Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Currently at Auction For a Mere $160,000
Die-hard Cardinals fans who love to spend exorbitant amounts of money on largely useless things, your time has come — Albert Pujols' 700th home run ball is currently up for auction and already going for a small fortune.
St. Louis' favorite Dominican dinger dispenser blasted that ball into the stratosphere in LA back on September 23, whereupon it was caught by a fan who turned down multiple offers for it on his way out of the building.
Ultimately his decision to keep the piece of MLB history was a wise (if temporary) one, as it's now up for auction on the website for the New Jersey-based sports memorabilia company Goldin Collectibles — and going for a staggering $160,000.
The minimum bid for the ball was $25,000 when the auction started on October 25. In a matter of just three hours that price climbed to $85,000, and it's been steadily rising ever since. According to an expert interviewed by Fox 2 , the price could reasonably be expected to climb to as high as $750,000 before all is said and done.
For Pujols' part, the slugger has shrugged off the fact the fan kept the ball rather than return it to him. He's officially retired now, after all, having filed his retirement papers on Monday. In keeping, he'll presumably be concerning himself with non-baseball matters, like feeding ducks and painting. Maybe he'll get a part-time job as a Walmart greeter, who knows?
As for those of you with hundreds of thousands of dollars burning a hole in your pocket and an enduring love of the game, your time is now. The auction ends at at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Good luck!
