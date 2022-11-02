ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Details still unclear in Dollar General standoff, shooting

Authorities have filed numerous charges against the driver of a Ford Focus who allegedly led police on a lengthy chase Tuesday that ended with an armed standoff and the death of one of his companions at a Dollar General store in North Knox County, court records show. The vehicle’s driver,...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Armed robbery of Middle Valley business

MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
MIDDLE VALLEY, TN
WBIR

Ask The Chief: 3 things you can do to increase your personal safety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxvillians can take three simple steps that'll improve safety for them, their families and their neighborhoods, according to Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel. First, always lock your cars when they're unattended. And don't leave firearms in your vehicle!. Noel told WBIR so far there have been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen carrying loaded shotgun arrested by KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen was arrested on Wednesday night after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. The 17-year-old fled the crash in downtown Knoxville, and police later found him at a hotel on Merchant Drive with a loaded shotgun, according to KPD officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Overdoses surge this week

An alarming surge in overdoses this week in Knox County has authorities scrambling to find ways to save lives as street drugs continue to grow ever more potent. A Tuesday bulletin from the Knox County Health Department that was issued to various agencies on the front line of the opiate epidemic said there has been “a significant increase in overdoses.”
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police searching for missing Madisonville woman

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a missing Madisonville woman last seen on Saturday. Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was reported missing on Oct. 29 after being last seen at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to the police department. She is white with brown eyes and brown...
MADISONVILLE, TN
WATE

School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth

The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415. School bus driver accused of driving under the influence …. The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department

Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KNOXVILLE, TN
WHAS11

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: One killed in Dollar General standoff

One man was killed during a short standoff Tuesday with a police SWAT team inside a Dollar General store in North Knox County. Two other people were arrested in the incident, which began with a car chase that snaked northbound from the Walmart on Clinton Highway to the parking lot of the Dollar General on Raccoon Valley Road, according to officials from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Aramark cited for selling alcohol to minors

The concession provider for Neyland Stadium has been fined for selling alcohol to underage individuals twice at Tennessee football games, per Knoxville Beer Board documents. The concession provider for Neyland Stadium has been fined for selling alcohol to underage individuals twice at Tennessee football games, per Knoxville Beer Board documents.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy