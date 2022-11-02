ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Violent attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven takes 'heartbreaking' toll

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyK4I_0iwJ86CK00

PIX Now 10:45

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect was in custody after a violent attack inside a San Francisco 7-Eleven left two people injured and claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.

The attack happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries.

One of the bystanders -- 77-year-old Richard Owens -- died at the scene of his injuries. It was a brutal assault that was captured on video.

Investigators said the attack was random. The death was 17th homicide this year in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

"It is heartbreaking to see this type of senseless violence on the seniors in our community," said Supervisor Shamann Walton. "I am committed to working with our community, city departments, and law enforcement to prevent violent incidents like this from happening to our community and to our seniors."

People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Comments / 13

San Jose joe
3d ago

It doesn't have to be politics that create the violence in San Francisco, it's just a dangerous city to live in, drugs, mentally ill, homeless.

Reply(1)
8
Pat SF
3d ago

..the zombies are so hale and hardy because of harm reduction , where you have do-gooders driving all around San Francisco neighborhoods and handing out dietician supervised prepared meals to them.. They don’t lose muscle mass.. and can therefore cause great damage to seniors.. it’s a win / win for the liberals..

Reply(2)
5
American Blues
3d ago

This is why people in the Bay Area are not traumatized by the Paul Pelosi hammer attack any longer. Senior beatings and killings are so common now that we don't distinguish between a millionaire or a retired person being attacked any longer.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Juvenile stabbed during large brawl in San Francisco Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brawl among a group of high school students in San Francisco resulted in a teenage girl getting stabbed, police said Friday.The incident happened Thursday at around 11:44 a.m. in the area of Fillmore Street and O'Farrell Street. San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a large group of juveniles involved in a physical altercation.On the way, officers were notified that someone had been stabbed and when they arrived they found a juvenile victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.The victim is an 11th grader whose aunt told KPIX 5 it was a group of her classmates that attacked her niece.Officers rendered aid and medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the investigation was still active and the department would additional information when it becomes available. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
KTVU FOX 2

Another person killed in Oakland as OPD teams up with U.S. Marshals to address gun violence

OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in Oakland left one person dead Friday afternoon, as the police chief says all hands are on deck to address gun violence. Oakland police said one person was shot and killed just after 3 o'clock on 81st Avenue. There is no information yet on a possible suspect, but we know OPD is now taking a different approach to these investigations with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect identified in deadly random attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven store

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police on Thursday released the name of a man arrested for an apparent random attack that killed another man at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood earlier this week.The violent attack also left two other individuals -- a store employee and another person -- injured in addition to claiming the life of the 77-year-old victim.Charles Short, 32, is accused of the attack that killed Richard Owens, according to police.The incident happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco DA announces several charges for man who beat Visitacion Valley senior to death

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco District Attorney's office announced Friday morning that it filed several charges against a man who allegedly beat a 73-year-old Visitacion Valley man to death. Charles Short, 32, faces 14 felony charges plus several aggravating allegations including: murder, elder abuse, mayhem, assault, battery, second degree robbery, false imprisonment and preventing or dissuading witness by force of threat.The incident happened at about 6:28 a.m. Nov. 1 at a 7-11 on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting in East Oakland leaves 1 dead

OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was killed in a shooting in East Oakland Friday afternoon. According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of 81st Avenue. Officers responded to the scene where the located a gunshot victim. Officers provided medical treatment to...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Fremont man killed in hit-and-run collision

NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — Newark police investigators are looking for a suspect responsible for the hit and run death of a Fremont man early Wednesday morning. Preliminary information from the police investigation indicated the victim, a 29-year-old Fremont man, was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Central Avenue. The suspect vehicle left the scene […]
NEWARK, CA
KRON4 News

Former Santa Rosa physician faces up to 20 years in prison

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former Santa Rosa physician Thomas Keller has been convicted of four counts of distributing controlled substances without legitimate medical need, the Department of Justice announced in a press release Friday. Keller, 75, faced second-degree murder charges in August of 2019 after being accused of killing five of his patients. The […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

2 adults in critical condition following Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Two adults are in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday evening in East Oakland, police said Thursday. Shots were fired just after 5 p.m. in the 10300 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded, located the victims and provided medical aid until paramedics relieved them, according to police. The two victims were taken […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless man faces felony assault charges after attacking Cal students

BERKELEY -- A homeless Berkeley man is facing felony assault charges for allegedly attacking a pair of Cal students last month.The attack happened two weeks ago as the two students were walking along Durant Avenue about a block south of campus.  Police say 30-year-old Lucas Glassy cursed at the students, beat them with a stick and then chased them. According to reports, the suspect was taken into custody on Oct. 21 and is facing two counts of felony assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.Police said Glassy has since been linked to at least two other attacks. 
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stolen car with sleeping driver, assault rifle found in middle of Oakland street

OAKLAND -- Police on the lookout for a stolen vehicle in Oakland came across the vehicle in the middle of the roadway with the driver asleep inside the vehicle, the department said.Just before midnight Thursday, officers discovered the stolen vehicle on the 2500 block of 26th Avenue and saw a male driver who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat. The department's tactical emergency vehicle responded to the scene, and officers issued a number of commands to the driver.Police the suspect complied with the verbal commands and he was safely taken into custody. Police did not disclose his identity.A search of the stolen vehicle produced an assault rifle and tools associated with catalytic converter theft.No other information was immediately available. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

One dead in fatal shooting near Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting that left one victim dead Friday afternoon, according to authorities.The Oakland Police Department issued a press release about the shooting early Friday evening. Police said the incident occurred Friday just after 3 p.m. on the 800 block of 81st Avenue near San Leandro Street and a few blocks from the Oakland Coliseum. Arriving officers located a victim who had sustained at least one gunshot wound and provided medical aid to the victim until paramedic personnel got to the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital, but were pronounced deceased after arrival.The OPD Homicide Section responded to the scene and has taken over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821. 
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

73-Year-Old Man Killed and ‘Several’ Others Beaten in Attack at Visitacion Valley 7-Eleven

An early Tuesday morning attack on several people at a 7-Eleven on Bayshore Boulevard has left one man dead, and the alleged perpetrator is in police custody. A 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning attack on the 2200 block of Bayshore Boulevard in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood saw an attacker commit assaults against “multiple people,” and one 73-year-old man died on the scene from his injuries, according to KPIX. KTVU has the additional detail that the attacks occurred at the 7-Eleven on Bayshore Boulevard near Arleta Avenue. The suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended and is in police custody.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 critically hurt in East Oakland strip mall shooting

OAKLAND -- A shooting Wednesday night in Oakland along International Boulevard left two people with critical injuries.The shooting happened at a strip mall at 10319 International Blvd. in East Oakland. At least one car in the strip mall parking lot had multiple bullet holes and there were numerous evidence markers on the ground.Police said three suspects fled in a Honda Accord south on 103rd St. Officers closed 103rd St. between International and Graffian St., along with the strip mall parking lot during the investigation.There was no immediate word from Oakland police on a motive or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Murder charges filed in beating death of 77-year-old man outside SF 7-Eleven

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco District Attorney on Friday felony charges against a 32-year-old man for an unprovoked attack outside a 7-Eleven that killed a 77-year-old man and injured another 70-year-old convenience store employee. Interim DA Brooke Jenkins charged Charles Short with 14 felony counts and several aggravating allegations...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
96K+
Followers
26K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy