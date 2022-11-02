ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, VA

Local health experts give update on RSV in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts says pediatric and family medicine providers are seeing many children under four with respiratory illness across Virginia. As for RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Health Director for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Cynthia Morrow says healthcare providers...
ROANOKE, VA
Man found dead in Claytor Lake: Sheriff

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man has been found dead in Claytor Lake on Friday according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 12:15 p.m., Pulaski County Joint Communications Center got a call about a possible body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Three of four abandoned puppies found dead in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever abandoned four puppies, three of which were found dead. About 10 a.m. November 2, deputies were notified about four puppies having been abandoned. The dogs had been left inside an animal carrier and abandoned in a field near the 6000 block of Dyers Store Road in Martinsville.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Non-profit tries to reduce Black maternal mortality rate in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Birth in Color RVA provided doula training in Roanoke. Their goal is to train doulas of color in underrepresented communities at no cost. “Black women are dying; they’re afraid to even give birth when that’s supposed to be one of the joyous...
ROANOKE, VA
Flu, respiratory illnesses on the rise in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts is monitoring what it says are unseasonably high rates in influenza and respiratory illness. During her virtual public health updated Tuesday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said while COVID cases remain relatively stable, the rate of flu is rising. While it’s not a reportable disease like COVID-19, using syndromic surveillance as well as state and national data, Dr. Morrow says public health leaders are paying attention.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia general election results for Franklin County on Nov. 8, 2022

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Franklin County here. Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 9 race, the Snow Creek District Board of Supervisors race, the Rocky Mount Mayor race, and the Rocky Mount Town Council race.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dasa retires

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is honoring one of its own, a K9 named Dasa, as she retires. According to Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Dasa was the agency’s first female patrol K9 and began her career in 2018 with Deputy Sonny Daniels.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Lexington Police Department still fundraising for mounted unit

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lexington Police Department is still $15 thousand short of its fundraising goal to help take care of its mounted unit. The department has to feed and clean the animals twice a day, seven days a week. Officers have started training the horses ahead of the...
LEXINGTON, VA
Deceased white male’s body found in water off State Park Road

On Friday, Nov. 4 at approximately 12:15 p.m., Pulaski County Joint Communications Center received a call from a citizen concerning a possible body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road. Units from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Pulaski County Public...
VDOT: Emergency bridge repairs to cause delays on I-81S near Salem

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you’re heading south on I-81 this weekend, you might want to take a detour if you’re crunched for time. VDOT has announced that starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs.
SALEM, VA
Roanoke Valley organizations provide resources and support for people with autism

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families learned more about the Roanoke Valley’s resources for individuals with autism Thursday morning. The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce is starting the conversation on autism support with a lecture series of resources for Roanoke Valley families, called “Un-prescription for Autism.” Parents and caregivers learned how to get support and help within their hometowns at Thursday morning’s program.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Shed burns to the ground

At 1:19 p.m. Oct. 16, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Squad 7, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue ) and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Nightingale Drive in Bedford County for report of a structure fire.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Roanoke Valley animal shelters still full after adoption events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Even after multiple adoption events over the last few weeks, animal shelters across the Roanoke Valley are still full. Angels of Assisi is having to turn away animal surrenderings because there is not enough space in the shelter. More families have been giving up their pets...
ROANOKE, VA

