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. An adult man was found shot at the location....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Two Charged In Storage Sheds Burgarly

Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
LOUISVILLE, KY

