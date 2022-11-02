The 24-70mm f/2.8 lens is one of the most popular and important options out there, found in a huge range of genres and applications, where its combinations of a wide aperture and commonly used focal lengths make it a prized choice. That being said, such lenses tend to be rather expensive. Sigma's 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN brings the price down by a significant amount by making a few clever compromises. This great video review takes a look at the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.

