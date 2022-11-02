ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Steve Sarkisian Says Longhorns are 'Committed' for Season's Final Stretch & Kansas State

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDyii_0iwJ7kgk00

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has faith in the mindset of his players headed into the final stretch of the season, beginning with a matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

The No. 24 Texas Longhorns had a week off to think extensively about their 41-34 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Oct. 22 while simultaneously preparing for a tough road matchup against the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

And during their bye week, the Longhorns got to see the same Cowboys team that beat them get slaughtered 48-0 at the hands of the Wildcats despite being the higher-ranked team at No. 9.

But despite the tall task at hand, coach Steve Sarkisian sees a group that is prepped and ready for the home stretch, though they aren't jumping too far ahead of what's in front of them Saturday.

“I think that we’ve played good football," Sarkisian said. "I think we’ve got a team that’s committed for this final month of the season, but we have to be cautious not to look down the road. We’ve got to focus on this game and we’ve got to handle our business this week, and it’s going to be a heck of a game.”

In the middle of arguably the toughest stretch of their season -- which began with OSU, features a hot Kansas State team Saturday and ends with the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 12 -- the Longhorns have reason to seen as the underdog given their performance against the Cowboys.

But the Longhorns have remained competitive in each of their three losses this season, as all have finished within one score or less. Kansas State has been hot as of late, but even the Wildcats have shown some inconsistency at times this year, including two dreadful 10-point offensive outings against Iowa State and Tulane.

We'll see what gives Saturday in Manhattan at 6 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

A Case for Tom Herman

(Photo via Texas Longhorns – YouTube) When the Texas Longhorns hired Tom Herman in 2017, it seemed like a home-run for the program. After a disappointing stint under Charlie Strong, Texas was desperate to find somebody to turn their fortunes around. Fast forward three years later and Herman was...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Kansas State Collegian

Luke’s Locker: The rare, good quarterback controversy

As fans stormed the field of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the hopes and aspirations for the Kansas State Wildcats reached the highest point of the year. The destruction of the then-No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys in a 48-0 rout turned the season around. Backup quarterback Will Howard was famously sprung up on the shoulders of his fellow teammates and students and has now been thrown into a tantalizing debate. Should he remain the starting quarterback for the Wildcats or should Adrian Martinez resume his role as the starter?
MANHATTAN, KS
FanSided

3 blue-chip 2023 commits Texas football could land in November

In the next few weeks, Texas football recruiting is going to host quite a few important visitor weekends. Over the course of the two remaining home games during the regular season slate, it looks like Texas will be hosting at least a dozen key visitors among targets of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes.
AUSTIN, TX
KSNT News

Storm expected, Friday night games being moved

Topeka (KSNT) – Check your schedule if you plan on attending a sporting event Friday night. Several area events are being moved to Thursday night in light of severe weather. Rock Creek High School’s football game was moved to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Council Grove also moved its game from Friday to Thursday at 6:30 p.m. […]
EMPORIA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance

Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
TOPEKA, KS
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy