hometownstations.com
Man believed to be responsible for shooting at Levels Lounge rejects plea deal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The murder trial for a 37-year-old Lima man is set to move forward after he rejected a plea offer. Deontray Forrest is facing charges of felonious assault and murder both have criminal gang activity and gun specifications on them. He is also facing a charge of having weapons under disability.
sent-trib.com
Fremont man indicted for escape
A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
WANE-TV
Accomplice in death, dismemberment of Fort Wayne man sentenced to 5 years in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who helped dismember another man after a killing received a five-year prison sentence Friday morning. Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 22, previously pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement in connection to the death of 55-year-old Shane V. Nguyen.
With no authority to rewrite a statute of limitations that the Ohio Supreme Court said “works a grave injustice,” the court was forced to vacate the attempted murder conviction of a Logan County man, even with DNA evidence linking him to the crime. The state’s highest court unanimously vacated the attempted aggravated murder conviction for […] The post Attempted murder conviction vacated by Ohio Supreme Court due to statute of limitations appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
hometownstations.com
Trial begins for one of two men suspected to be involved in 2021 aggravated robbery
The trial begins for a man charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery for an incident that happened in July of 2021 on Wayne Street in Lima. During the opening statements in the trial for 31-year-old Tarockis Greer, lawyers laid out their case to the jury. Prosecutors say that on July 12th of 2021, Greer and Durant Tyson went to the home, where three people were recovering from a party the night before. At one point that morning, they say Greer allegedly went upstairs to a bedroom where one of the victims was sleeping and pointed a gun at him.
wfft.com
Coroner identifies man shot by police in Wednesday's shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the name of the man shot by police Wednesday afternoon. Officers first responded to the 400 block of Poplar Street about 1 p.m. Wednesday when a woman told 911 dispatchers that a man pulled a gun on her. Police...
Suspect sought in Tuesday evening shooting in Lima
LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening. According to Detective Matt Boss of the Lima Police Department, officers responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. to 459 McPheron Ave. in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival they learned that Naomi Brenneman, 47, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her leg. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Plummie L. Gardner III, 24, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $375 fine. Davionte K. Gilcrease, 23, of Lima, found guilty of dus. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $350 fine. Bobbie C. House, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty...
Lima police release little information surrounding Monday stabbing
LIMA — Lima police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred Monday. According to a press release issued by the LPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Allentown Road to investigate an altercation that resulted in a stabbing. Both parties have been identified, but not named, and the investigation is ongoing.
hometownstations.com
Ohio high court throws out conviction in 26-year cold case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The timeline for charging Ohio defendants with attempted aggravated murder runs out six years after the crime, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision that throws out the conviction of a man prosecuted 26 years after a brutal assault on a woman. Defendant...
WOWO News
Man involved in police shooting dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man involved in a police action shooting Wednesday afternoon died as a result of his injuries. Police were initially called to the scene regarding a domestic disturbance that involved a suspect that was possibly armed with a weapon. At some point during the incident, shots were fired by police, striking the suspect. He was then transported to a local hospital.
iheart.com
ARREST MADE IN DESHLER HIT & RUN INJURY ACCIDENT FROM LAST FRIDAY
An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run accident that led to serious injuries for a pedestrian in the village of Deshler last Friday. Henry County Sheriff’s Detective Arlen Cohrs reports 19 year old Ulises Morales, an undocumented immigrant, living in Deshler was arrested around 6:30 this (Tue.) morning in a vehicle just outside the residence where he was living on Keyser Street in Deshler. The auto was stopped this morning, with 5 undocumented immigrants inside; and a driver without a license. Ulises Morales is being charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, where serious injuries occur; along with the charge of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. He is being held at CCNO awaiting an appearance in Napoleon Municipal Court this week. An interpreter was brought-in to help with questioning of the suspect. The Federal Immigration and Customs Office has been alerted; and will likely be coming to investigate. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Immigration officials cannot deport subjects, under current federal regulations, unless they are convicted of a felony. The hit-and-run car-pedestrian accident occurred just before 7am last Friday near the intersection of Elm and Keyser Streets, when Jenny Krauss of Deshler was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene. According to the report, Krauss was thrown on top of the vehicle, smashing the windshield, and landed about 30 feet away. The Henry County Sheriff’s office believed they found the suspect vehicle about a block from the accident site over the weekend; and they were able to make the arrest and file charges today.
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers Wanted Persons for the Week Ending in 11-06-22
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons week ending 11-06-22 Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
hometownstations.com
62-year-old man injured after his vehicle crashes into a downtown Findlay church
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man sustained injuries after he lost control of his car and struck a church in Findlay, Thursday evening. 62-year-old Ronald Dukes of Findlay crashed into St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish downtown church and sustained injuries of unknown severity. Dukes was traveling southbound in the 300 block of Western Avenue when his Toyota Corolla crossed West Main Cross Street, went into the lane of oncoming traffic, and off the road striking the church. Dukes was then transported via HANCO to Blanchard Valley Hospital for medical treatment. He was also issued a citation for operation without reasonable control along with an additional criminal charge.
hometownstations.com
Schertzer wants to address federal funds and pension plans as Ohio's Treasurer
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Democrat Scott Schertzer says he would like to see more public service not self-service in the Ohio Treasurer's office. The longtime Mayor of Marion, Ohio worked in the state treasurer's office under Ohio’s 42nd Treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow, who served in the late 80s and early 90s. He says that she was an inspiration for him and the example she set for public service.
westbendnews.net
Shooting Investigation In Paulding County
Haviland, Ohio – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., deputies were called to 12504 Road 72 in Blue Creek Township to investigate a drive-by shooting. Deputies learned the homeowner, Newlyn W. Baker, was the lone occupant when his residence was shot multiple times from the roadway. Baker was not injured.
hometownstations.com
County Commissioners transfer ownership of old county home to the Allen County Port Authority
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - What has been an eyesore and a burden for Allen County Commissioners will see massive improvements after the first of the year. Today, commissioners transferred the eight-acre site of the old county home to the Allen County Port Authority with the hopes of future development. The port authority is managed by the Allen Economic Development Group and the Ohio Revised Code allows the county to transfer the land to the port authority. The building has sat empty for more than a decade with no bids at several auction attempts. This move made the most sense to commissioners as the port authority received a $700,000 loan from the Ohio Department of Development to take the building down.
hometownstations.com
Crossman running for Attorney General to help end corruption in Ohio
Lima, OH (WLIO) - We are three days from the election and two democratic candidates for statewide offices come to Lima to talk to supporters about their plans if they get elected. Ohio Attorney General candidate Jeff Crossman and Ohio Treasurer candidate Scott Schertzer stopping by the Allen County Democratic headquarters ahead of a "Get Out the Vote" canvass. Crossman is a current state representative, and he says he worked hard to get former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder out of office when the First Energy scandal broke. Householder allegedly got millions of dollars in bribery money, to get a $1 billion bailout package passed for the energy company. One of his missions, if elected, is to end corruption like that in Columbus and around the state.
GoFundMe fundraiser created for man killed in car crash
LIMA — Community members have created a GoFundMe campaign for 20-year-old Jesse Woodrow, who was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend. He reportedly left a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night in Lima. He was headed back home to Troy and hit a tree. According to a recent article, the crash is still under investigation.
