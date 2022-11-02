ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU addresses lighting concerns at annual ‘Light Walk’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Student Government Association hosted an annual event called “The Light Walk”. Organizers say it is a way to get administration involved, so that students can voice their concerns. The focus of this year’s event is campus lighting. Recent incidents on campus...
BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators are looking into a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday, Nov. 5. The spokesman said the shooting happened on College Drive in Baton Rouge, but the two victims drove to South Harrells Ferry Road to call for help.
Bring your pets to take pictures with Santa this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society is hosting its 29th Annual Santa CAAWS fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 6. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park located at 7122 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge. Organizers said you...
Habitat for Humanity helps to present affordable housing with Women Build 2022 event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Habitat for Humanity is working to make safe and affordable housing a priority in the Baton Rouge community. The Women Build 2022 event is a program that brings volunteers together at build sites to earn what’s called sweat equity hours. Partners are also required to complete homeownership and financial literacy classes to prepare for that next step.
Motorcycle crashes on LSU campus, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a crash on LSU’s campus Thursday afternoon, Nov. 3. Emergency responders said a motorcycle hit a tree on Dalrymple Drive. One person was brought to the hospital, according to officials. No other details have been released at...
Donating blood keeps 2-year-old boy alive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family relies on blood donations to keep their 2-year-old’s heart pumping. Like every 2-year-old, Henry Soileau loves to play. “He likes to be outside, run around. He’s very independent, so he wants to do everything himself, if he wants to do something, he wants to help,” describes Ryan Soileau, Henry’s father. However, when Henry is not playing outside, he spends a lot of time at the hospital getting blood transfusions.
EBR deputy parish attorney announces retirement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A high-ranking member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney’s office has announced his retirement. Deputy Parish Attorney Bob Abbott says he will leave the office effective Dec. 31, 2022. While a reason was not given, the announcement comes amid the aftermath of the...
Power restored after equipment failure forces outage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An equipment failure was the cause of a power outage in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. Spokesman for Entergy Louisiana, David Freese, stated the outage was related to equipment...
Officials respond to crash on Jefferson Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are responding to a vehicle crash Thursday evening. EMS says the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Jefferson Hwy, at Azalea Lakes. Two people were transported and are told to be in critical condition. This is an ongoing story.
1 stabbed on Convention Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported stabbing early Thursday (Nov. 3) morning. A spokesperson with BRPD says authorities responded to the area of 1600 Convention Street, near N. 16th St., just before 6 a.m. due to the incident. The victim’s injuries...
TigerTV Tailgate Show: No. 10 LSU hosts No. 6 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just days after getting ranked in the top 10 by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, LSU will host one of its biggest rivals on Saturday, Nov. 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN. The TigerTV Tailgate show...
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

