November 5, 2022 - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has detected low levels of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, 11 miles west of Bunces Pass, offshore of Tierra Verde. The organization has observed high concentrations from Lee to Sarasota County over the last two weeks. J.P. Brooker, Director of Florida Conservancy for the Ocean Conservancy, previously said it “wouldn’t take much” for the harmful algal blooms to reach Tampa Bay. He also noted environmental officials were on “high alert” for red tide following Hurricane Ian. For more information, visit the FWC website here.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO