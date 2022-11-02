Read full article on original website
Chemung County citizen victim of phone money scam
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County. The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest. […]
Steuben County Man Arrested Following Stolen Vehicle Investigation
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County man was arrested following an investigation of a reported stolen vehicle. According to police, 48 year old Terry Lamere, of Bath was arrested following an investigation of a reported stolen vehicle. Police say that Lamere allegedly stole a motor vehicle from a home in Bath on October 2nd and allegedly threatened the owner of the vehicle.
Bath man arrested after vehicle theft in October
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Bath man they say is responsible for a stolen motor vehicle from a residence back in October. According to police, Terry L. Lamere, 48, was arrested on Nov. 1, following an investigation of...
Juvenile in Ithaca charged with terroristic threat
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A juvenile in Ithaca faces a felony. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an apartment on Cypress Court on Saturday for a report of a threat made the previous day on a school bus. The reporting party claimed a student said they would shoot up the bus on Halloween. The juvenile in question was located and admitted to making the threat. No weapons were found. They are charged with making a terroristic threat and will appear in court at a later date. An emergency risk protection order that would restrict their access to guns was requested by the Sheriff’s Office.
Cortland Woman Charged with Felony Burglary in Theft Complaint
Cortland County Sheriff’s officers arrested a Cortland woman Friday on multiple charges. Law enforcement was initially called to the Town of Cortlandville Walmart for a theft complaint. They determined 52-year old Alene Heath had stolen merchandise from the store. Health had also been issued a trespass order from Walmart...
Domestic dispute turns into DWI arrest in Cortland
On November 1st, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Kwik Fill on Homer Avenue in Cortland for a reported domestic dispute inside of a vehicle.
Inmates attack officers at Romulus correctional facility
ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two separate inmate attacks left four officers injured at the maximum-security correctional facility in Romulus last week. One of the injured officers was sent to the Cayuga Medical Center for treatment of eye and facial injuries. The first attack happened on Wednesday, October 26 when an inmate, convicted of Attempted Murder […]
Elmira Man Sentenced For Leaving Scene of a Fatal Hit and Run Accident
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man will be spending time in jail in connection to a hit and run that killed a person last December. The Chemung County Court confirmed to WENY News earlier today that 34 year old Santiago Torres has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal motor accident.
Hospital staff searches man's room while he undergoes surgery
Sayre, Pa. — A Bradford County man was charged when police discovered 28 grams of fentanyl inside a bag he allegedly brought to the hospital. Police searched Benjamin Sturdivant’s room while he was undergoing surgery at the Robert Packer Hospital on Oct. 27. They found 120 8mg strips of Nalxonoe, fentanyl, a fentanyl test strip, and two glass smoking devices with burnt residue inside a bag, police said. The fentanyl...
“At least four incidents” of apparent drug-laced drinks reported to Cornell Police this fall
Police have received reports of “at least four incidents” between September 24th and November 3rd “in which students reported to have consumed little to no alcohol at an off-campus location but became incapacitated while attending parties,” according to an alert issued by the Cornell University Police Department on Friday night.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brandon McCarn
Brandon McCarn is wanted by the Chemung County Sherriff’s Office. McCarn is charged with forgery, a class D felony. McCarn is 29 years old. McCarn has brown hair and hazel eyes. McCarn is 5’10” tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last known address for McCarn is 9332...
Man, Baby Hospitalized After Seneca Falls Fire
A man and a 6-month-old baby girl were able to escape a fire early this morning in Seneca County. Authorities say the blaze broke out on Clinton Street in Seneca Falls shortly before 2. The man and baby were able to escape the flames by climbing out a 2nd-story window.
Injury victim airlifted Wednesday night is in stable condition, police say
The injury victim whose transport we alerted you to on Wednesday night is in stable condition as of Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Ithaca Police Department. Officers responded to a parking lot outside the Rhine House just after 11pm Wednesday night to discover a man had been struck by a motor vehicle, and was bleeding and unconscious.
Endicott Police Moves to new Public Safety Radio Network
The new network, headed by the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, will help 55 different first responder agencies. Before the change, the old network had 12 different systems with some portions from the 1970s. The police chief says so far they have had no problems. "This new radio system...
County warns community of new drug increasing overdoses
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety alert Oct. 5 regarding an increase of overdoses within the county because of a new drug, xylazine, also known as tranq dope. Xylazine, a non-opioid central nervous system depressant, is a sedative used in veterinary medicine that is not approved...
Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
New York State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Greene
New York State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Chenango County that has left a woman dead. According to a news release from the Troop C headquarters in Sidney, Troopers were called to New York State Highway 12, commonly called "Route 12" in the Town of Greene, about 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1 with a report to Chenango County-s 911 Emergency Communications and Dispatch Center of two-vehicle colliding on the heavily traveled, two-lane roadway.
Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
Person Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Department are investigating a personal injury accident that left one person hospitalized last night. Police responded to a parking lot on the 600th block of W. Seneca St. for a report of someone bleeding and unconscious. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a...
Vehicle rolls over after two-car accident in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car accident in Elmira left one vehicle on its roof and another with heavy damage Friday afternoon. The accident occurred in the area of 523 Liberty St. sometime after 3 p.m. on Friday. According to Elmira Police, one person received injuries and was taken to the hospital. Photos taken by […]
