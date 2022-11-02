Effective: 2022-11-05 22:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-06 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Ontario WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Monroe, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO