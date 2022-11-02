Read full article on original website
CCSO: Man wanted for attempting to break into homes and vehicles
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for attempting to break into homes and vehicles Friday night. CCSO said Tommy Gregory had attempted to break into a number of homes and vehicles in the Carson Springs area. CCSO, Tennessee Highway Patrol...
NEW: Details still unclear in Dollar General standoff, shooting
Authorities have filed numerous charges against the driver of a Ford Focus who allegedly led police on a lengthy chase Tuesday that ended with an armed standoff and the death of one of his companions at a Dollar General store in North Knox County, court records show. The vehicle’s driver,...
Increase of security at schools Loudon County
Multiple agencies are increasing their presence around all schools within Loudon County after Thursday's incident at Lenoir City High School.
Armed robbery of Middle Valley business
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
KPD searching for three people for stealing decorations, statues and chairs from a church
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for three people after they were seen stealing decorations, statues and chairs from a church early Thursday morning. Police said the three people were seen at Sacred Heart Cathedral between 1:55 a.m. and 2:55 a.m. stealing the items....
Washington Pike hit and run leaves man injured
One man was left injured after a hit and run in Knoxville on Thursday night.
Ask The Chief: 3 things you can do to increase your personal safety
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxvillians can take three simple steps that'll improve safety for them, their families and their neighborhoods, according to Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel. First, always lock your cars when they're unattended. And don't leave firearms in your vehicle!. Noel told WBIR so far there have been...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash at Papermill Drive on Wednesday night. The crash happened on Interstate 40 at around 7:06 p.m. The semi truck driver turned into the left lane and caused a car to collide into the inside barrier.
Teen carrying loaded shotgun arrested by KPD
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen was arrested on Wednesday night after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. The 17-year-old fled the crash in downtown Knoxville, and police later found him at a hotel on Merchant Drive with a loaded shotgun, according to KPD officials.
NEW: Overdoses surge this week
An alarming surge in overdoses this week in Knox County has authorities scrambling to find ways to save lives as street drugs continue to grow ever more potent. A Tuesday bulletin from the Knox County Health Department that was issued to various agencies on the front line of the opiate epidemic said there has been “a significant increase in overdoses.”
Police searching for missing Madisonville woman
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A search is underway for a missing Madisonville woman last seen on Saturday. Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was reported missing on Oct. 29 after being last seen at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to the police department. She is white with brown eyes and brown...
School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415. School bus driver accused of driving under the influence …. The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school...
32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department
“This is endemic across the entire country” high number of overdoses worry Knox County officials
The Knox County Health Department has an urgent message to the community after what they are calling "unusually high overdose activity" in the first two days of November.
Sevier County brush fire reaches over 170 acres
Crews are working to contain a brush fire in Sevier County that has burned around 60 acres as the area is under a wind advisory.
Suspects named after standoff at Heiskell dollar store near I-75
A Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that a SWAT team has been called to standoff at a store in Heiskell.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
NEW: One killed in Dollar General standoff
One man was killed during a short standoff Tuesday with a police SWAT team inside a Dollar General store in North Knox County. Two other people were arrested in the incident, which began with a car chase that snaked northbound from the Walmart on Clinton Highway to the parking lot of the Dollar General on Raccoon Valley Road, according to officials from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Aramark cited for selling alcohol to minors
The concession provider for Neyland Stadium has been fined for selling alcohol to underage individuals twice at Tennessee football games, per Knoxville Beer Board documents. The concession provider for Neyland Stadium has been fined for selling alcohol to underage individuals twice at Tennessee football games, per Knoxville Beer Board documents.
