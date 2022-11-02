FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Capital Region Crime Stoppers hosts annual ceremony; honors law enforcement and partners
Alzheimer’s Awareness Month: Memory screenings, activity workshops in the Capital City
LSU addresses lighting concerns at annual ‘Light Walk’
BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting
EBR Office of Public Defender to hold discussion about jury diversity
Bring your pets to take pictures with Santa this weekend
Habitat for Humanity helps to present affordable housing with Women Build 2022 event
Motorcycle crashes on LSU campus, officials say
Deadly shooting on North Sherwood Forest Dr. under investigation
Donating blood keeps 2-year-old boy alive
EBR deputy parish attorney announces retirement
Power restored after equipment failure forces outage
Officials respond to crash on Jefferson Hwy
Zachary Police attempt to ID individual tied to alleged theft at Home Depot
1 stabbed on Convention Street, police say
Hydrochloric acid leak, train derailment prompt evacuations in St. James Parish
BRFD rescues dogs, snake from house fire along Airline Highway
TigerTV Tailgate Show: No. 10 LSU hosts No. 6 Alabama
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 10
Committee investigating Baton Rouge’s bus system claims department is not cooperating
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0