Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competitionThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Irvine Company to build life science complex next to UC campus
The Irvine Company wants to build a 532,000-square-foot life science office complex next to the UC Irvine campus. The Orange County real estate giant based in Newport Beach plans to construct four office and research buildings at its UCI Research Park at 100 Innovation Drive in Irvine, the Orange County Business Journal reported.
Builder’s remedy mania will soon migrate to Bay Area
In mid-October, a chaotic Santa Monica City Council meeting revealed that the city’s own failure to produce an approved housing plan had opened the door to a potential building frenzy. Since then, much of California has become obsessed with the previously obscure legal provision colloquially known as “builder’s remedy.”...
Uncommon Developers plans 53-unit complex in WeHo
Uncommon Developers has proposed to build a five-story, 53-unit apartment complex in West Hollywood. Plans for the site, with the address of 7771 Beverly Boulevard, call for the construction of a 42,700-square-foot structure with 1,700 square feet of ground floor commercial space, according to a permit application filed with Los Angeles’ Department of City Planning. The site, with the project name of Uncommon 7771 Beverly, wil have a mix of 11 studios, 32 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units. Six of the apartments will be set aside for low-income tenants.
Jacmar eyes 243 apartments in North Hollywood
Jacmar Companies aims to build a mixed-use, 243-unit apartment complex in North Hollywood. The Alhambra-based developer has filed plans to build the six-story building at 7023-7037 North Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The project would require demolishing a single-story commercial building housing a U.S. Post Office. Plans call...
LA home sales continue slide: Douglas Elliman report
The number of closed home sales have fallen in Los Angeles County as mortgage interest rates have climbed. The slide continued in October, according to the Elliman Report, which was compiled for brokerage Douglas Elliman by the Miller Samuels real estate consulting firm. New sales declined for October by 46.7...
Terran Orbital expands in Irvine with leases for 148K sf
Satellite maker Terran Orbital has widened its real estate footprint in Orange County because of a $100 million injection from Lockheed Martin. The Florida-based manufacturer of communications and imaging satellites for the U.S. government once planned to boost operations in Florida, but added 148,000 square feet of commercial space in Irvine instead, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.
Northeast industrial market still breaking records, but may have peaked
The Northeast market for industrial property has had its hottest year ever, even as concerns about economic conditions have grown. Industrial tenants and owners have occupied a net amount of 44.5 million square feet in the region so far this year, the most in the market’s history, according to a new report from brokerage firm JLL.
How much will LVMH pay Beverly Hills to build a hotel?
It costs big bucks to bring a luxury hotel to the 90210 zip code. French retailer LVMH will have to pay the city of Beverly Hills at least $28 million in public benefit fees to build its Cheval Blanc hotel on Rodeo Drive, according to a development agreement revealed at a City Council meeting on Tuesday. The council approved the deal in a 5-1 vote, with councilmember John Mirisch voting against the deal.
California law could fastrack Oakland apartment development
Santa Clarita-based developer AMG & Associates has proposed to develop a 210-unit apartment building in the southernmost part of Oakland. The project would cost about $80 million, according to plans submitted to the city. The multifamily would be located at 10550 Industrial Boulevard, a seven-minute drive to Oakland International Airport....
Self-proclaimed “King of Miami Real Estate” sells Opa-locka apartments
An influencer who calls himself the “King of Miami Real Estate” sold a chunk of his apartment portfolio in Opa-locka. Jalal Abuimweis, who has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram and is owner of The King’s Estates, sold 62 apartments across three buildings in deals totaling $8.2 million, he said. Sunrise-based Elan Capital, led by Andres Duarte, paid about $132,000 per unit for the properties.
Rhode Island $17.7M resi sale nearly matches Taylor Swift’s record
Taylor Swift still tops the charts, both with her new album “Midnights” and with the record-setting 2013 purchase of her $17.75 million Rhode Island home at 16 Bluff Avenue, which is the highest price ever paid for a residential property in both Watch Hill and Washington County. But...
“Straight Line Crazy” offers insights for post-pandemic real estate
This won’t start off about real estate but it will end there — like so much of life. At the Shed in Hudson Yards, “Straight Line Crazy” is enjoying a sold-out run of months, if not longer. It is the story of Robert Moses, who outfoxed every politician in New York to create a proprietary stream of public money that financed his role as the city’s lynchpin builder from the 1920s into the 1960s.
