FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Related
Community stunned over fatal shooting of 4-year-old boy in Charlotte; father charged
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the father of a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed is facing charges in the child’s death. QCNEWS.COM. Community stunned over fatal shooting of 4-year-old …. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the father of a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed is facing charges in the...
Charlotte father charged in death of 4-year-old son told judge 'it was an accident'
The judge Friday gave the Charlotte father a chance to get out of jail, setting his bond at $25,000. He told the judge he's already suffering with his son being dead. QCNEWS.COM. Charlotte father charged in death of 4-year-old son …. The judge Friday gave the Charlotte father a chance...
Check your tickets! Powerball ticket bought in Iredell County wins $1 million
TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While no one claimed the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing, one person who bought their ticket in Iredell County can celebrate a $1 million prize. NC Education Lottery officials said a ticket bought in Troutman matched all five white balls. The...
Southern Piedmont Goodwill uses new tech to train
There is a big push to train more people in trade skills. Goodwill Industries of Southern Piedmont is using new technology to recruit and train workers. There is a big push to train more people in trade skills. Goodwill Industries of Southern Piedmont is using new technology to recruit and train workers.
Tailgate Tips: Delicious chicken wings
CHARLOTTE (BLACK AND BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — Be sure to watch Black and Blue Kickoff Live Sunday morning at 10 a.m. for Tailgate Tips!. Queen City Audio Video and Appliances is ready to support all of your tailgating needs!. On Sunday, Nov. 6, we featured Kamado Joe’s versatile grill...
Community members met with Chick-fil-A representatives over proposed ideas for Cotswold location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The future of the Cotswold neighborhood Chick-fil-A could look drastically different if city leaders approve a complete tear-down and rebuild of the beloved fast-food franchise location. The idea is to remodel the location to look similar to the location on Woodlawn Road, with...
William 'Bump' Roddey and Jonathan Moreno vie for York County council seat
Democratic incumbent William "Bump" Roddey is going head-to-head with former Rock Hill officer and Republican candidate Jonathan Moreno. William ‘Bump’ Roddey and Jonathan Moreno vie for …. Democratic incumbent William "Bump" Roddey is going head-to-head with former Rock Hill officer and Republican candidate Jonathan Moreno. Fall back :...
Friday, November 4, Morning Weather Forecast
We're tracking another warm and sunny day around Charlotte before rain chances return for the weekend. Fall back : Standard time returns Sunday | Morning …. Clocks fall back on Sunday as Americans return to standard time. NewsNation's "Morning in America" team breaks down the pros and cons of the seasonal time change.
The most prestigious dirt racing series returns to Charlotte, drawing thousands of fans
The World of Outlaws World Finals has returned to the Queen City with the action taking place now through Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The most prestigious dirt racing series returns to …. The World of Outlaws World Finals has returned to the Queen City with...
Fort Mill | Divisive School Board Race
Queen City News is your local election headquarters. While state races are important to keep up with, local political interest groups are making sure that you keep your eye on local races too, like the school board. QCNEWS.COM. Fort Mill | Divisive School Board Race. Queen City News is your...
Mental Health Waitlist
Why therapists say wait lists are getting longer. QCNEWS.COM. WNCT's Ryan Harper and Courtney Layton explore the world of club sports at East Carolina University. They speak with those who participate in the school's club rock climbing team. ECU club sports: Weightlifting. WNCT's Ryan Harper and Courtney Layton explore the...
Candidates ramp up visiting folks at the polls as early voting across NC draws to a close
Almost 170,000 Mecklenburg County residents have already cast their ballots — and if you haven’t, you’ve still got time to get it done. QCNEWS.COM. Candidates ramp up visiting folks at the polls as …. Almost 170,000 Mecklenburg County residents have already cast their ballots — and if...
York County political interest groups explain school board endorsements
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Political interest groups like Fort Mill Liberal Resisterhood and York County Reaganites were formed to help those who needed a little guidance on who to vote for during the midterm elections. They’re mainly focusing on school board candidates — normally a non-partisan...
