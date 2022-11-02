Read full article on original website
Are Modern Photos Too Perfect?
We are at a remarkable time in photography: cameras and lenses are more capable than ever, and we can create images that photographers could only dream of a decade ago. And for the most part, that is a great thing. However, there can be a downside to that. Are images too perfect nowadays?
Dolomites - the other planet
Two weeks ago I visited the Dolomite Alps. I am enchanted by the beauty and specific landscape, which at the time of my visit was bathed in fog and clouds. Walking and taking photos at over 2,500 meters above sea level, priceless... All shot with Nikon Z6 II + Sigma...
A Review of the Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Lens
Tamron has continued to establish themselves as a company that creates both lenses that make smart compromises to get to affordable price points and others that push the boundaries of design. The new 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD is quite the interesting option, sitting somewhere between a wide angle zoom and a standard zoom. This great video review takes a look at the new lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
A Review of the Affordable Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary Lens
The 24-70mm f/2.8 lens is one of the most popular and important options out there, found in a huge range of genres and applications, where its combinations of a wide aperture and commonly used focal lengths make it a prized choice. That being said, such lenses tend to be rather expensive. Sigma's 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN brings the price down by a significant amount by making a few clever compromises. This great video review takes a look at the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
A Light Casserole
I cannot be sure if I got this half-baked idea from the Cooking Lite magazine or not. Place a glass Pyrex casserole dish on a piece of black paper. Next pour tap water (about three-quarters full). Set the Aperture to 5. Focal Length to 50mm. Add 6-Stop Grad. Set exposure...
