HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever abandoned four puppies, three of which were found dead. About 10 a.m. November 2, deputies were notified about four puppies having been abandoned. The dogs had been left inside an animal carrier and abandoned in a field near the 6000 block of Dyers Store Road in Martinsville.

HENRY COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO