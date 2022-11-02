ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samu Anoa’i: WWE Will Do Whatever It Takes To Make Rock vs. Roman Happen; I'm Picking Roman To Win

The Samoan family has started picking sides when it comes to a potential showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock. For the entire duration of Roman Reigns' career, fans have been consistently fantasy booking a match between 'The Tribal Chief' and The Rock himself. Although the two sides have also helped raise the hype with a few teases of their own, there is currently no match scheduled between the two at this very moment.
WWE SmackDown Draws Nearly 2 Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership On 11/4/22

The preliminary numbers are in for the November 4 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, November 5 that WWE SmackDown averaged 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Both hours drew 1.970 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This is up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers.
AEW Dynamite On 11/2/22 Records Lowest Total Viewership Since July

Viewership numbers for the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers. This number is down 9% from last week's episode which drew 997,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.29 (377,000 viewers) in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Sloane Jacobs Comments On NXT Release

Sloane Jacobs has commented on her NXT release. On November 1 is was reported by PWInsider that Sloane Jacobs had been released by WWE. Jacobs made her TV debut in March 2022 on NXT. She most recently competed on the October 7 episode of NXT Level Up. Taking to Instagram,...
Cathy Kelley Had Talks With AEW During WWE Absence

The talent war has extended further than just wrestlers, it would appear. Fightful reported recently that Renee Paquette would be headed to AEW before her eventual signing announcement. Give Me Sport's Louis' Dangoor had heard that WWE had reached out, but Renee passed on the offer. Another broadcaster went the opposite direction.
NJPW Still Has Plans To Use Karl Anderson

Karl Anderson is a hot topic in wrestling, and for good reason. The active NEVER Openweight Champion was scheduled to defend the championship against Hikuleo in November, the same date as WWE's Crown Jewel show. However, since he's been announced for WWE's Crown Jewel show, things have seemingly went awry. Anderson posted a video saying the NJPW booking wasn't cleared with his tag team partner Gallows, and NJPW says they'll strip him of the title if he doesn't appear. He's already been replaced for that match, but we're told there are plans for a Karl Anderson vs. Hikuleo match for this year.
Bray Wyatt Loses His Temper, Jamie Hayter Stands Tall | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 4, 2022. - In a promo backstage, Bray Wyatt said he usually doesn't like to share his feelings, and it upsets him when people interrupts him. A member of the crew interrupted him, and Wyatt confronted him, comparing the situation to getting cut off in traffic. He said he can't stand the way he's been thinking about things, and he hates himself. Wyatt said he can't handle himself, and he told the individual to apologize to him. After he said he's sorry, Wyatt told him to go away.
