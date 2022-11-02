Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/2022) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Bayley Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/5/2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul...
WWE Crown Jewel Fightful Predictions Show | + AEW Talk and more| Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 11/4/22
Welcome to the Fightful Crown Jewel Predictions Show, and welcome to a brand new episode of Coexisting with Rob & Maggie! This week we have various topics to talk about. - What we liked AEW Dynamite/WWE Raw/Impact Wrestling. - Impact X-Division Tournament Bracket. - Cooper Effect: Sheep Dog is Still...
Bianca Belair Works Out WIth Sheamus, Alan Angels Found A New Group Of Creepers | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Friday, November 4, 2022. - Bianca Belair is the latest guest working out with Sheamus on Celtic Warrior Workouts. Check out the full video above. - Alan Angels, who joined Violent by Design on IMPACT last night had some choice words for his...
Bobby Lashley Says He Failed, The Usos Look Ahead To New Day | WWE Crown Jewel Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE Crown Jewel 2022. - Bobby Lashley lost to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel but got the last laugh. Now, he wants to know what's next. - Damage CTRL won the Tag Team Titles back with some help from Nikki Cross. - Drew McIntyre...
Samu Anoa’i: WWE Will Do Whatever It Takes To Make Rock vs. Roman Happen; I'm Picking Roman To Win
The Samoan family has started picking sides when it comes to a potential showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock. For the entire duration of Roman Reigns' career, fans have been consistently fantasy booking a match between 'The Tribal Chief' and The Rock himself. Although the two sides have also helped raise the hype with a few teases of their own, there is currently no match scheduled between the two at this very moment.
WWE SmackDown Draws Nearly 2 Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership On 11/4/22
The preliminary numbers are in for the November 4 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 5 that WWE SmackDown averaged 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Both hours drew 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This is up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers.
AEW Dynamite On 11/2/22 Records Lowest Total Viewership Since July
Viewership numbers for the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers. This number is down 9% from last week's episode which drew 997,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.29 (377,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Sloane Jacobs Comments On NXT Release
Sloane Jacobs has commented on her NXT release. On November 1 is was reported by PWInsider that Sloane Jacobs had been released by WWE. Jacobs made her TV debut in March 2022 on NXT. She most recently competed on the October 7 episode of NXT Level Up. Taking to Instagram,...
Dana Brooke Responds To Seth Rollins' Comments From WWE Raw, Says She Talked To Seth Before Match
Dana Brooke responds to Seth Rollins. On Monday's WWE Raw, Seth Rollins that Austin Theory had a better chance at cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Dana Brooke, the reigning WWE 24/7 Champion, alluding to that being his best shot at winning gold in WWE. After the...
Watch - WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff: Nov. 5, 2022
Get the latest breaking news and rivalry analysis from a panel of experts before the action goes down at Crown Jewel!
Roman Reigns Reacts To Crown Jewel Win, Logan Paul Goes Viral, Young Rock Viewership | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 5, 2022. - Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul tonight, and after, Roman bragged about the "One Lucky Shot" not working out. - Logan went viral today with his first-person POV frog splash. His video is already amassing tens of thousands of views.
Becky Lynch Confirmed To Play Cyndi Lauper In 'Young Rock,' First Photos And Trailer
Cool news alert -- Officially welcoming @beckylynchwwe to our YOUNG ROCK cast ---- Becky takes on the daunting and FUN task of playing the one and only - the icon Cyndi Lauper. I was right there for Becky’s audition and we were all very impressed at her high level commitment...
Former Soccer Star Adebayo Akinfenwa Recalls Texting With Triple H, Making PROGRESS Debut
Adebayo Akinfenwa is retired from soccer and entered the world of pro wrestling at PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 145 when he cornered Anthony Ogogo. He is set to make his in-ring debut at the November 27 PROGRESS event. In 2020, Adebayo said he was in talks with WWE and jokingly declared for the WWE Draft.
Cathy Kelley Had Talks With AEW During WWE Absence
The talent war has extended further than just wrestlers, it would appear. Fightful reported recently that Renee Paquette would be headed to AEW before her eventual signing announcement. Give Me Sport's Louis' Dangoor had heard that WWE had reached out, but Renee passed on the offer. Another broadcaster went the opposite direction.
NJPW Still Has Plans To Use Karl Anderson
Karl Anderson is a hot topic in wrestling, and for good reason. The active NEVER Openweight Champion was scheduled to defend the championship against Hikuleo in November, the same date as WWE's Crown Jewel show. However, since he's been announced for WWE's Crown Jewel show, things have seemingly went awry. Anderson posted a video saying the NJPW booking wasn't cleared with his tag team partner Gallows, and NJPW says they'll strip him of the title if he doesn't appear. He's already been replaced for that match, but we're told there are plans for a Karl Anderson vs. Hikuleo match for this year.
Kamille Talks NWA 74 Match Against Taya Valkyrie, Says It Was Overshadowed By EmPowerrr 2 Discussion
Kamille thinks that the discussion surrounding EmPowerrr 2 overshadowed her NWA 74 main event bout against Taya Valkyrie. The NWA women's division is currently being dominated by Kamille, who has held the NWA World Women's Title for over 500+ days. Throughout her reign, Kamille has notched wins over women such as Chelsea Green, Allie Katch, and KiLynn King.
Colt Cabana is back, Shibata Challenges Orange Cassidy, Rick Ross | Day After Dynamite #34
Righteous Reg joins his Grapsody brethren Will Washington to review Dynamite from Baltimore, which included Jeff Jarret's debut and Samoa Joe defending the TV title against Brian Cage.
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Results (11/5): Hiroshi Tanahashi Competes, New #1 Contenders Crowned
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the first portion of its NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event on November 5. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Results...
Bray Wyatt Loses His Temper, Jamie Hayter Stands Tall | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 4, 2022. - In a promo backstage, Bray Wyatt said he usually doesn't like to share his feelings, and it upsets him when people interrupts him. A member of the crew interrupted him, and Wyatt confronted him, comparing the situation to getting cut off in traffic. He said he can't stand the way he's been thinking about things, and he hates himself. Wyatt said he can't handle himself, and he told the individual to apologize to him. After he said he's sorry, Wyatt told him to go away.
Lamar Jackson Comments On Chris Jericho Calling Him Out On 11/2 AEW Dynamite
Lamar Jackson is ready for Chris Jericho. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was ready to take any and all former ROH champions. He was also ready to take on a former NFL MVP, saying he would "whip Lamar Jackson's ass." Jackson was sitting front...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0