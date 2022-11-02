Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Local health experts give update on RSV in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts says pediatric and family medicine providers are seeing many children under four with respiratory illness across Virginia. As for RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Health Director for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Cynthia Morrow says healthcare providers...
WDBJ7.com
Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
WSET
WDBJ7.com
Three of four abandoned puppies found dead in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever abandoned four puppies, three of which were found dead. About 10 a.m. November 2, deputies were notified about four puppies having been abandoned. The dogs had been left inside an animal carrier and abandoned in a field near the 6000 block of Dyers Store Road in Martinsville.
WDBJ7.com
Non-profit tries to reduce Black maternal mortality rate in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Birth in Color RVA provided doula training in Roanoke. Their goal is to train doulas of color in underrepresented communities at no cost. “Black women are dying; they’re afraid to even give birth when that’s supposed to be one of the joyous...
WSLS
WDBJ7.com
Flu, respiratory illnesses on the rise in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts is monitoring what it says are unseasonably high rates in influenza and respiratory illness. During her virtual public health updated Tuesday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said while COVID cases remain relatively stable, the rate of flu is rising. While it’s not a reportable disease like COVID-19, using syndromic surveillance as well as state and national data, Dr. Morrow says public health leaders are paying attention.
WSLS
Pulaski County manhunt underway, neighbors ‘worried,’ ‘hoping for the best outcome’
PULASKI, Va. – A manhunt continues in the New River Valley. Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who they say is armed and dangerous. We’re told he tried to steal a cop car and run over two police officers. People in Pulaski said they have...
WSLS
Virginia general election results for Franklin County on Nov. 8, 2022
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Franklin County here. Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 9 race, the Snow Creek District Board of Supervisors race, the Rocky Mount Mayor race, and the Rocky Mount Town Council race.
WSET
Callaghan Elementary to close Thursday & Friday out of precaution for the flu: District
COVINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A high number of probable flu cases caused one school to close Thursday and Friday. Callaghan Elementary will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a large number of probable flu cases, the district said. The district also said the school began additional deep cleaning...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dasa retires
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is honoring one of its own, a K9 named Dasa, as she retires. According to Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Dasa was the agency’s first female patrol K9 and began her career in 2018 with Deputy Sonny Daniels.
WDBJ7.com
Lexington Police Department still fundraising for mounted unit
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lexington Police Department is still $15 thousand short of its fundraising goal to help take care of its mounted unit. The department has to feed and clean the animals twice a day, seven days a week. Officers have started training the horses ahead of the...
pcpatriot.com
WSLS
VDOT: Emergency bridge repairs to cause delays on I-81S near Salem
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you’re heading south on I-81 this weekend, you might want to take a detour if you’re crunched for time. VDOT has announced that starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley organizations provide resources and support for people with autism
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families learned more about the Roanoke Valley’s resources for individuals with autism Thursday morning. The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce is starting the conversation on autism support with a lecture series of resources for Roanoke Valley families, called “Un-prescription for Autism.” Parents and caregivers learned how to get support and help within their hometowns at Thursday morning’s program.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Shed burns to the ground
At 1:19 p.m. Oct. 16, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Squad 7, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue ) and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Nightingale Drive in Bedford County for report of a structure fire.
WDBJ7.com
VDOT & Virginia State Police explore speed camera enforcement for I-81 work zones
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police are turning to technology to reduce the number of crashes on Interstate 81. They’re working on a pilot project that could bring speed camera enforcement to work zones on I-81. The state agencies haven’t formally announced...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley animal shelters still full after adoption events
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Even after multiple adoption events over the last few weeks, animal shelters across the Roanoke Valley are still full. Angels of Assisi is having to turn away animal surrenderings because there is not enough space in the shelter. More families have been giving up their pets...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Roanoke County causing delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. Traffic is delayed due to a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 138.3 on I-81 south. As of 4:27 p.m., the south right shoulder...
