Steve Sarkisian Says Longhorns are 'Committed' for Season's Final Stretch & Kansas State

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has faith in the mindset of his players headed into the final stretch of the season, beginning with a matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

The No. 24 Texas Longhorns had a week off to think extensively about their 41-34 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Oct. 22 while simultaneously preparing for a tough road matchup against the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

And during their bye week, the Longhorns got to see the same Cowboys team that beat them get slaughtered 48-0 at the hands of the Wildcats despite being the higher-ranked team at No. 9.

But despite the tall task at hand, coach Steve Sarkisian sees a group that is prepped and ready for the home stretch, though they aren't jumping too far ahead of what's in front of them Saturday.

“I think that we’ve played good football," Sarkisian said. "I think we’ve got a team that’s committed for this final month of the season, but we have to be cautious not to look down the road. We’ve got to focus on this game and we’ve got to handle our business this week, and it’s going to be a heck of a game.”

In the middle of arguably the toughest stretch of their season -- which began with OSU, features a hot Kansas State team Saturday and ends with the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 12 -- the Longhorns have reason to seen as the underdog given their performance against the Cowboys.

But the Longhorns have remained competitive in each of their three losses this season, as all have finished within one score or less. Kansas State has been hot as of late, but even the Wildcats have shown some inconsistency at times this year, including two dreadful 10-point offensive outings against Iowa State and Tulane.

We'll see what gives Saturday in Manhattan at 6 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

