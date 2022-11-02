ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Piedmont Goodwill uses new tech to train

There is a big push to train more people in trade skills. Goodwill Industries of Southern Piedmont is using new technology to recruit and train workers. There is a big push to train more people in trade skills. Goodwill Industries of Southern Piedmont is using new technology to recruit and train workers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tailgate Tips: Delicious chicken wings

CHARLOTTE (BLACK AND BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — Be sure to watch Black and Blue Kickoff Live Sunday morning at 10 a.m. for Tailgate Tips!. Queen City Audio Video and Appliances is ready to support all of your tailgating needs!. On Sunday, Nov. 6, we featured Kamado Joe’s versatile grill...
CHARLOTTE, NC
William 'Bump' Roddey and Jonathan Moreno vie for York County council seat

Democratic incumbent William "Bump" Roddey is going head-to-head with former Rock Hill officer and Republican candidate Jonathan Moreno. William ‘Bump’ Roddey and Jonathan Moreno vie for …. Democratic incumbent William "Bump" Roddey is going head-to-head with former Rock Hill officer and Republican candidate Jonathan Moreno. Fall back :...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Friday, November 4, Morning Weather Forecast

We're tracking another warm and sunny day around Charlotte before rain chances return for the weekend. Fall back : Standard time returns Sunday | Morning …. Clocks fall back on Sunday as Americans return to standard time. NewsNation's "Morning in America" team breaks down the pros and cons of the seasonal time change.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fort Mill | Divisive School Board Race

Queen City News is your local election headquarters. While state races are important to keep up with, local political interest groups are making sure that you keep your eye on local races too, like the school board. QCNEWS.COM. Fort Mill | Divisive School Board Race. Queen City News is your...
FORT MILL, SC
Mental Health Waitlist

Why therapists say wait lists are getting longer. QCNEWS.COM. WNCT's Ryan Harper and Courtney Layton explore the world of club sports at East Carolina University. They speak with those who participate in the school's club rock climbing team. ECU club sports: Weightlifting. WNCT's Ryan Harper and Courtney Layton explore the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
York County political interest groups explain school board endorsements

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Political interest groups like Fort Mill Liberal Resisterhood and York County Reaganites were formed to help those who needed a little guidance on who to vote for during the midterm elections. They’re mainly focusing on school board candidates — normally a non-partisan...
FORT MILL, SC

