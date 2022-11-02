Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
RealWear Unveils World’s First Voice-Controlled Thermal Camera That You Can Use Hands-Free
Lenovo’s Glasses T1 may be more useful for some, but RealWear’s Thermal Camera module can be used completely hands-free using just your voice when connected to the Navigator 500 headset. This enables front-line workers to capture a high-resolution visible-spectrum image or a variety of thermal and color modes to quickly identify temperature anomalies in mission-critical industrial equipment.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $120, Get an Amazfit GTS Fitness Smartwatch for $48.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Amazfit GTS Fitness Smartwatch has everything one needs to keep on top of their vitals during exercise, and you can get one for $48.99 shipped, today only, originally $119.99. Featuring a 1.65-inch (341PPI) AMOLED screen with editable widgets, 5 ATM water resistance, 12 sport modes, and most importantly, 14-days of battery life on a single charge, all in a sleek metal body. Product page.
techeblog.com
Google’s Imagen AI Text-to-Video Generator Coming Soon to Test Kitchen App for Beta Testers
Google’s Imagen AI text-to-video generator is coming soon to their Test Kitchen app for beta testers. Sound familiar? That’s because it debuted months ago for images, but now, the model has been updated to use Phenaki, a model for generating super-resolution videos from text. Researchers managed to scale...
techeblog.com
NVIDIA Riva Studio Uses AI to Clone Your Voice, Requires Just 30-Minutes of Audio Recordings
NVIDIA Riva Studio uses AI to clone your voice and it requires only 30 minutes of audio recordings without requiring any code. Technically speaking, this framework combines forward-sum algorithm, the Viterbi algorithm, and a simple and efficient static prior. The researchers found that their alignment learning framework improved all tested...
techeblog.com
Synchron Switch Lets You Control an iPhone or iPad Using Only Your Brain
New York-based Synchron’s “Synchron Switch” enables patients to control an iPhone or iPad using only their brain. This is made possible with a sensor array called a “Stentrode”, which is surgically implanted into the top of the brain through a blood vessel, and then controlled wirelessly using the Synchron Switch on the patient’s chest.
techeblog.com
Mojo Vision’s Augmented Reality Smart Contact Lens Gets Alexa Shopping List
Mojo Vision’s augmented reality smart contact lens is now compatible with Alexa Shopping List that basically puts all items directly in front of your eye. After putting in the Mojo Lens, simply ask Alexa to add items to an Alexa Shopping List before or during a trip to the store. Users can then access their list in their frame of view, while walking down store aisles.
techeblog.com
Nadia Humanoid Robot Gets Upgraded, Can Withstand Hard Shoves While on a Treadmill
IHMC Robotics teamed up with Boardwalk Robotics to develop a next-generation Nadia humanoid robot with a high power-to-weight ratio, and now, the ability to withstand hard shoves while walking on a treadmill. Named after world famous gymnast Nadia Comăneci, this project has a 3-year timeline in which it will be trained to function well in indoor environments, complete with stairs, ladders and more.
techeblog.com
Limited Edition Polaroid 50th Anniversary Edition Gold SX-70 Instant Film Camera is 24K Gold Plated
Limited to 50-units worldwide and priced at $999 USD, the Polaroid 50th Anniversary Edition Gold SX-70 instant film camera is built using parts from the original. These vintage SX-70 cameras were completely disassembled, cleaned, and then stripped of their chrome plating before a 24K gold layer was added. All 50-units...
techeblog.com
Engineer Uses Two Commodore 64 Computers to Build a Functional Accordion, Called Commodordion
There’s this supercapacitor with an accordion-like design, and then the Commodordion, a functional accordion built from two Commodore 64 computers by Swedish engineer Linus Åkesson. The project began by creating the bellows, with each fold requiring three floppies cut in two different patterns and kept together with tape.
techeblog.com
Rocket Lab Shows How They’ll Use a Helicopter to Catch Their Electron Rocket Booster in Mid-Air
Rocket Lab plans on using a modified Sikorsky S-92 helicopter to catch their Electron rocket booster in mid-air as it returns from space. Once the booster is slowed using parachutes, the helicopter will secure it and bring the captured stage back to its New Zealand-based Auckland Production Complex where engineers will process and then assess it for possible re-use.
techeblog.com
T-Mobile x Samsara Luggage Un-Carrier Smart Suitcase Has Integrated Wireless Charging
T-Mobile partnered with Samsara Luggage to release an Un-Carrier Smart Suitcase, and it’s touted as a workstation on wheels since it has a flat top work surface for your laptop. The technology doesn’t end there, as it is also the only carry-on suitcase with built-in wireless charging as well as a removable USB-C battery pack for all your other mobile devices.
techeblog.com
Edible Drone Has Wings Made from Rice Cakes, Could Save Lives in Case of Emergency
Using Gravity Industries’ jet suit in conjunction with this partially edible drone for remote rescues could be a life saver, as sometimes reaching the intended target could take longer than expected. Researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) came up with the idea of using a fixed-wing drone that could deliver life saving food or medication.
techeblog.com
Researchers Use Drone and WiFi Networks to See Through Walls, Called Wi-Peep
There’s LiFi technology, which uses light to transmit data, and then Wi-Peep, a drone that uses WiFi networks to see through walls. This method exploits a security loophole called polite WiFi, which means that even if a network is password protected, smart devices will automatically respond to contact attempts from any device within range.
techeblog.com
Nintendo Fan Creates Real-Life Super Mario Level with 14 Motors and 12,000 LEGO Pieces
Nintendo fan Brandon Jones showcased his latest creation a BrickCon 2022, and it is a real-life Super Mario level, complete with 14 motors to get Mario as well as his enemies moving like they do in the game. For those who like both Nintendo and Super Mario Bros, but don’t have 12,000 LEGO pieces laying around, there’s en entire interactive line that is far more accessible.
Comments / 0