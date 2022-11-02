ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

techeblog.com

RealWear Unveils World’s First Voice-Controlled Thermal Camera That You Can Use Hands-Free

Lenovo’s Glasses T1 may be more useful for some, but RealWear’s Thermal Camera module can be used completely hands-free using just your voice when connected to the Navigator 500 headset. This enables front-line workers to capture a high-resolution visible-spectrum image or a variety of thermal and color modes to quickly identify temperature anomalies in mission-critical industrial equipment.
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $120, Get an Amazfit GTS Fitness Smartwatch for $48.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Amazfit GTS Fitness Smartwatch has everything one needs to keep on top of their vitals during exercise, and you can get one for $48.99 shipped, today only, originally $119.99. Featuring a 1.65-inch (341PPI) AMOLED screen with editable widgets, 5 ATM water resistance, 12 sport modes, and most importantly, 14-days of battery life on a single charge, all in a sleek metal body. Product page.
techeblog.com

NVIDIA Riva Studio Uses AI to Clone Your Voice, Requires Just 30-Minutes of Audio Recordings

NVIDIA Riva Studio uses AI to clone your voice and it requires only 30 minutes of audio recordings without requiring any code. Technically speaking, this framework combines forward-sum algorithm, the Viterbi algorithm, and a simple and efficient static prior. The researchers found that their alignment learning framework improved all tested...
techeblog.com

Synchron Switch Lets You Control an iPhone or iPad Using Only Your Brain

New York-based Synchron’s “Synchron Switch” enables patients to control an iPhone or iPad using only their brain. This is made possible with a sensor array called a “Stentrode”, which is surgically implanted into the top of the brain through a blood vessel, and then controlled wirelessly using the Synchron Switch on the patient’s chest.
techeblog.com

Mojo Vision’s Augmented Reality Smart Contact Lens Gets Alexa Shopping List

Mojo Vision’s augmented reality smart contact lens is now compatible with Alexa Shopping List that basically puts all items directly in front of your eye. After putting in the Mojo Lens, simply ask Alexa to add items to an Alexa Shopping List before or during a trip to the store. Users can then access their list in their frame of view, while walking down store aisles.
techeblog.com

Nadia Humanoid Robot Gets Upgraded, Can Withstand Hard Shoves While on a Treadmill

IHMC Robotics teamed up with Boardwalk Robotics to develop a next-generation Nadia humanoid robot with a high power-to-weight ratio, and now, the ability to withstand hard shoves while walking on a treadmill. Named after world famous gymnast Nadia Comăneci, this project has a 3-year timeline in which it will be trained to function well in indoor environments, complete with stairs, ladders and more.
techeblog.com

Rocket Lab Shows How They’ll Use a Helicopter to Catch Their Electron Rocket Booster in Mid-Air

Rocket Lab plans on using a modified Sikorsky S-92 helicopter to catch their Electron rocket booster in mid-air as it returns from space. Once the booster is slowed using parachutes, the helicopter will secure it and bring the captured stage back to its New Zealand-based Auckland Production Complex where engineers will process and then assess it for possible re-use.
techeblog.com

T-Mobile x Samsara Luggage Un-Carrier Smart Suitcase Has Integrated Wireless Charging

T-Mobile partnered with Samsara Luggage to release an Un-Carrier Smart Suitcase, and it’s touted as a workstation on wheels since it has a flat top work surface for your laptop. The technology doesn’t end there, as it is also the only carry-on suitcase with built-in wireless charging as well as a removable USB-C battery pack for all your other mobile devices.
techeblog.com

Edible Drone Has Wings Made from Rice Cakes, Could Save Lives in Case of Emergency

Using Gravity Industries’ jet suit in conjunction with this partially edible drone for remote rescues could be a life saver, as sometimes reaching the intended target could take longer than expected. Researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) came up with the idea of using a fixed-wing drone that could deliver life saving food or medication.
techeblog.com

Researchers Use Drone and WiFi Networks to See Through Walls, Called Wi-Peep

There’s LiFi technology, which uses light to transmit data, and then Wi-Peep, a drone that uses WiFi networks to see through walls. This method exploits a security loophole called polite WiFi, which means that even if a network is password protected, smart devices will automatically respond to contact attempts from any device within range.
techeblog.com

Nintendo Fan Creates Real-Life Super Mario Level with 14 Motors and 12,000 LEGO Pieces

Nintendo fan Brandon Jones showcased his latest creation a BrickCon 2022, and it is a real-life Super Mario level, complete with 14 motors to get Mario as well as his enemies moving like they do in the game. For those who like both Nintendo and Super Mario Bros, but don’t have 12,000 LEGO pieces laying around, there’s en entire interactive line that is far more accessible.

